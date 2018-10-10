sales Rating

Steve S is professional, courteous & has a good sense of humor. He went above & beyond to get me in the truck of my choice & within the pricing that was acceptable to both parties. He saw that the truck was set up per my request & kept me updated on the progress. He was well versed in applicable discounts/programs & was clear & concise in explaining my options. I was dreading buying a new vehicle because I don't like high pressure tactics that a potential buyer faces at many other dealerships. But I am very pleased to say that is not the case with Mayse. I was able to take my time & give my input with regards to what I was looking for. There are no high pressure tactics at Mayse which is very much a pleasure & I feel a plus for repeat buyers/sellers. Tripp C assisted with the financing end & again, very courteous. professional & a pleasure to work with. He also explained several options with regards to financing & additional warranty packages, etc. available on the truck I purchased. I also want to give a shout out to Shawn K in Service. I have never had a bad experience in the few times I had to bring my old truck in for maintenance/repair. He always saw that I had transportation if needed & kept in close contact with me as work progressed. Excellent service department! The ladies who front the phone calls are a pleasure to talk to! Very courteous, helpful & friendly! They work very hard to get your call placed with the proper person & in a timely manner. They are to be commended for being the initial contact for Mayse as they do an excellent job. I feel I had a great team to assist me with my buying experience. I am still driving the last truck I purchased from Mayse back in 2000 which now has over 250,000 miles & is still going strong, I will be keeping it "in the family". A true testament to the quality & workmanship of the Chevrolet product! Read more