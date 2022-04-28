Frank Leta Acura
Customer Reviews of Frank Leta Acura
Great sales team!
by 04/28/2022on
Ordered a vehicle from Leta Acura working with Reid. He was great to work with and kept us updated throughout the process.
Great experience with Jessie S!
by 04/19/2022on
Great, low pressure experience with up front pricing. Jessie and I communicated via email for over two weeks until I could visit the dealership. She provided great response time and forwarded detailed vehicle information, including CarFax and service history, for a number of vehicles. When it came time to test drive, we took the vehicle for a quick spin and Jessie offered a 24 hour test drive. Nice and easy purchase process the following day.
Satisfied Customer
by 04/10/2022on
A solid dealership - Brett Johnson was professional, attentive, and went above and beyond to meet my needs for the sale. Definitely recommend Frank Leta Acura and Brett Johnson!
ABOVE AND BEYOND
by 02/25/2022on
I walked into Leta not knowing what I was going to do about the end of my lease. Buy, release, walk away. After meeting with a few people, I was introduced to Kyle who did not pressure me to make a decision and was extremely knowledgeable. He made me feel comfortable, was able to answer my questions without making me feel stupid and spent significant time with me in my new car. He went so far as to call Acura corporate (a huge headache and time consuming) to figure out the app, when that failed he sat with me in the new car while I called. He followed up with me days after my purchase. I appreciate the friendly, welcoming, non-pressurized environment at Leta.
Kevin Baker is a great sales person
by 01/21/2022on
We purchased our first Acura MDX from Kevin Baker. He was a great salesman. He could answer all our questions for us and was very knowledgeable about the vehicle. Hope to business with him again.
Getting my new Baby the Acura TLX Aspec Red
by 08/30/2021on
If you’re looking for a new car I suggest you got to Frank Leta Acura ,they were friendly and very helpful…Kevin Baker was my sales associate and from hello he was extremely helpful ,I got the exact car I wanted…
Fantastic Buyer Experience With Salesman Kyle Greer
by 06/25/2021on
This Saturday we traded in our 2017 Acura RDX for a brand new 2021 RDX and are still pinching ourselves that an experience at an auto dealership could be such an AWESOME experience!!! We had brought our SUV in for an oil change on Thursday and while waiting, I asked for an estimate of Trade-In value from salesman Kyle Greer. NEVER expecting to purchase a new vehicle ( remember- we were just there for an oil change!), we were offered an incredible deal on trade-in/discounts on a new 2021 on the lot!! Kyle Greer is an incredible salesman who bends over backwards to assist the customer in matching THEIR needs and desires. He is honest, trustworthy and a pleasure to work with! Kyle thoroughly knows his vehicles and patiently taught us how to use all the new features on our 2021, even setting up several for us like CarPlay so we could start using as soon as we left the dealership! We have confidence that should we need any further instruction, he is only a phone call away!! If you’re even faintly considering possibly trading in for a new Acura, I’d URGE you to seek Kyle out for a trade-in estimate………Right now Frank Leta is looking for used cars and you may be pleasantly surprised what yours is valued at……TRUST ME, we again are still pinching ourselves and couldn’t be happier with the above and beyond treatment (before and after sale) that Frank Leta/Kyle give their valued customers!!
Sales Support experience
by 01/22/2021on
It is rare to find the level of sales support that is found at Frank Leta. This is coming from a person that is extremely particular about my cars and the experience that comes with buy one. Although, I did not buy my vehicle from Frank Leta I was so impressed with my sales person's (Alec) performance I had to write a review. They will be forever at the top of my list once I am in the market for a car again.
Aaron Mead
by 08/21/2020on
We worked with Aaron Mead and purchased a certified used vehicle. He was very knowledgeable and professional. Would definitely contact him for vehicle purchase.
Great experience
by 07/02/2020on
I recently had the pleasure of buying a car from Justine McPherson. She was straightforward friendly and efficient. From the day I walked in, to the day I picked up my car Justine was available to answer all of my questions and made sure my MDX was perfect in every way.
Certified Used Car Purchase
by 03/02/2020on
Last week I purchased a certified used car from Frank Leta. Sales rep Mike Givens did a great job not to pressure me into a sale. He was very helpful and answered all my questions. Would buy from him again! Thanks!
