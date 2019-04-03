Enterprise Car Sales Omaha
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Omaha
Highly recommend buying a vehicle here!
by 03/04/2019on
Enterprise Car Sales in Omaha is the best place to buy a car in Nebraska. They offer superb customer service along with amazing car deals. As soon as I walked in I was greeted with knowledgeable and staff. They answered all of my questions with a positive attitude and helped me pick the perfect car. I'm extremely happy with my Camry! Mr. Schommer was the sales representative that helped me with my smooth car purchase and ensured that the car had a full tank of gas and was in pristine condition. He took the time to explain to me how all of the car features worked. The best part of my car experience at Enterprise Omaha is their determination to make customer satisfaction their priority. I asked Mr. Schommer if he would be willing to drive the car with me in the passenger seat after I purchased the vehicle because I was just in a car accident a few days before and the roads were in bad winter conditions (I live a bit outside of Omaha) so he understood my hesitation and actually agreed. The ride was pleasant and just the fact that he was willing to do that puts Enterprise at Omaha above the rest of the dealerships. I have been to other car dealerships before and they don't compare at all in terms of reliability and professionalism. I was amazed that they were willing to help me with my unusual request without judgement. Mr. Schommer exemplified what every sales consultant at other dealerships should be like. I know that no other dealership would've helped me like he did. I highly recommend Enterprise at Omaha to anyone looking to buy a great car! They genuinely care about helping you buy the car that's just right for you. If you're reading this Mr. Schommer I just want to say thank you for giving me such an excellent car buying experience!
Outstanding Service
by 02/27/2019on
The sales team was amazing. Not once did I feel any pressure to buy a car. Matt answered any question I had and made the entire process very smooth. I will be doing business here again soon. Thank you for everything you did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 01/24/2019on
After an accident which totaled my much loved car, the car rental rep suggested Enterprise. I had never considered it. We decided to make it our first stop on a day of visits and haggling with multiple dealers. Within a few hours, we had purchased a car with much less mileage (23,000 miles) and more amenities than I expected for my budget. The whole experience with Matt was excellent. No pressure, great helpfulness, good information, lots of choices. I felt really good as I left with it - not my typical used car buying experience, for sure!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 06/14/2018on
After visiting with me about my wants and needs, Matt Schommer worked with me to purchase a car. I felt that he listened to me and when we found the car that seemed a good fit, he thoroughly explained the features to me so I was comfortable making the purchase. I highly recommend Matt and Enterprise Car Sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new passat
by 04/05/2018on
I purchased a Volkswagen passat from Matt at enterprise car sales. I have purchased cars from dealers, but this was a whole different experience. It was much easier and much more rewarding. Matt was wonderful through the whole process. I would highly recommend you cheese k out Matt at enterprise if you are looking for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Buying
by 02/02/2018on
This is the first time I have purchased a vehicle from Enterprise Car Sales and I am extremely satisfied with my experience. The salesman Chavez was very friendly. If I am ever in need of another vehicle I will diffently work with Chavez and Enterprise again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic customer service
by 07/13/2016on
Working with Dan Jones and the folks at Enterprise made car buying easy. We were introduced to a few different makes and models, found that what we initially were looking for wasn't what we wanted and ended up with something that suits us and our growing family much better. Dan worked to find is exactly what we wanted and their financing partnership made the transaction a breeze. Great overall experience and will be returning the next time we are in the market for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a car
by 05/25/2016on
Just bought a car for my daughter to drive to work and school. Tyler Otis showed us some great cars based on our desires. Both Tyler and Mindy Dietz are great to work with. They are both very professional and easy to talk to. They gave us a very good deal and it was a pleasure to do business with them.
