Customer Reviews of Irwin Ford Lincoln
Happy camper
by 09/02/2021on
I was very satisfied with the service I received at the Irwin Ford dealership in Laconia, NH today! I was especially satisfied with the service I received from Ed Withrow at the dealership. He is extremely courteous, helpful and knowledgeable! I highly recommend him and the dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Free Oil Change and Car Wash.
by 07/29/2021on
I love that Irwin Ford gives me three free oil and filter changes and three free cat washes during my 3 year lease agreement. Hollis made sure my service was done right on schedule and I had my SUV back at the promised time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2011 Toyota Tacoma transmission
by 07/28/2021on
Rich Facteau keep me abreast of the situation as the repairs progressed. Very professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bill Salta is a great asset to Irwin’s AND to the customer!
by 07/27/2021on
From what I have observed in many visits and use of various depts. Irwin’s is a top rate firm!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service, as usual.
by 07/14/2021on
Just received excellent and quick LOF and tire rotation from bill Salta's crew at Quick Lane. This is typical for them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks to Eddie
by 06/20/2021on
Drop my Escape off at 7:00 am for a 2:40 pm appointment. Asked Ed to call if the vehicle got done earlier, stated they were busy and short handed. ( understandable, who isn’t these days) I said no problem my appointment isn’t till later. To my surprise, Ed called around 11:15 to let me know my Escape was ready and I had Ford rewards so the total charge was $0. Thank you Ed. Really do appreciate your help. Also, the courtesy driver was awesome. Picked me up to get my vehicle. Thanks again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lincoln Nautilus
by 06/14/2021on
Quality, fast and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hot Truck service
by 06/09/2021on
The basic service was performed oil/filter, tire rotation etc. I enjoy going to Irwin they have great employees, thank you Hollis McMullen. see you in 5,000 miles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nicks
by 06/01/2021on
Comfortable waiting area
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick Lane- Bill Salta is the best!
by 04/21/2021on
While avoiding an animal I hit a curb very hard. Put a hole in my tire. Called Quick Lane and spoke to Bill at 8am who said he would order a tire and have it by 3pm same day. I arrived back at 3:15 pm and by 4:05 I had a new tire on the car and a complete 4 wheel alignment ( the wheel that hit the curb was badly out of alignment .) My husband came with me to ensure I had a good experience and when he saw Bill Salta who he knew from many years as a customer of Salta Tires said “ Don’t worry you’re in good hands”, and I was. I had a very different experience at Irwin’s main service dept. When I expressed my concern to Bill that maybe I had damaged the rim he took the time to look at the rim with me and explained it was just cosmetic damage. I’ll be using Quick Lane for all basic service needs with my Lincoln.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and friendly
by 03/04/2021on
Fast friendly and efficient. I also appreciate having the paperwork ready as soon as your vehicle is ready to go. My work was done at quick lane.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service always
by 01/26/2021on
I like the professional staff-
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good. Service
by 12/09/2020on
Rich Boch was very professional, and my service was completed in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
winter tires
by 11/22/2020on
Bill Salta at QuickLane made the process so easy,who wouldn't want to work with a place like that!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Registration inspection and recall inspection
by 09/18/2020on
I always take my car to Irwin for any needs it may have, I bought it there and that's the only place I will take it now. They are efficient, attentive, and friendly and helpful with any questions I have. Won't go anywhere else. See Ed Withrow when you go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 09/01/2020on
Bill Salta and team is top notch. I moved to the area 2 years ago and have always had an excellent experience at Irwin’s Quick Lane. From the initial phone call to schedule an appointment thru to the pick-up of the vehicle I always know what to expect. Excellent customer experience and service. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kept in constant contact
by 08/28/2020on
Our service rep Ed Withrow kept us updated with three calls so we could plan our time to come back to the dealership to pick up our car. Great attention to detail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/21/2020on
All went very well! The work was done on time and completely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/13/2020on
Great service great people,been happy with sales and service for years
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 07/15/2020on
Bill Salta provided fast,efficient & courteous service. A pleasure to do business with Irwin's.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience.
by 05/11/2020on
Ed Withrow was my service representative and was very accomodating and professional. He kept me informed of the progress that the technician was making via cell phone. The job was long but this was expressed to me from the time of the appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
