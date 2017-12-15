Customer Reviews of State Line Nissan
Clint Phillips
by 12/15/2017on
Clint was very helpful and energetic as soon as my fiancé and I stepped through the door. He immediately was there to assist us with what we came in for. Clint was very patient with us and did whatever he had to do to get us in the new car we wanted the same day. Awesome Awesome Salesman !! Everything went perfect and I got the car I wanted with his big help . Thankyou !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Car Buying Experience Ever
by 04/03/2016on
It all started with a visit to this store and a conversation with Nick Dudaj who ran my credit and then showed me some options on models. I choose a Nissan Sentra SV. I went through the finance office and then came out to the car. The first indication of problems was that they never pushed in a fuse to take the car out of transport mode. This is something that should have been done before I ever saw the car when it came off the truck. I drove home and figured this out myself. The next issue came up about a week later when Nick called me and said there was a problem with the financing and I was to return the car. During this phone call he was rude and accused me of lying to him. The next morning I called and spoke to a manager and explained the situation and he said they would get back to me later in the day. At the end of the day I got a call from Larry Boley, the finance manager asking for more time to figure things out. He called the next day and said they had figured something out and could my wife and I come back and resign paperwork. When we got there he told us that the new lender was requiring more documentation, which it was to late in the day to get. I now have to return to the dealership for a fifth time to provide this. When I returned with the additional documentation, I had to wait from over an hour for the couple in front of me to finish up. Based on what I overheard, those people had been run through this ringer as well and were also resigning paperwork. Finally got everything done and thought that was the last of my problems from them. I was wrong. They did not send me the paperwork to go title the car until the 31st day. Missouri requires that you title a new car within 30 days or pay a penalty. I called and spoke with Larry Boley who was full of excuses about why this was my problem and not theirs. I had to get mean before he was able to connect me with someone who would actually agree to pay me back for the penalty. Avoid this dealership at all costs, they way they treat people is horrible and you will be making several trips out there to get the deal done.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Visit at Stateline Nissan
by 03/24/2016on
My visit with Stateline Nissan was very satisfying. The staff was very friendly and professional as well. I was there to purchase a new set of tires and to see about trading in my Murano. The service dept was very precise and handled my service request in an excellent timely manner. The sales rep I worked with was very thorough and detailed oriented when explaining my options to trade. I will continue to do business with this dealership, very satisfied customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Price Promise Not Honored
by 08/22/2014on
Yesterday, I received a Price Promise on Edmund's for $22,800 for a 2014 LEAF at State Line Nissan, but when I took it to the dealer today, I was offered $28,806 for the same vehicle. No apology, no effort to make it good, no admission that a mistake had been made. The sales person was very nice, but obviously, their systems aren't working.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Outstanding sales and service
by 09/24/2013on
I have purchased two vehicles from State Line Nissan and also have all of my service work done there. They are very professional and fair. The service work is always done in a timely manner. When it's time for a new car, I will be going back to see them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a great experience at State Line
by 03/26/2011on
I've bought several vehicles from State Line Nissan over the years including a Honda Accord (91), Maximas (94, 95, 97, 98, 00 and 07), Armada (05) and Titan (08). I've taken two friends in who bought and State Line made a car payment for me both times. We have mainly bought used cars and always had a great experience. The staff and management have always been courteous and accommodating. When there have been issues (I'm not the best keeper of records and sometimes lose titles) it has not been a problem. My most recent purchase was the 07 Maxima (12/2010 - replaced the Armada and 98). We made the decision to buy something over lunch and came home with the 07 that night. We did find a few things of concern after the deal was done and State Line Nissan took care of them to our satisfaction. I have known these folks for a long time and developed a great relationship with them. I am confident if you try them they would be happy to work with you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
all about the money
by 11/10/2010on
bought a car from here in spring of 2008. sales and finance staff was helpful and courteous during the buying process. but after that was a whole new ball game. bought the car at closing time and had some issues that night that made the purchase and issue. took the car back the next morning when they opened to return it andget my trade back. they made up every excuse they could about how financing had gone through and anything else they could think of to tell me that it wasn't possible to bring the car back. they even suggested that if I didn't want the car that I cold just not make my payments and let it get repossessed, but I still wouldn't get my old car back. Also had an issue with my trade in. Due to being late in the evening we were unable to get an exact payoff amount so an approximation was made and that amount was working into the paperwork of the purchase. I was told they would get the exact amount the next day and would take car of the differnce if there was any. A few weeks later I got a call saying they still haven't recieved the title for my trade because i never paid the difference on the loan balance after trade. They swore that they never agreed to pay the differnce and I had to due it. The differnce was only $35 and i refused to pay it as they said they would. After a few conversations they finally agreed to take care of it. Another issue arose with the extended service plan I bought from them on the vehicle. it was a car with common motor issues due to the design so I wanted to be protected. About a month after I purchased the car the vehicle manufaturer exntended the factory warranty on it for longer to cover these issues. As a result I no longer needed the extended service plan I had purchaced with the car. Went back to the dealer to return the plan for a pro-rated amount. Was told they would process it and the amount would be credited to my loan balance. after a month went by and I never saw any credit on the loan balance I went back to the dealer only to find out they had never sent anything through to cancel and return the plan. I finally got the plan returned and credited to my loan. After registering the car I spent several months trying to sell it and ended up taking a bug loss on it just to get rid of it since the dealer I bought it from refused to help me. Thought I was working with a good dealership when I was first there only to find out it would be the worst car buying experience I have ever had and hope I never have again.
surprisingly painless, great price
by 10/15/2007on
Just bought a new 2007 Nissan Versa from State Line. Salesman Mick Simmons was polite and trustworthy. Did the deal over the phone, and I went in the same day and signed the papers at the agreed upon price. They found the car I was looking for at another dealer, and when it arrived at State Line (no charge) the car had dealer-added tinting. State Line initially wanted to split the cost, but in the end honored our original agreement. The finance department also bent their policy and accepted a personal check. Painless car buying experience. Good business practice. Based on my experience, I would recommend them.
Let us introduce you to our staff, show you some of our special vehicle offers, and take you through our complete line of new and pre-owned inventory. We can help you find exactly what you are looking for.
State Line Nissan is proud to be locally owned, supporting the Kansas City community that keeps us going. Founded in 1998, we were incorporated into the Kincaid Group, a collection of Kansas City-based businesses that currently employs upwards of 350 workers. We’re happy to say that the money spent here stays here.
At State Line Nissan, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We understand that you rely on our website for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely fashion. We look forward to earning your business!