Over the moon HAPPY
by 05/12/2016on
Huge Thanks to Jake & Mindy, I am so happy with the car I purchased last week, words can not describe. The entire proses was a breeze.. No high pressure sales, took time to understand what I was looking for, as well as the financing to easily fit my budget. Overall FANTASIC experience I highly reccomend to anyone looking for a gently used car, go see Jake & Mindy. Thanks again, totally happy I did!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No pressure, honest, excellent service!
by 04/22/2016on
I highly recommend choosing Enterprise Car Sales in purchasing your next car! Kaitlin, Josh and Mindy went out of their way to find the vehicle I was looking for. They gave me exactly what I was looking for in the value of my trade-in too. No pressure to use their financing or extra warranties. They even found a "very special to me" signed CD I had left in the CD drive of my trade-in and mailed it to me. Thanks Kaitlin! So satisfied with my experience with them! I would definitely recommend them!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience from Enterprise Car Sales in Omaha, NE
by 04/19/2016on
Had a great experience buying buying a great used car from Salesman Matt Sisson. Was very personable and and gave great feedback regarding different makes and models. Mindy was tremendous at securing a car loan and gave me great financing assistance. I would definitely do business with Enterprise Car Sales and will recommend to anyone looking for their next used car. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise Car Sales, Omaha NE
by 04/16/2016on
From start to finish, the customer service was beyond exceptional. Matt, Josh and Angelic were not only dedicated and proficient professionals, they made me feel like I was their only customer. Matt was impressively quick to respond to my initial inquiry, and consistently maintained that same high level of prompt and courteous service throughout the sale. He took the time to listen to and prioritize my needs, and delivered exactly what I asked for. There was no attempt to persuade or talk me into or out of, anything. We dealt only with the facts, including price range, and he was very honest and upfront about what he had to offer. No time was wasted being shown cars that didn't meet my criteria or that were outside of my price range. During my purchase, he even assisted in helping me to get a better rate on car insurance! Josh expertly handled all things financing and service agreement related and explained next and future steps. Angelic drove to Lincoln and met me at the DMV for vehicle inspection, and then stayed with me through the entire process of licensing and registration! Because I was apprehensive about having bought a used car, I took it to a reputable mechanic for inspection right after I bought it. The mechanic immediately put my mind at ease and assured me I'd made a great buying decision. I was told they couldn't believe how clean and well maintained the car was, and better yet, they couldn't believe the great price I'd paid for it. I couldn't be happier about my purchase from Enterprise Car Sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly, No Pressure Car Sales
by 04/14/2016on
The service provided at Enterprise Car Sales was far beyond my expectations. Dan and Josh went above and beyond to help us get into a newer vehicle. Anyone that wants to experience the friendliest, no pressure car sales should go to Enterprise. You will feel like you are being walked through the whole process without being rushed. Any questions you have will be answered, no matter silly you feel it may be. Be sure to check them out the next time you are in need of a vehicle, you will NOT be sorry !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Place to Buy a Car!
by 04/08/2016on
We love Enterprise Car Sales! We just bought our second vehicle there, and after over 30 years of buying new vehicles at dealerships that just try to take advantage of buyers, we no longer feel the need to go through that. We love the no hassle, no pressure process that Enterprise offers. Tyler & Josh were incredible to work with! We are so happy with both of our cars, and we will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car - Great Service - Friendly Staff
by 03/23/2016on
What a great experience buying a used car from Dan Jones at Enterprise Car Sales in Omaha, NE. Their "no haggle" pricing eliminates all the "BS" that is usually encountered when purchasing a car, like the "I have to check with the sales manager on your offer" while they get together in another room and have a cup of coffee pretending to discuss your offer while you wait. What you see is what you pay, take it or leave it. I like that. The financing with Mindy Dietze was a breeze and painless. I would highly recommend considering Enterprise Car Sales for your next used car purchase, I know I will.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend Omaha's Enterprise Car Sales!
