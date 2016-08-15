It all started in Alton, Illinois. In 1986 Tom Hennekes opened his first dealership and named it Alton European Imports. In less than a decade, the dealership grew and he moved it to Downtown St. Louis. In 1997 the company moved to Ellisville as Tri-Star Imports. Then with the resurgence and energy in our great city, we moved to our current location at the corner of Highway 40 and Hampton Avenue. We are now Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis. Our State of the Art facility is 54,000 square feet and encompasses 3 floors. Our showroom is stunning and showcases 20 Mercedes-Benz models. Our service department has 24 bays with a 4 lane climate controlled service drive to keep our customers comfortable.

We have 69 amazing employees that are dedicated and do great work in the community. We are also proud to support the Salvation Army, Junior Achievement, St. Louis Fashion Fund, Life and Hope, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Adoption Exchange, Backstoppers, Friends of Kids with Cancer, and URBANAIRE.