Customer Reviews of Honda of Tiffany Springs
Great dealership-Very Easy
by 03/06/2015on
I have been working with several other dealerships in and out of state. Luckily the Honda dealership in the northland close to my house ended up being the BEST place to work with. They helped me and my wife find the exact car we were looking for, with all the options we were looking for, the price we were looking for, and in the time we were looking for. Jesse in finance does an amazing Job, we have bought several vehicles from him and referred several of our frinds and family.
Best new car buying experience ever!
by 10/26/2014on
I simply cannot say enough good about this dealership. Everyone was extremely kind, helpful, and never pushy on any level. The whole process, which included a trade-in toward the purchase of a new 2015 CR-V, could not have been better. From sales, to managers, to public relations, to financing, Tiffany Springs Honda was exceptional. My wife and I were blown away by the whole process. A glowing review for a stellar dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 10/21/2014on
This was a great experience for me. The salesperson, Vickie and the Finance Manager, Anthony, did a great job of presenting options on different makes and models, all the while keeping my price-range and "car-type" in mind. I never felt pressured, and my wife and I got very good personal attention. After a very pleasant afternoon (other than the constant rain that day), we settled on a 3-year old fully certified Accord. I got a better car than I was thinking I'd get, with lower miles than I'd hoped, and after Anthony found me a great rate, I got a lower payment than I planned on. Can't say enough nice things about those folks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used Car Buyer - Beware!
by 08/15/2014on
We had been concerned about purchasing a used car because we don't have any way to tell if there are hidden problems, but we had assumed that a Honda dealership would be reputable. This one is not! We purchased a 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan from Tiffany of Honda Springs in January 2014. At the time of purchase, the van had been in service for over 7 years old and Honda's policy is that the timing belt should be replaced at the earlier of 7 years or 105K miles. When we took it in 6 months after sale to another Honda dealer, he informed us that the timing belt had not been replaced and the tensioner was leaking. I talked to two other dealerships and they both told me that at 7 years the belt should be replaced per Honda's policy as the rubber can wear out (from either time or use) and cause engine damage. The used car sales manager at Tiffany Springs informed me that they do not address these kind of issues if it is still under the mileage limit. Now we have to spend more than $1,000 to get this fixed (Not to mention the brakes that are also below threshold)
Happy
by 08/02/2014on
Jesse M. called last Wednesday and said they needed our 2011 CRV and they had several good deals. The wife and I went out on Thursday and drove home after a couple of hour with a 2014 CRV. Mike A. met us at the front door, Tim M. walked us through the financial stuff, Jesse was off that day, and Anna M. covered the navigation system and other instruments. Mike A. came back for last chat and away we went. Everyone at Tiffany Springs was great. If the need arises, we'll be back.
2014 Civic EX
by 06/25/2014on
I just got home after purchasing my new Honda. This was not an easy deal by any means and probably would not have gotten done without the above and beyond help of Undra M. This man gets things done!! Whatever Tiffany Springs is paying Undra it is NOT enough. When I was ready to walk away Undra stepped in and saved the day. I can't thank him enough. I would also like to thank Anthony in finance for his professionalism. I'm the first to admit that I'm not easy to deal with especially when purchasing a vehicle so I want the powers that be at Tiffany Springs that you have two exceptional men on your staff. I would be remiss if I left out Keith whose help also was greatly appreciated. Thanks gentleman!! You turned a potential bad experience into a very good one. One that I will not forget for a long time.
I have bought 3 cars here
by 07/15/2013on
I got an online quote, and they honored an expired mailer that I had with regards to my trade-in. This was my third purchase from Honda of Tiffany Springs, and I've been happy each time. There were some things missed when the vehicle was detailed so I sent an email, and customer service contacted me right away and took care of it. I have no complaints and never have!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience and fair negotiations
by 01/25/2013on
Overall, this was a good experience in buying a car. Salesman was fair and worked with us in negotiating a fair price for the vehicle. Did not try to sell us something we did not need or want,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Run from this dealership
by 10/23/2012on
They can't tell the truth. I'll never go there again!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Saved time.
by 09/19/2011on
The dealership did a great job in making my purchase easy. They had the car ready to drive when I got there and had me driving my new car out of the dealership in less than 2 hours. I had plenty of time to make it to the baseball game that night.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Tiffany Springs gave me a great experience buying
by 07/14/2010on
I was really dreading the experience of buying a car, however, I was pleasantly surprised that Honda of Tiffany Springs gave me a great experience buying a certified used 2007 Honda Accord. I worked with Joe Mcnair (salesman), Steve Scantlin (used cars sales manager) and Jesse Mora (finance manager0. I recommend them.
