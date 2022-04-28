5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This Saturday we traded in our 2017 Acura RDX for a brand new 2021 RDX and are still pinching ourselves that an experience at an auto dealership could be such an AWESOME experience!!! We had brought our SUV in for an oil change on Thursday and while waiting, I asked for an estimate of Trade-In value from salesman Kyle Greer. NEVER expecting to purchase a new vehicle ( remember- we were just there for an oil change!), we were offered an incredible deal on trade-in/discounts on a new 2021 on the lot!! Kyle Greer is an incredible salesman who bends over backwards to assist the customer in matching THEIR needs and desires. He is honest, trustworthy and a pleasure to work with! Kyle thoroughly knows his vehicles and patiently taught us how to use all the new features on our 2021, even setting up several for us like CarPlay so we could start using as soon as we left the dealership! We have confidence that should we need any further instruction, he is only a phone call away!! If you’re even faintly considering possibly trading in for a new Acura, I’d URGE you to seek Kyle out for a trade-in estimate………Right now Frank Leta is looking for used cars and you may be pleasantly surprised what yours is valued at……TRUST ME, we again are still pinching ourselves and couldn’t be happier with the above and beyond treatment (before and after sale) that Frank Leta/Kyle give their valued customers!! Read more