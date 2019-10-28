1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Had to make a drive to get to dealer. They had what I wanted so I got a quote through Edmunds to see if it was worth the drive. I was happy with the number. I called to check the deal and inventory so I wouldn't waste my time. All was in order. There were no additional notes on this vehicle on the Edmunds site from this dealer (I have seen many that list any additions or warranties). I got there and the games began. There were all sorts of accessories that were added on to bring up the price. Yes, it says the quote does not include those which is why I called. The 1st number we received was so far off of the quote plus the accessories it was a joke. The quote was completely ignored. We played the salesman/sales manager game for a while and we left. The funny thing is, it was not the money. Had the accessories figure been in the quote I would have gladly paid but deceitful, game playing tactics will never work. If I had walked away with that car and paid the new price I would have always hated that car. Worst car buying experience ever. I will bypass the worthless internet quote system and do it the old fashioned way. I am thinking I won't even be buying a Honda now. It would have been my first but what a sour taste I have for them now. Read more