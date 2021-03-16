Bennett Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Bennett Chevrolet
Mew Corvette
by 03/16/2021on
James Cho with Bennett Chevy did an excellent job helping me through my buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/03/2022on
Always happy with this Dealership service. Never a problem and they do what is needed.thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 05/17/2021on
I dropped the truck off at 830, They said it would take about 90 min..It was done in 60....Friendly service..The cost was reasonable considering the cost of synthetic oil..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Still waiting
by 07/05/2017on
I took my car to Bennett chevy for my regular oil change in June 3rd and asked them to check out my muffler because there seemed to be a lot of vibration coming from it that I thought was unusual. My oil change was completed in a timely manor and was informed that I did need a new muffler because mine had pices inside that had come apart that shouldn't have. I was told it should come in within a week. Two weeks later June 19th I call to check on the status of my muffler and was told that it hadn't been ordered and that they would order it that day and it should be in within 2-3 days. Here it is JULY 5th and I STILL haven't been contacted by the dealer. I call and the service advisor isn't in. I would not recommend this dealer for there service department.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Routine Maint
by 01/11/2017on
As usually everything when as planned. Excellent Dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience!
by 09/14/2016on
The staff went above and beyond my expectations to get me in a wonderful car. They were extremely patient and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Three-peat customer
by 05/10/2016on
Made the deal work on my term three times running. Mark Hendricks is longtime manager that gets the deal done. Well oiled service operation. Long term employees at this store.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional and Courteous
by 04/08/2016on
This was a very pleasant shopping experience. The staff is very professional and courteous to customers. They willingly answer all questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always on time and done right.
by 03/21/2016on
Fixed check engine problem fast and courteously, Will go to Bennett as long as I own the HHR.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Reservations
by 01/27/2016on
I had no reservation, yet techs repaired my HHR in an hour and had me on my way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service
by 10/06/2015on
Review I set up my appointment & was taken into the shop immediately upon my arrival. Mark informed me of a few programming updates & one for the brakes & how long it would take to complete, he was right on the money with the time. My oil change & all service to my truck was done quickly & I was back on the road in very short order. It's rare that I have ever said that about any service department. Very pleased with my visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
chevy reaper 2014
by 07/09/2015on
awesome sales very pleased with the sales rep did everything she could to get me in my new truck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest and Incompetent
by 07/02/2015on
Called to schedule a repair on my 2011 Suburban that I believed was under a recall (broken transmission dipstick tube). Mark took and verified my info, said they could help me and scheduled the appointment. I show up for the repair and now he tells me that the issue has already been fixed under the recall on my vehicle and that I am going to have to pay for it to be done again. This sounded strange to me...the recalled part has already been replaced and somehow managed to break again? Mark didn't think it was strange at all. I pressed him on this, telling him that I never brought it in for this to be repaired. I asked when it was repaired, could it have been done in conjunction with another service? He assures me, "This was fixed years ago" I once again try to find out the exact date of the supposed repair. Mark disappears for a few minutes and then returns with a different story...the repair was never done at all but the opportunity to have it fixed at no charge under the recall has expired so I have to pay for the repair anyway. Dishonest or incompetent, either way, I won't be going to Bennett for my new Suburban next year.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great to wok with
by 06/22/2015on
Brought my 2015 Colorado in for warranty work. Working with Mark in the service center has been a good experience for my wife and I. The service department has taken very good care of us and are Colorado.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 05/29/2015on
Great Customer service! Staff worked as a team and got me the best possible deal. Made it simple and eased my mind knowing everything was explained up front and was provided great support by all, highly recommenced!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 04/16/2015on
We had stopped by Bennetts to see their used cars and trade in our older minivan. Steve found a used Cruze that had just come in. It was ready for us that day! Everyone was very helpful, patient and attentive to our needs. We now own a shinny red Chevy Cruze that we all love!!
Quality Care
by 03/02/2015on
OnStar module replaced on my 2015 truck. While replacing module a bad wire connection was found rather than just repair and finish the job they ordered a whole new wire kit to do the repair properly. Being Mechanically inclined myself I know this will save me headaches down the road. Great job and a thank you to service advisor Mark for keeping me informed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 01/30/2015on
We have several new vehicles over the years. This was the easiest purchase, staff and the whole process was smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
spend your life waiting,
by 01/01/2015on
do not go here unless absolutly necessary! make sure you have no plans all day. at least 8 hours to waste.... and they'll tell you its because you ask for to much...I only go here for service if i can't get it done elseware..I hate this place
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Process ended well
by 12/17/2014on
Process went smoothly and all issues were resolved quickly and efficiently. A good experience overall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Servicing of car
by 11/05/2014on
We can trust Bennett Chevrolet with honest and trustworthy service. They are polite and extremely helpful. We have no problems with them at all. It was easy to set the appointment up for the three month service. We got our car back within an appropriate time frame. Will continue to use them and recommend them to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
