Morlan Chrysler
Customer Reviews of Morlan Chrysler
White Honda Odyssey Touring Elite
by 10/04/2016on
Josh was very laid back and attentive to our concerns. After reading the Carfax we noticed there had been repair to the rear bumper and we were ready to walk away and go to another dealership. The sales manager let us call the previous owner who greatly put our minds at ease and we ended up purchasing.
Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 09/15/2016on
Everyone we dealt w/was very friendly and knowledgeable. It was a pleasant car buying experience w/an overall comfortable atmosphere and no pressure sales. I will definitely be a return buyer & recommend Chris and Morlan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and customer satisfaction
by 09/14/2016on
That Joshua Garner took all his time to put me in a vehicle. How much time he gave me on multiple trips to find something I would like. Just his patience alone was a blessing.
Jeep2015
by 09/07/2016on
The Salesman, Mark was excellent!!! He wasn't pushy!! He gave me space to look, but was right there to help as needed!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ram 2500 Laramie, Diesel
by 08/25/2016on
Repeat customer. Need I say anymore...... Great customer service and satisfaction at its finest. I have purchased my last two new trucks from Morlan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Morlan Chrysler is an excellent place to buy a vehicle!
by 08/08/2016on
Not only was my salesman friendly and knowledgeable, but the sales manager came out to introduce himself and explain things to us! Also, the other salesmen were friendly and helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Morlan
by 08/03/2016on
My salesman was great and answered every question. The finance manager was very thorough. The General manager was very respectful and nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
positive review of Morlan Cape, Ram chrysler
by 07/19/2016on
my experience was highlighted by Jeff the Closure dude I asked his advice about credit effects from a purchase he was very knowledgeable and he guided the transaction
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love my 2016 Jeep Renegade
by 07/11/2016on
They made me feel like they wanted to help me in any way that they could. I felt valued as a customer. Very happy with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buick14
by 06/02/2016on
Great customer service, exceptional people skills, relaxed atmosphere, my salesman demonstrated excellent customer support & service skills. Great place to purchase your auto!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Review
by 06/01/2016on
I liked that they gave me a coffee cup, key chain and full tank of gas. The people are the same everytime we go, they know our face and are friendly To us. Don is always available and we like doing return business with the same people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A Great Experience with Don Garner at Morlan Pre Owned
by 05/09/2016on
I was impressed with the overall appearance of the facilities, the conduct of everyone--which included giving me a cold bottle of water-- and by the inventory you have on hand. I even got some great BBQ that a bank who likes you guys brought by. I was most impressed with Don Garner. I met him only recently through FaceBook but feel as though I have known him for a long time. He did a great job. I asked him for extra cards and have been encouraging people at church to consider him when they purchase their next vehicle. I have bought and sold lots of cars in my 66 years on the planet, and I have several friends in sales. but as regards satisfaction my experience with Morlan and Don Garner is up at the top of the list.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love my new Jeep from Morland!
by 03/20/2016on
Never felt like I was being "sold " on any particular car, option, or finance plan. Judy Means Foster went above and beyond to accommodate me and put up with indecisiveness and going back and forth from car to car! She probably walked about 5 miles just getting keys and test drive plates for me! Thank you, Judy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
morlan review
by 03/17/2016on
your sales Representative garrison luttrell did a excellent job.. he was very knowledgeable on the vehicles and I did not feel pressured at any time. we took several test drives and you even let me take a truck home to test out how it would fit in my garage .. thanks for a pleasant car buying experience..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great staff
by 03/05/2016on
Our sales person Mark went out of his way to help us. He stayed hours after close to help us see what we could afford. Did not plan to buy that night but everyone's customer service that night was above and beyond so we did. We also walked out with a great deal and a way better car thank all of you so much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The best car dealership
by 02/25/2016on
How Scott worked really hard to find me a car that's in my price range he got me into the car of my dreams
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and hassle free
by 02/16/2016on
That you were very enthusiastic about having me leave with a great deal and a safe vehicle. Took very good care of what I needed in a vehicle. Going to the car of knowing what was in my budget as well. Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Would definitely recommend Morlan!
by 02/12/2016on
My salesman was super friendly and made sure I got the car I wanted. Everyone in the office greeted me each time I came in and really made me feel welcome. I was very impressed with the staff, they were all great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Morlan Chrysler
by 01/28/2016on
Very friendly staff. Worked really hard for my business. Even though I purchased a Chevrolet Camaro they were still very knowledgeable of the vehicle. The Sales Representative Thomas Harmon was great and the business office worked hard with lenders to get me the best price and payment. Thanks again Morlan Chrysler I will definitely use you in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simpson Family
by 01/12/2016on
this experience was more than we expected, sales went out of his way and so do the loan officer. we love the service they provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments