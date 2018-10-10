work done on 2014 chev impalla
Work performed timely
2018 Chevy truck purchase
Very disappointed in our experience at Mayse. Staff we met on parking lot didn't want to talk to us cause they were "busy". Took a long while on the lot to get someone to call a salesman to come sell me a truck. Thought I got the internet price and then after I purchased the 2018 truck found out the salesman lied to me and that he sold me the truck for $2,500.00 over the internet quoted price. I received no extra help with learning all the electronic features or offered any perks with the truck. I asked about accessories and the salesman didn't know about camper tops. I just purchased a brand new SUV for my wife from reliable Subaru in Springfield and the experience there was amazing. The friendly knowledgeable friendly staff, extras they threw in, and guided service plan. So we know what a good car buying experience is before we came to mayse. We didn't receive that at mayse. I will never purchase another vehicle at mayse Chevrolet in aurora.
excellent service
Service was completed quickly and while we waited there was a play area for the kids which is a definite plus
Excellent Dealership, repeat customer
My wife and I have bought 3 cars now at your dealership over the years and we have always appreciated the excellent service without the 'hard pressure' salesman. We have worked with Mike Lanphier and really appreciate his patience and is so helpful to answer any and all questions, I recommended him to my parents and they have ordered a new Colorado with him. He is a great asset to Mayse Automotive.
My experience at Mayse Automotive in Aurora, Mo.
My overall experience was wonderful! Steve Shively, very professional and explained about the workings and settings of my new Buick Encore in intricate detail, and very easy to understand and grasp the concept of what every thing did. Rod Beaver made me feel at ease and handled all the details of the financing in a timely manner and both are nice people and made me feel right at home. This is my second time in a row to trade/purchase from your fine dealership, and I will be back again! Sincerely, Vern Davis
Great Job
It was just painless,. Everyone made you feel at home. Had looked elsewhere can't mention the name, Cross Roads Joplin, oops. They just didn't have that small town kinda feeling. 2 things impressed me while at Mayse, one guy offered to buy us lunch and you guys if my truck broke down would come and give a loner and take my truck fix it and then bring it back to me as long as it was covered under the warranty. Wow
Mayse auto service center
always quick and easy to get service visit for your car needs. The employees are friendly and keep you posted on the progress of the repairs on your vehicle...
Awesome experience at Mayse
They were very courteous and took care of the issue we were having with my car. We were able to get a loaner car to drive while mine was in the shop. They even were able to bring my car back to me where I was located at the time and even topped off my tank in my car for me prior to bringing it back. Very good service!
Excellent Experience
Steve S is professional, courteous & has a good sense of humor. He went above & beyond to get me in the truck of my choice & within the pricing that was acceptable to both parties. He saw that the truck was set up per my request & kept me updated on the progress. He was well versed in applicable discounts/programs & was clear & concise in explaining my options. I was dreading buying a new vehicle because I don't like high pressure tactics that a potential buyer faces at many other dealerships. But I am very pleased to say that is not the case with Mayse. I was able to take my time & give my input with regards to what I was looking for. There are no high pressure tactics at Mayse which is very much a pleasure & I feel a plus for repeat buyers/sellers. Tripp C assisted with the financing end & again, very courteous. professional & a pleasure to work with. He also explained several options with regards to financing & additional warranty packages, etc. available on the truck I purchased. I also want to give a shout out to Shawn K in Service. I have never had a bad experience in the few times I had to bring my old truck in for maintenance/repair. He always saw that I had transportation if needed & kept in close contact with me as work progressed. Excellent service department! The ladies who front the phone calls are a pleasure to talk to! Very courteous, helpful & friendly! They work very hard to get your call placed with the proper person & in a timely manner. They are to be commended for being the initial contact for Mayse as they do an excellent job. I feel I had a great team to assist me with my buying experience. I am still driving the last truck I purchased from Mayse back in 2000 which now has over 250,000 miles & is still going strong, I will be keeping it "in the family". A true testament to the quality & workmanship of the Chevrolet product!
An Awesome Car Buying Experience
Mayse Automobile Group and salesman John Kieny are the best! This is the 4th Buick that we have gotten there; John has been the salesman for all 4. (And will be for the 5th) We appreciate him finding us the perfect car, bringing it in from another dealer. After the paperwork was finished he patiently walked us through how all of the new features worked. An A+ type of professional. Everyone at Mayse Automotive Group has nice, professional and answer all of our questions. It was a pleasant experience. And we drove home with our perfect Buick.
Carrie's Sierra
This is my second new vehicle bought from Mayse. This time I brought my mother with me and she bought as well.
2015 Equinox
Allen did a great job getting us into a car that met our needs and was a good fit for our budget. We LOVE our new Equinox!
Delightful Experience
I was very pleased with the experience I had purchasing my new GMC pickup. I felt there was no room for improvement and would highly recommend Mayse Auto to anyone.
repairs to transmission
The cashier was extremely sensitive to my needs and assisted me with the loaner vehicle that was provided while my car was being repaired. Her helpful positive attitude made me feel that everything would be taken care of with my repairs.
Won't listen!
Bought my car new and was having it serviced here. Oil changes went fine. But when I took it to have the tires balanced, evidently the guy wasn't listening to me. I told him NOT to rotate them because I had just had new tires put on the front (balance job wasn't good). I only wanted them balanced and aligned. When they got through, the old worn tires were on the front and the new tires were on the back! Good grief, wouldn't anyone know not to do that! I didn't have any more time to have it corrected right then. But I won't take my car back.
Avoid Shane!
Drove 45 mins to see a car after emails and multiple conversations car was not there! Needless to say was not happy told Shane that in my opinion this was unprofessional, disrespectful to me! I told him was going to friendly ford in springfield to by a car and it would be a cold day in hell before I came back. Walking up to get in my car and he actually runs over at me like he wants to fight me? Really! So I told him to get out of my face and he did and I left and will never be back! I did by a 2012 Toyota from Curtis at friendly ford and they where very professional and did what they said.
Enjoyed the experience!
We were very happy with our experience at Mayse with salesman Kelby P., and FInancer Tripp C. Kelby was professional, straightforward, and helpful. We never felt pressured or pushed. We had financing thru a local credit union when we went to purchase our 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, but after talking ti Tripp, we decided to have him see what he could do for us, and within 5 minutes he had us financed with a local bank, at a lower percentage rate! The only blip was that they forgot to have the car inspected before we left, as agreed, so we were told we could bring it back in or have it done wherever we want and to send them the bill. No biggie. All in all, a very positive car buying experience and I would definitely go back. Thanks! Mark and Stephanie
Great Dealership
Thank you Mayse. My wife and I have bought 2 vehicles from Mayse in 2 weeks. I have never bought a vehicle before and had such a pleasant experience. No pressure and no BS. They price them right and sell lots of cars and trucks. I have always driven fords in the past but now I am GM all the way. Give them a try.
David B.
Enjoyed talking and dealing with David, explain and help us out -with no pressure. Thanks David, we are happy cusumers
Dave B.
Bought a used car from Dave B. at Mayse. As a former car salesman myself, I appreciated the no pressure environment here. Dave answered all of my questions and took good care of me, even though it was after hours. I'll be buying from here again.
Happy with Mayse
Thanks for staying late to get us in our "new" vehicle!
