5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

August 2015, I found a car I liked at Enterprise. I filled out the on line form. Mindy Dietze called me and we spoke about it; I made an appointment and wondered if the car would actually be there as with other used car dealers--"oh yeah, that car is right here" and it's not. When I arrived, the car was in front and waiting--good job. Mindy introduced me to Tyler-sales and then Rob-inspection. I had a pressure-free experience and Tyler went over the car with me, answered questions without reservation and assisted me with a concern that was resolved to my satisfaction. Mindy handled the deal entirely which was nice; I didn't have to give her numbers to take to some financial person or manager who gave numbers back and the on and on nonsense of that affair. My experience was very good. Mindy went over the paperwork and I read to be sure of what I got for my money. Rob who inspected the car when it was traded in. He came out and talked to me about the car, waited while I checked the under carriage, fluids and interior. He told me what had been done to complete an inspection and there were a couple of sticking points that were resolved. After the purchase, Mindy followed up with me and there was a concern. To be fair, they did great and the service was done to my satisfaction. Most used car dealers would say, "you bought it, have a nice one" and be done with you. That is not the experience I had with the folks at Enterprise. Out the door, Enterprise has the following: 7-Day Repurchase Agreement (fee to return was $200, but you get all your money back) 12/12 Limited Powertrain Warranty Vehicle Service Contracts 12-Month Roadside Assistance Overall, I would buy from them again. It was a pleasure and, though there was an after purchase issue, they kept their customer service level as high as when I called about the car. I understand that some people have had different experiences. Mine was good and the after sale, a big concern of mine, was as good. The people who helped me were Mindy, Rob, Tyler and Caroline (Enterprise rentals). Read more