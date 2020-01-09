5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had very specific criteria for what I wanted, and John went out of his way to find it for me, searching dealers across the country. When the car he initially found got sold before I could complete the paperwork, he went in search of another one - and found it and had it shipped up from Tampa. He negotiated a good deal, and then when the car arrived he spent a lot of time walking me through all of the unfamiliar functionality. Easy to work with and very helpful. Overall, a great experience.