1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Called to schedule a repair on my 2011 Suburban that I believed was under a recall (broken transmission dipstick tube). Mark took and verified my info, said they could help me and scheduled the appointment. I show up for the repair and now he tells me that the issue has already been fixed under the recall on my vehicle and that I am going to have to pay for it to be done again. This sounded strange to me...the recalled part has already been replaced and somehow managed to break again? Mark didn't think it was strange at all. I pressed him on this, telling him that I never brought it in for this to be repaired. I asked when it was repaired, could it have been done in conjunction with another service? He assures me, "This was fixed years ago" I once again try to find out the exact date of the supposed repair. Mark disappears for a few minutes and then returns with a different story...the repair was never done at all but the opportunity to have it fixed at no charge under the recall has expired so I have to pay for the repair anyway. Dishonest or incompetent, either way, I won't be going to Bennett for my new Suburban next year. Read more