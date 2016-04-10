5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was impressed with the overall appearance of the facilities, the conduct of everyone--which included giving me a cold bottle of water-- and by the inventory you have on hand. I even got some great BBQ that a bank who likes you guys brought by. I was most impressed with Don Garner. I met him only recently through FaceBook but feel as though I have known him for a long time. He did a great job. I asked him for extra cards and have been encouraging people at church to consider him when they purchase their next vehicle. I have bought and sold lots of cars in my 66 years on the planet, and I have several friends in sales. but as regards satisfaction my experience with Morlan and Don Garner is up at the top of the list.,I was impressed with the overall appearance of the facilities, the conduct of everyone--which included giving me a cold bottle of water-- and by the inventory you have on hand. I even got some great BBQ that a bank who likes you guys brought by. I was most impressed with Don Garner. I met him only recently through FaceBook but feel as though I have known him for a long time. He did a great job. I asked him for extra cards and have been encouraging people at church to consider him when they purchase their next vehicle. I have bought and sold lots of cars in my 66 years on the planet, and I have several friends in sales. but as regards satisfaction my experience with Morlan and Don Garner is up at the top of the list.,I was impressed with the overall appearance of the facilities, the conduct of everyone--which included giving me a cold bottle of water-- and by the inventory you have on hand. I even got some great BBQ that a bank who likes you guys brought by. I was most impressed with Don Garner. I met him only recently through FaceBook but feel as though I have known him for a long time. He did a great job. I asked him for extra cards and have been encouraging people at church to consider him when they purchase their next vehicle. I have bought and sold lots of cars in my 66 years on the planet, and I have several friends in sales. but as regards satisfaction my experience with Morlan and Don Garner is up at the top of the list. Read more