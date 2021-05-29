5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the 3rd Subaru I have purchased at this dealership. There is a good reason why I keep coming back to this dealership to purchase my Subaru's! They rock with Customer Service! I had pre-ordered the Ascent early spring (which if you're considering getting one, I would highly recommend getting this SUV!- Great for families, pets and those who enjoy outdoor activities)! I was also given the opportunity to preview the Ascent when they had a demo model at their dealership. They took the time to go over all of the features on the demo car. When it came to the purchase of this SUV they did work hard to try to be sure that myself and my family were happy. This dealership is over an hour away from us (as there are a few dealerships closer) but this dealership is worth the drive. Adam in finance was great! Also Thanks to Mike, Craig and Derek who also helped us get our Ascent. Adam was very kind and was able to get us the best financing rate! All of the staff were friendly. This dealership is also dog-friendly which is another great quality I love about Subaru. If you're looking to get into a Suabru in NH/VT/MA this is the place to go! Also, if you have recently purchased the Ascent or thinking about getting one, Subaru has a special offer to those who purchased/leased the Ascent. They have a Subaru Starlink Package with 2- 32GB i-pads, 2 Bluetooth Harmen Kardon Headphones, and 2 Otterbox cases. This package is well worth the cost and the sound quality of the blue tooth headphones are incredible! Your family members can be entertained while going on longer trips. Read more