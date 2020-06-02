Hilltop Nissan
Customer Reviews of Hilltop Nissan
Great Experience
by 02/06/2020on
I had a really great experience overall! I requested information and customer representative called me immediately provided enough information to know that I will be taken cared of. Once I got to Hilltop Nissan the vehicle that I wanted was pulled up ready for a test drive. My Sales Person knew the vehicle inside and out, and the Sales Manager greeted me and made sure that everything was going well with my visit. I would recommend Hilltop Nissan to my friends and family.
Caveat Emptor
by 03/07/2018on
Hmmm, I had read the 2 star reviews on several sites and was told by another Nissan sales rep to "be careful, they like to add things on". As I found out, they sure do! I really wanted to see and drive the "lightly used" (less than 3,100 miles), 2016 White Altima SV, so I went to the dealership and climbed into the car (it was unlocked) and I wasn't pestered by anybody, a few points to Hilltop for that. I went in, met Sammi, he took a copy of my license and said let's go. He seemed like a nice guy. No rush on the test drive, we drove a couple of miles, hooked a right, drove for another 1/2 mile or so took a couple of more rights and we were back at the dealership. The asking price was $15,995 and I figured another $1,800 for doc and sales tax; Sammy came in a bit high, went back to the offices, came back and it was $17,600, I signed and left a deposit, but since the car was for my wife, we had to come back Saturday. I was worried about the interest rate but we got right about what we qualified for through a local bank that they used, I gave them some points for that. We went to see the "Numbers Guy", who was polite, but I was expecting to get a slight to bad screwing and I wasn't disappointed. Final cost was $19,200 (with a double $295 charge for GAP Insurance, once on line 4D of the Retail Sales Agreement and again on the Motor Vehicle Retail order), based on my calculations, it should have been closer to $18,000 (including $189 License, $398 Doc Fees, $295 Gap Ins and Sales Tax); we took a $873 hit for a Nissan Ultimate Platinum Protection Plan that they "recommended" for damage coverage for wheels, tires, windshield patching, key replacement and paintless dent removal and the extra $295 Gap insurance. We had dickered for a while, I didn't consider it "high pressure" though, he made some adjustments here and there, but I knew that we weren't going to get out of there for much less than that. The car was certified to 4/4/2024 and 100,000 miles, only had 3,100 miles on it (leaving 32,900 and 25 months on the bumper to bumper warranty - I might buy an extension Nissan Plan from Santa Clara Nissan, they seem to have the best prices), and even though it was a "rental" (I think that they put 300 or so miles on it as a loaner, the balance of the mileage is listed as "personal lease" on Carfax), we were happy with the deal. Hilltop made their number and we made ours, so I'll give them 3 stars. The Gap Insurance at $295 was fair, at $590 it's a bit of a screw job but I've seen worse. My insurance company, NJM, doesn't offer it, but I'm glad they hit us with it, that $19,200 car is probably worth about $12,000 on a cash sale to a dealer today, maybe a bit more or a bit less. So, if you add the "double Gap" and the Platinum Plan to our $15,995, that would be $17,458 (plus tax, doc fees and license), that's probably what Car Gurus would consider a fair deal, right under their valuation of $17,669. So while I'm not disappointed, I'm not ecstatic either, but my wife is, she loves the car (so do I) and it fits within our budget. No regrets except for the double Gap, but that's life. Caveat Emptor (let the buyer beware).
untrustworthy dealer
by 06/11/2016on
I typically do not post reviews because I am busy raising a family. But Hilltop Nissan was so disgusting in their behavior I can't help myself. I bought a used car here for my daughter. After picking up the car, I went to get it inspected a couple days later and it failed inspection due to dry rot on tires. I called Sebastian the salesman, who is a nice guy, and told him. He said he would check with his manager and that was the last I heard from them. I left two more messages and then sent an email to Nick, the internet manager, the general manager and the owner attaching the failed inspection and asking them to call me. Not one person there called me back or responded to my email. I then called Nissan who told me they have little control over franchisees but could tell them to call me. Well I'm still waiting as that was a week ago. The measure of a business is how they react when things don't go as planned. And these [non-permissible content removed] showed how unprofessional they are. All they had to do was call me and tell me what, if anything, they could do. If they said there was nothing they could do. I'd be disappointed but at least would have known that they had the courtesy to call. So my advice is buyer beware. because this ownership is [non-permissible content removed]. PS: When I bought car, it had a stain on front seat. They would not pay to clean it or lower the price. But my daughter really wanted it. So I said to Sebastian, the salesman, "ok throw in a car freshener and we will have a deal". He said "done" and went back to tell his manager. Sure enough he came back all embarrassed and said his manager said no. He even offered me $3 from his own pocket, which I refused. But this story shows you the caliber of management. Oh well, I believe in Karma.
