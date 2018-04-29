Skip to main content
Rolling Hills Nissan

3801 Sherman Ave, Saint Joseph, MO 64506
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rolling Hills Nissan

39 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied customer

by jamills on 04/29/2018

Very friendly, willing to negotiate on price. Went above and beyond to make sure I was happy. Highly recommend them if you are looking to buy a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience, ask for Jessica

by Duckie63 on 12/31/2016

So delighted with my new car. Great place to buy, great prices and staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Pleasent

by RickyT59 on 08/11/2016

Very pleasant experience. Sales rep Robert Bradham was very knowledgeable in all makes and models they had on the lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

very friendly and helpful

by brenda64 on 10/29/2015

Very helpful and nice to get me into a car that I liked. They went above and beyond to get me financed by the right company even though I do not have the best credit

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by cbwb2222 on 08/27/2015

We recently purchased a 2015 Nissan Rogue at Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, Our salesman Eric Clark was amazing. He listened to our needs and questions and came thru with all our questions being answered to help us choose the vechile that was right for us. The entire proess was very smooth and fast. Thanks Eric for being so friendly and courteous. I would highly recommend purchasing a car from Eric at Rolling Hills Auto Plaza. Great job Eric, we love the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a car

by jeff1236 on 08/13/2015

I got a good deal on a pre-owned Nissan here. Eric was very helpful and very knowledgeable about the cars. He tried hard to find the right car for me and I think he succeeded!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

positive experience

by 2nissans on 07/28/2015

We had a very positive experience with Eric Clark and Rolling Hills Nissan. This is our 2nd Nissan from Rolling Hills and we are happy with both of our Nissans.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by deschepper1 on 07/17/2015

The staff at Rolling Hills worked hard to get us into the right car for our family. We cannot thank them enough! Especially Stacey, Grant, Josh, and Derek!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Return customer

by kjb6 on 07/17/2015

Eric Clark helped us with our new vehicle And we really liked working with him! Thanks Eric!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by jstutt on 07/11/2015

I had a great experience buying my Nissan Juke. Eric Clark's customer service was fantastic and I would highly recommend him if you are looking to buy a new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Nissan Rouge owners

by jcloud1 on 06/21/2015

I would like to thank Eric Clark of Rolling Hills Nissan for getting me put in a new car. The service he provided was excellent. I will recommend him to all family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by newjukeowner1 on 06/18/2015

Very pleasant experience, salesman very helpful and low key, plus got a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by frontier08 on 05/11/2015

I called on the truck I was interested in and it was all prepped and ready to show, drove great looked great, so we made a deal, and we are very happy. Tanner Ferguson rocks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Dealership!

by Tmaejor on 05/11/2015

Tanner Ferguson was a HUGE help! He was kind and found us exactly what we wanted. I would point anyone in the direction of rolling hills to buy a used car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Dealership and Service!

by GoldenTardis on 05/01/2015

I fell in love with my 2004 Kia Sorento the moment I saw it. Tanner Ferguson was so friendly and helpful throughout the entire process! I highly recommend this dealership and this employee!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience, no pressure, Bill was great!

by bethlukehart on 04/29/2015

Bill Munsell was a great sales rep to work with-- he truly worked for us, made the entire experience pain free, and really went above and beyond. He and his manager Derek really worked to get us into the perfect vehicle for our lifestyle, even though I know I wasn't aleays the easiest customer to work with! I will send all of my friends to Bill at Rolling Hills!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Positive Buying Experience

by slaymaman on 04/26/2015

I had a very positive buying experience with my Nissan Sentra purchase. Tanner Ferguson did a great job! Thanks Tanner Ferguson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great salesman

by DanicaZoe on 04/17/2015

Tanner Ferguson did a great job helping me find a reliable vehicle for my budget. Very friendly, honest, and never pushed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy, Friendly, Worth My Time

by NessaRN on 04/09/2015

We had been burned by a dealership in TN years ago and have been hesitant since. Grant was friendly. He listened to my needs and accommodated them. Well worth my time to spend with this dealership. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by airbornechap on 04/01/2015

Extremely positive car-buying experience. The salesman was excellent and the finance personnel as well. I will recommend Rolling Hills Nissan to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Shrrystroud on 02/26/2015

I recentt bought a car from joe Gellings at rolling hills. The while team there were very professional. Joe got me what I wanted for my trade so I was able to get the car I had came in for!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
83 cars in stock
27 new56 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue Sport
Nissan Rogue Sport
10 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
4 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Frontier
Nissan Frontier
5 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
