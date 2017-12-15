2.4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

bought a car from here in spring of 2008. sales and finance staff was helpful and courteous during the buying process. but after that was a whole new ball game. bought the car at closing time and had some issues that night that made the purchase and issue. took the car back the next morning when they opened to return it andget my trade back. they made up every excuse they could about how financing had gone through and anything else they could think of to tell me that it wasn't possible to bring the car back. they even suggested that if I didn't want the car that I cold just not make my payments and let it get repossessed, but I still wouldn't get my old car back. Also had an issue with my trade in. Due to being late in the evening we were unable to get an exact payoff amount so an approximation was made and that amount was working into the paperwork of the purchase. I was told they would get the exact amount the next day and would take car of the differnce if there was any. A few weeks later I got a call saying they still haven't recieved the title for my trade because i never paid the difference on the loan balance after trade. They swore that they never agreed to pay the differnce and I had to due it. The differnce was only $35 and i refused to pay it as they said they would. After a few conversations they finally agreed to take care of it. Another issue arose with the extended service plan I bought from them on the vehicle. it was a car with common motor issues due to the design so I wanted to be protected. About a month after I purchased the car the vehicle manufaturer exntended the factory warranty on it for longer to cover these issues. As a result I no longer needed the extended service plan I had purchaced with the car. Went back to the dealer to return the plan for a pro-rated amount. Was told they would process it and the amount would be credited to my loan balance. after a month went by and I never saw any credit on the loan balance I went back to the dealer only to find out they had never sent anything through to cancel and return the plan. I finally got the plan returned and credited to my loan. After registering the car I spent several months trying to sell it and ended up taking a bug loss on it just to get rid of it since the dealer I bought it from refused to help me. Thought I was working with a good dealership when I was first there only to find out it would be the worst car buying experience I have ever had and hope I never have again. Read more