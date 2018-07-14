Lithia Toyota of Missoula
Great Salesman
by 07/14/2018on
Thanks to Scott for teaching us about the Highlander and showing us its features. You took the time with us we needed to pick the right one.
Service was great but....
by 05/20/2018on
Service was great but, the $17,000 truck i bought has a failing cv axle and 2 broken valve stems. So now i have to buy a cv axle and put it in. Les Schwab put valve stems in for free. Service was great, just not happy about cv axle needing to be replaced.
Loving my Tundra
by 03/15/2018on
Lithia and it's employee's have renewed my faith in Customer Service. Very friendly. Never felt pressured at all. Professional, to the point, helpful on how to operate the new truck. I would recommend this place to any and all my friends.
Smooth Sailing
by 03/06/2018on
This was our 3rd Rav4 purchase, and our second from Lithia Toyota. Our first was a used one we bought from a friend. We checked pricing in a couple different states and Lithia was the best. From start to finish we were driving our new Rav4 off the lot in under 4 hours. The whole process was smooth. Thanks!
Exceptional deal and service!
by 01/02/2018on
I can honestly say that I feel like I got the best deal I could and wasnt pressured for any upgrades or a more expensive car.
Great experience
by 12/31/2017on
We knew what we wanted. Chuck was great, no hassles. When we arrived everything was ready to go. We were driving our new vehicle home in a little more than an hour after we arrived. Great Staff, Chuck made sure that all of our questions were answered and introduced us to every aspect of the truck. I could not imagined anything better. Thanks Chuck.
Great Buying Experience
by 09/19/2017on
We came in knowing what we wanted and what we would pay for that vehicle. Our salesman worked with us and got everything we wanted. Working with the finance department was a snap. We left with our brand new car and were very pleased all the way theough the process.
Definitely satisfied
by 08/13/2017on
Overall I had a satisfying experience buying my new Camry from Lithia Toyota in Missoula. The staff was friendly, courteous and very proficient at their jobs. It was much appreciated considering how busy my schedule is. Thanks.
Got a Tacoma
by 08/04/2017on
Purchasing my new Tacoma was pretty much painless. Salesman was helpful explaining down differences between models. I was originally looking at the access cab but decided that the double meet needs better. Negotiations went well.
Top of the Line
by 07/02/2017on
This is the 4th Ford Expedition we have purchased over the past 14 years from Joe Lecoure at Lithia Ford in Missoula, MT. Joe and Lithia are the very best.
Montana Souvenir
by 06/09/2017on
Best experience of buying anything. There was no pressure, everything was left up to us and we were given a lot choices of models to choose from.
Toyota 4 Runner 2017
by 04/26/2017on
The day of the purchase was quick easy and painless. I added on extra features and the days following the service did not decline even the the purchase was already made.
Feedback
by 04/01/2017on
It was a good buying experience. I didn't feel pressured by staff. The sales people were kind and professional.
Purchase of Tacoma
by 03/17/2017on
We had a wonderful experience and a great salesman, Mike!! Diedre was very helpful and a joy to work with!
Excelence of Service
by 02/15/2017on
The sales and Finance team went above and beyond in getting my new 2016 Sequoia. I am very pleased with the service that was provided. I am a 100% disabled veteran and the treated me with the utmost respect Thank you
Would never have guessed we'd pick a Ford Escape
by 10/20/2016on
We tend to buy new, or lightly used, then keep a car until its death. We had not been on a car lot for a decade or more. How might I describe our car-shopping experience? Shocking? Mind numbing? Certainly that, and more. We were in tech-induced comas. I mean, cars these days can parallel park themselves! We went to nearly every car dealership in the area. We test-drove some very nice cars. But, we had a rather specific and unique set of criteria: Get in an out of vehicle without crouching down or stepping up; the seats must be comfortable for long road trips; the tech-package must include navigation and a crystal-clear back-up camera; and, my wife must be happy with the car's simplicity, style and color. Fully 50% of the 2017 SUVs failed our comfortable-seat-criteria. All but one failed the crystal-clear-back-up camera-criteria. That one was the 2017 Ford Escape. The dealer's sales rep, Travis, was knowledgeable but not high pressure. The "closer" (I referred to him as "The Bear") was a rather tall and imposing former football player, who turned out to be a loveable pussy-cat. Even the final "paperwork" was handled very well. All our advance internet research was helpful, but seeing, feeling and interacting with each car turned our initial thoughts on what we'd choose upside down. Never would have guessed we'd end up in a 2017 Ford Escape.
Great
by 10/16/2016on
Great experience. Salesman was very knowledgeable and helpful.
Recent purchase of used vehicle
by 10/10/2016on
Drew Schmidt was great to work with! He worked very hard to get me into a vehicle I would be happy with and afford. The rest of my sales experience was also great. Steve McClinden was also great to work with through all the closing papers.
A great buying experience!
by 10/06/2016on
My salesperson was Adam. He was great to work with. He was patient, allowed me to test drive the 2016 Toyota 4Runner, gave me a fair price (and wasn't pushy), and carried through the sale in a timely and professional manner. I love my new car and highly recommend Adam and Lithia Toyota!
16 f350 dually lariat
by 09/05/2016on
They found the vehicle I wanted and got it to the dealership when they said they would.. they were friendly and helpful on the delivery walk through! The truck has alot of power,and very comfortable to drive. I love it!!! Can't wait to road trip and put it to work.. thanks Steve and Luke
Best experience.
by 09/02/2016on
I will definitely recommend the sales staff, it was the most seamless and friendly experience, the best $25K I have ever spent. Thank you Matt and Tony.