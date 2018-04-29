Rolling Hills Nissan
Satisfied customer
Very friendly, willing to negotiate on price. Went above and beyond to make sure I was happy. Highly recommend them if you are looking to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience, ask for Jessica
So delighted with my new car. Great place to buy, great prices and staff
Very Pleasent
Very pleasant experience. Sales rep Robert Bradham was very knowledgeable in all makes and models they had on the lot.
very friendly and helpful
Very helpful and nice to get me into a car that I liked. They went above and beyond to get me financed by the right company even though I do not have the best credit
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
We recently purchased a 2015 Nissan Rogue at Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, Our salesman Eric Clark was amazing. He listened to our needs and questions and came thru with all our questions being answered to help us choose the vechile that was right for us. The entire proess was very smooth and fast. Thanks Eric for being so friendly and courteous. I would highly recommend purchasing a car from Eric at Rolling Hills Auto Plaza. Great job Eric, we love the car.
Great place to buy a car
I got a good deal on a pre-owned Nissan here. Eric was very helpful and very knowledgeable about the cars. He tried hard to find the right car for me and I think he succeeded!
positive experience
We had a very positive experience with Eric Clark and Rolling Hills Nissan. This is our 2nd Nissan from Rolling Hills and we are happy with both of our Nissans.
Great experience!
The staff at Rolling Hills worked hard to get us into the right car for our family. We cannot thank them enough! Especially Stacey, Grant, Josh, and Derek!
Return customer
Eric Clark helped us with our new vehicle And we really liked working with him! Thanks Eric!
Great experience!
I had a great experience buying my Nissan Juke. Eric Clark's customer service was fantastic and I would highly recommend him if you are looking to buy a new car!
2015 Nissan Rouge owners
I would like to thank Eric Clark of Rolling Hills Nissan for getting me put in a new car. The service he provided was excellent. I will recommend him to all family and friends.
Good experience
Very pleasant experience, salesman very helpful and low key, plus got a great deal.
Great service
I called on the truck I was interested in and it was all prepped and ready to show, drove great looked great, so we made a deal, and we are very happy. Tanner Ferguson rocks.
Awesome Dealership!
Tanner Ferguson was a HUGE help! He was kind and found us exactly what we wanted. I would point anyone in the direction of rolling hills to buy a used car!
Amazing Dealership and Service!
I fell in love with my 2004 Kia Sorento the moment I saw it. Tanner Ferguson was so friendly and helpful throughout the entire process! I highly recommend this dealership and this employee!
Great experience, no pressure, Bill was great!
Bill Munsell was a great sales rep to work with-- he truly worked for us, made the entire experience pain free, and really went above and beyond. He and his manager Derek really worked to get us into the perfect vehicle for our lifestyle, even though I know I wasn't aleays the easiest customer to work with! I will send all of my friends to Bill at Rolling Hills!
Positive Buying Experience
I had a very positive buying experience with my Nissan Sentra purchase. Tanner Ferguson did a great job! Thanks Tanner Ferguson.
Great salesman
Tanner Ferguson did a great job helping me find a reliable vehicle for my budget. Very friendly, honest, and never pushed.
Easy, Friendly, Worth My Time
We had been burned by a dealership in TN years ago and have been hesitant since. Grant was friendly. He listened to my needs and accommodated them. Well worth my time to spend with this dealership. Thank you!
Great Service
Extremely positive car-buying experience. The salesman was excellent and the finance personnel as well. I will recommend Rolling Hills Nissan to others.
Great experience
I recentt bought a car from joe Gellings at rolling hills. The while team there were very professional. Joe got me what I wanted for my trade so I was able to get the car I had came in for!
