TEMPORARY CHANGE OF HOURS DUE TO THE COVID-19 STAY AT HOME ORDER: SERVICE MON-FRI 7:00 AM - 6:00 SAT 7:00 AM-2:00 PM SALES HOURS APPOINTMENT REQUIRED due to limited sales staff and to social distance. MON-FRI 9:00 AM - 7:00 SAT 8:30 - 5:00 PM until further updates.

Ask about our Life Lube Program as well as our Maintenance plan programs.

Competitive prices in New or Pre-Owned Sales. Great inventory selection and great service and staff to welcome you.

Being a family owned business we care about our community and our guest. Honda Tiffany Springs offers a great place to work and do business with.