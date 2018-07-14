5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We tend to buy new, or lightly used, then keep a car until its death. We had not been on a car lot for a decade or more. How might I describe our car-shopping experience? Shocking? Mind numbing? Certainly that, and more. We were in tech-induced comas. I mean, cars these days can parallel park themselves! We went to nearly every car dealership in the area. We test-drove some very nice cars. But, we had a rather specific and unique set of criteria: Get in an out of vehicle without crouching down or stepping up; the seats must be comfortable for long road trips; the tech-package must include navigation and a crystal-clear back-up camera; and, my wife must be happy with the car's simplicity, style and color. Fully 50% of the 2017 SUVs failed our comfortable-seat-criteria. All but one failed the crystal-clear-back-up camera-criteria. That one was the 2017 Ford Escape. The dealer's sales rep, Travis, was knowledgeable but not high pressure. The "closer" (I referred to him as "The Bear") was a rather tall and imposing former football player, who turned out to be a loveable pussy-cat. Even the final "paperwork" was handled very well. All our advance internet research was helpful, but seeing, feeling and interacting with each car turned our initial thoughts on what we'd choose upside down. Never would have guessed we'd end up in a 2017 Ford Escape. Read more