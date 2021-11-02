5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my car in for new tires, for which I had previously made an appointment and ordered tires. The dealership has 2 service locations, next door to each other. I was unaware my appointment was scheduled at the second location; but no problem to drive next door. They took care of me, gave me a loaner for the day, and sent me on my way. I got a call that once they installed the new tires, I needed a front-end alignment. I approved the additional work. Service at the location where I car was closes at 5:30p, which would be really tight from work considering I also needed to replace the gas I used in the loaner. The service rep said she would take my car back to the main location next door where service is open until 6:00p. I got there about 5:50p, turned in the loaner, paid for my service, and drove home happy. They were willing to work with me to get the job done, especially offering to drive my car back to the main service center next door so I wouldn't be so rushed to pick it up after work. Read more