Cheat Dealership
by 08/15/2016on
We Saw a car on Website. The car was a nice looking GL - 450 . We started working with Kevin Chin and Bryan Hughes who seems to quote a higher price then listed on Internet which was $42950.00. Kevin Mentioned the price has wrong publishing as the pricing is done through a third party company. he also mentioned the prices might be wrong. Upon showing him the screen he took our printed copy of the price to the General Manager Bryan Hughes. They chatted for about 30 mints and refused to offer the car for the same price. They also advice us to go the other dealers!! After few hours on my weekend, I juts believe dealership isn't worth being honest and transparent to the Public. Please Careful while dealing with the Dealership as you will be wasting your time. I really hope this makes it to Senior Leadership and they can take necessary actions to rectify this. I hope no other people waste there time with these kind of People.
Excellent service
by 06/08/2016on
I recently bought a new GLC300 from Mercedes Benz St Louis Hampton and was amazed by the service. From the moment i walked in I was treated like a VIP. Paperwork sorted on day one and car was ready same day. Since the purchase I have received calls and emails to ensure all is ok with the car and if I had any issues to let them know. A big thank you to the salesman Kevin Chin top service, thank you. I give him five stars.
Salesperson sour grapes
by 05/13/2016on
My wife and I are getting ready to lease a new Mercedes and we had been talking to a salesperson from Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis and another dealer. We made the decision to go with another dealer. When my wife spoke with the salesperson from MB of STL and told her our decision, she got very snippy and complained that we didn't give her a fair chance. She complained that they work on commission and she had worked for weeks on this deal (not true) and now she's not going to get paid. She couldn't have been sweeter when she thought she was going to lease us a car, but when she found out she lost the deal, her true personality was revealed. I'm so glad we made the decision to go with another dealer. She gives car sales professionals a bad name! She needs to grow up and act like a professional.
It all started in Alton, Illinois. In 1986 Tom Hennekes opened his first dealership and named it Alton European Imports. In less than a decade, the dealership grew and he moved it to Downtown St. Louis. In 1997 the company moved to Ellisville as Tri-Star Imports. Then with the resurgence and energy in our great city, we moved to our current location at the corner of Highway 40 and Hampton Avenue. We are now Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis. Our State of the Art facility is 54,000 square feet and encompasses 3 floors. Our showroom is stunning and showcases 20 Mercedes-Benz models. Our service department has 24 bays with a 4 lane climate controlled service drive to keep our customers comfortable.
We have 69 amazing employees that are dedicated and do great work in the community. We are also proud to support the Salvation Army, Junior Achievement, St. Louis Fashion Fund, Life and Hope, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Adoption Exchange, Backstoppers, Friends of Kids with Cancer, and URBANAIRE.