by 03/06/2016on
Enterprise has so many good things to offer, one of them being their 7 day guarantee to return the vehicle for any reason, even if you decided it wasn't the right one for you. That was a factor that kept me interested in looking there but the best part of buying there was my account executive Matt (aka super nice guy sales rep) who was wonderful to work with. In fact I dealt with many of the employees there in the course of a week and everyone was professional, accommodating and extremely nice to deal with. They seem to truly want to do right by their customers. Because buying a vehicle is such a big purchase, during my first 7 days I decided to do my due diligence and get a 'bumper to bumper' diagnostic done for my own piece of mind. I'm happy to say it passed with flying colors. I recommend anyone looking for a late model used vehicle to check out Enterprise Car Sales in Omaha for a pressure-free, trustworthy, no hassle purchase experience that won't disappoint!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 02/22/2016on
I would definitely recommend checking out Enterprise Car Sales. We felt comfortable with all sales associates and appreciate their willingness to take care of all of our needs. The no-haggle philosophy along with knowing the used car we chose was certified through their lengthy process both made for a great car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beat experience ever
by 02/19/2016on
Dealing with Enterprise Car Sales was a unique experience. Our salesman (Dan )was so nice to work with. He was so helpful in dealing with us. We will use only Enterprise for purchasing cars in the future because of our experience with Da.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying from Enterprise is a dream!
by 11/10/2015on
This review deals with the Omaha NE. office. I had originally found a pick-up truck on their website that was in Peoria AZ. It was listed as a 4X4 with a V-6 engine. It had everything I wanted. I made arrangements with the Omaha office to have the truck brought to Omaha where they would inspect it and then deliver it to me. To my surprise and disappointment, the Omaha office called and informed me that my "dream" truck was a 2 wheel drive with a V-8! The VIN matched up but Peoria had inserted the wrong information! I was very disappointed and told the salesmen in Omaha, Matt and Josh, that I would be taking my business elsewhere. They asked if they could have a day in order to find me a vehicle I would like. Realizing that the mistake was not of their doing, I agreed. They had to have put in a lot of hours and effort to change my mind about buying from them. And they succeeded! Dealing with the Omaha office was great. They kept me informed every step of the way. There were no surprises. They even bought my trade in. The price was fair and there wasn't any pressure to buy from them. This is the way buying a car should be. I won't go to a dealership anymore.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise Car Sales
by 09/01/2015on
August 2015, I found a car I liked at Enterprise. I filled out the on line form. Mindy Dietze called me and we spoke about it; I made an appointment and wondered if the car would actually be there as with other used car dealers--"oh yeah, that car is right here" and it's not. When I arrived, the car was in front and waiting--good job. Mindy introduced me to Tyler-sales and then Rob-inspection. I had a pressure-free experience and Tyler went over the car with me, answered questions without reservation and assisted me with a concern that was resolved to my satisfaction. Mindy handled the deal entirely which was nice; I didn't have to give her numbers to take to some financial person or manager who gave numbers back and the on and on nonsense of that affair. My experience was very good. Mindy went over the paperwork and I read to be sure of what I got for my money. Rob who inspected the car when it was traded in. He came out and talked to me about the car, waited while I checked the under carriage, fluids and interior. He told me what had been done to complete an inspection and there were a couple of sticking points that were resolved. After the purchase, Mindy followed up with me and there was a concern. To be fair, they did great and the service was done to my satisfaction. Most used car dealers would say, "you bought it, have a nice one" and be done with you. That is not the experience I had with the folks at Enterprise. Out the door, Enterprise has the following: 7-Day Repurchase Agreement (fee to return was $200, but you get all your money back) 12/12 Limited Powertrain Warranty Vehicle Service Contracts 12-Month Roadside Assistance Overall, I would buy from them again. It was a pleasure and, though there was an after purchase issue, they kept their customer service level as high as when I called about the car. I understand that some people have had different experiences. Mine was good and the after sale, a big concern of mine, was as good. The people who helped me were Mindy, Rob, Tyler and Caroline (Enterprise rentals).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/26/2015on
I had been renting cars for long distance travel for year, and had always asked the rental counter representatives about the sales program. Consistently I heard about the quality of the used cars and the value. They were right. I felt I got a fair deal and a quality used car. It looks like new, from the tires, engine, interior and windshield. It showed no signs of having been driven 40,000 miles. I will definitely buy here again and highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
