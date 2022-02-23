1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recommend you be transparent in prices/quotes you give over the phone and internet. I was given a quote of 29,026 by Cortez which was very competitive, but later on I found out there was a $960 "protection package" which is a bogus upcharge that other dealerships like napleton, Frontenac, bommarito, and mungenast all warn against. This put my guard way up and made me skeptical about everything I was told by your sales team. Your internet sales manager, David Adams, insulted my sense of logic in an effort to get me to come in to your dealership. I would say not a great strategy. Also David said he would give me a gift card to cover my gas when I drove out. He didn't. One of your sales managers, Robert, began his spiel by telling me how different Frank Leta is because he didn't have to go back and forth with a manager while we negotiated price. He said he could make the decisions. Well, as soon as I laid out a price he said he had to talk to his manager...another instance of me losing faith/trust in you. Robert scratched the price I mentioned on a piece of paper and tried to pressure me into signing it. Total BS. More trust lost. Robert lied about the value of the accessories I wanted and tried to tell me you guys pay retail for them. At this point I was pretty fed up with your operation. Robert returned and said "we have a deal" before I had seen anything in writing. Only then did I find out you didn't even have the car I wanted on the lot!! The whole reason I came out was because Cortez led me to believe you had the exact car I wanted on your lot. Robert didn't know that I could have a St Louis address and still title and register my car in Texas (I told him I was active duty military). He tried to get me to think I had to make the decision on where to title/register while I was in the dealership. I am currently in process of registering in Texas. Wrong again. You always talk about how you "can't beat a Leta." I got a lower offer with all the accessories I wanted included from Ed Napleton while I was at your dealership. I gave Robert the chance to match or beat my offer. He didn't. Read more