Great Experience
by 12/19/2014on
This was my first car from Nissan and I had an enjoyable experience from start to finish. Everyone was very helpful and personable. There was no pressure or pushy sales people. I would definitely recommend this dealership to family and friends.
Superior customer service at Hilltop Nissan
by 10/30/2014on
Peter Surdi in sales and Dean in finance helped my daughter with a difficult situation involving a used car she had bought and wanted to trade in. They got her into a 2014 lease that she is very happy with! We recommend this dealership for superior customer service!
My best car purchasing experience ever!
by 09/27/2014on
My salesman, Peter C, was professional, took care of everything and my time picking up my new car was under 45 minutes. He called my insurance company, was friendly and kind. It was my best car purchase experience ever and I have bought many, many cars.
Best Service in New Jersey
by 04/05/2014on
The first thing I love are the guys. They are genuinely kind and always polite and most of all they are honest about time frames. They go out of their way to accommodate.
Not Great
by 02/18/2014on
Online price was not the price at the Dealer. Real price was 1800 usd more than what it was quoted. (Quoted price was 9K where as the real price was 10.8K + 750 usd tax.)
Thank you, Mr. John B.
by 09/01/2013on
This is my first time to write about my purchase of a Nissan vehicle. I have owned different vehicles; but with my satisfactory experience in purchasing my latest purchase of Nissan Rogue 2013, I feel happy to share about my experience in owning it. We were assisted by Mr. John B. on that day that we bought our second Nissan vehicle. Aware that our first experience in going to a Nissan dealer--buying a vehicle, talking about numbers, and finally taking it home on the same day-- took us almost a whole day, from early morning till dark, we were ready to encounter another exhausting and somewhat aggravating day. But this time with the help of John, we were able to complete our negotiations in less than 3 hours, and to our satisfaction. John was very attentive to our questions, and was ready to find out for answers in case he did not have the information right away. He was very patient and understanding, and not once did we feel under pressure to limit our questions and conclude a deal in a short time. He showed us the vehicles of our choices, which were narrowed down to either a white Rogue or the platinum graphite Rogue. He gave us the comparative prices and patiently responded to our follow-up necessary to help us make a decision as to our choice. My wife and I were very satisfied with the professional and businesslike way John B. assisted us in our purchase of the Nissan Rogue. I will definitely recommend to my friends and relatives to go to Hilltop Nissan and to look for John B. whenever they decide to own a Nissan vehicle.
Dot your i's and cross your t's beofre leaving
by 04/08/2013on
I NEED HELP!! As you all know I purchased a car last week and I had a great sales guy and got a great deal. **HOWEVER!!** when I left the dealership on the first day the cruise control wasn't working. I called the sales guy and he said no problem come in and the techs will look at it and fix it. So I went and they informed me they did not have the right equipment to diagnose the issue so they sent me to the Ford dealer only to tell me they had to wait till MONDAY?!? to get an answer to approve the charges. NOW... I am back here at the dealer because the check engine light came ON?!?!? I would like to FLOOD the web on this issue to see how they react and what they do. If my issues get resolved I will repost and inform everyone of my satisfied status. however if they DO NOT move this along quickly and leave waiting longer and or give me the run around I would like for everyone possible. In whatever State you are in to share my situation and bring this dealer to the point where someone looks up their name they will come across this post and think twice about purchasing a car here. If any one knows what other media forums I can post on (while I am sitting here at the dealer since 8am) to help my situation I would love to know. Thank you all again and I hope to get as much help as possible. SO PLEASE SHARE!! :)
Knowingly delivered defective car amd did not deliver option as sold
by 02/14/2013on
Overall a poor delivery experience for my purchase of a NEW a 2012 Murano. The car a little rough during the test drive which they told me was due to low tire pressure. After delivery, when driving at speed the car bounced erratically. When I went back they changed their story and said the tires were misshapen because it sat on their lot for so long. Although the car was unsafe at speed, they refused to correct it and said it should go away in 1,000 miles or so. Second, they sole me a "Single Key Fob" autostart for $800. When I brought it back for installation they told me that the single key fob start was a bad product and refused to install it. Instead they installed an after market autostart that I could have purchased for $150.
Need to completely change the way they work
by 12/16/2009on
Very unprofessional staff, they will wait until you start to leave to offer you a good deal and make you feel like they are giving you a favor. Wasted too much of my time while buying a car. They do not stand behind the product they sell, my love for Nissan made me purchase a car from them, but never again. The sales man we purchase a car from did not even greet us the next day when we went to pick up the spare key and floor mats (which they didn't have on the day of purchase and promise to give us the next day), he even forgot that we suppose to get these things. The owner of Hilltop seriously needs to consider improving on customer service as well as the service department.
Very Bad Experience
by 02/16/2009on
After a long drawn out process to purchase my vehicle i was pleasantly supprised on the day i went to pick it up. The sales mananger told me i could get 0% but when i went to sign the papers it showed 5.9%. But that same sales manager, you know the cool guy with the bad attitude and the chip on his shoulder told me that 0% percent was not in my best interest and that it would work better at 5.9%. So after we went over the number some how the payment and the total of payments were exactly the same wether i took the 0% or 5.9%, boy that guy can really work the numbers [violative content deleted].After all was said and done we met with the owners son, boy what a nice guy, he must of trained the sales manager. All i can say is that be-ware of this dealer as it seems kind of [violative content deleted]. The sales guy was great but for the sales manager, he [violative content deleted], and the owners son who is running the place is no better. If you want to buy a car from a dealer who's managemant and upper management is nothing but a bunch of [violative content deleted] people just goto Hilltop Nissan if not then go somewhere else. Pay more for the vehicle cause their aggravation is not worth what i saved. I would of rather bought a car from a used car place that has a manager who's nickname is snake and has more gold around his neck then Mr.T. The real problem is the general managers and the ownes sons attitude. Nissan and Hilltop Nissan will never gat any of my business again. This is my first and last Nissan. Unfortunatly for them i purchase 1-2 new vehicle every year. They lost what could of been a good customer. Hopefully someone from Nissan will see this review and see how this Dealership represents their company.
Don't ever go there - they are just [violative content deleted]
by 03/06/2008on
I recently went to look at the Nissan Altima Hybrid. I was aware that there is a $2350 tax rebate available for this car. I informed the salesman that I was interested in the Altima over the Toyota Camry because of the rebate. Almost instantly the salesman was trying to push leasing the vehicle instead of purchasing it. I mentioned to him again about the tax rebate, and he thought that it also applied to leasing the vehicle, but he would check with the manager to be sure. He came back a minute later informing me that the tax rebate was good for both purchasing or leasing the vehicle. The salesman went on and on regading the benefits of leasing the vehicle. So we went ahead and leased the vehicle. First Problem: When we went to sign the lease, the leasing manager forced us to make an extra payment upfront. A few days later, we confronted him about the overcharge and he agreed to refund us the money. It took over two weeks before our account was credited. Second Problem: A few days later, a friend informed me that the tax credit is only available to the original purchaser. If the vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit, not the lessee. Hilltop Nissan just flat out lied to us. We would have purchased the vehicle or I would have used the tax rebate in the lease negotiations. When I confronted Hilltop Nissan they told me that they were not aware of the restriction on the hybrid credit, and that the salesman made a mistake. The General Manager basically told me that he didn't care, too bad, and that there was nothing that they would do. The car is great, just go to another dealer.