THEY DO NOT HONOR THEIR WARRANTY CONTRACT
by 02/19/2020on
STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP. IVE HAD 2 BAD EXPERIENCES WITH STEVE AND HIS DEALERSHIP. I purchased a vehicle from the dealership, 1st went in for service and my rims were stolen sitting on bricks($5500.00). I believe it was inside job (employee). I talked to Steve the GM and he said they were not responsible but offered a oil change, total joke! Today I go in for an a oil change like previously because I paid for maintenance package, when I purchased the vehicle. The coupon clearly says it is good for 7 years. I get to the DEALERSHIP and service tech says its only good for 5 years and they won't honor contract. I called Steve the gm he said they would honor it. Then 5 mins later said he would not honor it because I reached the limit. I asked how I have several coupons and I asked what is the limit. He said the limit is 7, well why did I get a booklet for more than 7 oil changes. STEVE said it's only good for 5 years. I asked why put 7 years on the coupon. Of course he didn't have an answer. BOTTOM LINE THEY ARE IN IT FOR THE MONEY, basically selling a product with different expiring dates not honoring their very own coupons. IF YOU bought a warranty I caution you to ask questions about expiring services and dates. NEEDLESS TO SAY I WONT BE BACK! I paid for a maintenance contract and you all wont honor it. I AM A PISSED CUSTOMER. TOTAL WASTE OF MONEY! Steve you and your DEALERSHIP is full of [non-permissible content removed]. May consider calling the news!. 2/17/2020. R.Stewart THEN I GET HOME AND NOW I HAVE SCREW IN MY TIRE! OUTDONE. THANKS FRANK LETA
extended warrenty pressure
by 01/17/2019on
they would not stop trying to get me to buy extended warranty, brought in the boss after I said no several times, only stopped after I threaten to walk out.
Great Service
by 05/07/2018on
I've had all of my Acura vehicles serviced at Frank Leta Acura for 20 years. They have always done a great job when repairs were needed. Their service advisors always give me an accurate estimate of the repair cost and my vehicle is returned to me on time.
Acura TLX
by 08/18/2016on
The recent purchase of our Acura TLX was a very excellent experience and was the result of Virgil Ashley who went the extra step to match us to the vehicle that suited all of our needs to a tee. Virgil was very knowledgeable about the entire Acura line. He took the time to explain everything on the car to us in a very easy and thorough method. He is a valuable asset to the dealership and should be commended.
Great Buying Experience with Jared McDonough at Frank Leta Acura
by 10/31/2015on
We recently worked with Jared McDonough in purchasing a pre-owned Acura from Frank Leta Acura. Jared was extremely helpful and straighforward with us throughout the entire process. When we went back to pick up the car on a Friday evening, Jared was scheduled to finish up his work day at 6:00pm... he graciously ended up staying beyond 9:30pm (the dealership closed at 9pm) to provide us with a 45-minute briefing on all of the car's interior and dashboard features. We give Jared a 5-star rating... thanks very much, Jared!!
Very Satisfied
by 10/21/2015on
I purchased an MDX there and had a wonderful experience, if you go in to look at anything, ask for Jeremy Castillo, he helped us out and was fantastic! He was more of an advocate for us than a salesperson, meaning he made sure our needs were met and our questions were answered. He made sure we found what we were looking for based on what we needed! No pressure at any point with him, and when we made a selection, he was there to follow up throughout the process! Five star customer service for sure! This place has provided a great consumer experience, whether buying, looking, or needing service, this is the place to go! And while you might do well with anyone on their sales staff, I would recommend asking for Jeremy, I know after this experience, from now on when my family is ever in the market for a vehicle, we will! Thanks Frank Leta Acura and Jeremy! You have earned an off the charts positive review from me! I am a completely satisfied customer!
Great experience at Frank Leta Acura
by 09/10/2015on
From the minute I walked in the door, I was impressed with Frank Leta Acura. All staff were friendly and answered my many questions. I appreciate all of the information provided to me about the Acura TLX from Garrett Patton and Austin Dry. Both were incredibly knowledgeable about the vehicle. Also, I was pleasantly surprised at the option to lease a vehicle and that leases can be customized to your driving habits each year. This was an affordable option, and one I had not considered prior to speaking with the staff. I highly recommend Frank Leta Acura and am extremely happy with my new car!
sneaking charges on my bill
by 06/09/2015on
I just had my MDX serviced at Frank Leta and i have been looking for a dealership i can trust with my car and bill.But i was surprised that i was bn charged tire rotation on brand new tires barely a week old,i wonder what they were rotating.They took the charge off my bill but i wonder how customers get sneaked this kind of charges without their knowledge.It may be 5 dollars but do the dealership really need to do this to its royal customers? From now on i will be watchful on my bill anytime i have my car serviced by this guys..so much nickel and dime that...My car was perfect and only needed an oil change but i came out with a $1500.00 bill just because some "service tech write up guy thinks i need this and that...i have no problem paying stuff on my car i have a problem when you get charged for this things that are absolutely not needed..
Excellent service!
by 05/02/2015on
I found this dealership from a Google search for a local Acura dealer who could replace my recalled airbags. The location of this dealership was convenient and without looking at reviews I called to schedule the service. I feel so lucky to have found them! The Frank Leta Acura team has been exceptional to work with! Every team member is friendly and quick to offer their assistance. Unfortunately, I returned to the dealership after my airbag service due to unrelated problems with my car. Rob and the service team were of tremendous help! They gave me a beautiful loaner car, kept me updated on the status of my car, and were very flexible with me while I made decisions regarding the repair. Car troubles are stressful, but Frank Leta made the process as smooth as possible. I couldn't be more grateful for my experience here!
by 04/25/2015on
I had a great experience at Frank Leta Acura. Every one was so helpful and our salesman Jeff Irby was Awesome! He wasnt to pushy and helped us make the right choice. Can't beat a Leta.
