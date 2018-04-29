5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We recently purchased a 2015 Nissan Rogue at Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, Our salesman Eric Clark was amazing. He listened to our needs and questions and came thru with all our questions being answered to help us choose the vechile that was right for us. The entire proess was very smooth and fast. Thanks Eric for being so friendly and courteous. I would highly recommend purchasing a car from Eric at Rolling Hills Auto Plaza. Great job Eric, we love the car. Read more