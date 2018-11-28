5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Before we arrived at the dealership my husband call to reaffirm the appointment that was made with the internet sales lady n about 5 minutes a salesman named Mr. James Crowell and he assured us that he would be waiting on us when we would arrive... Mr. James greeted us when we arrived at the Dealership, he introduced us to the internet sales lady. He brought to his office and took our info he needed and then took us to look at the vehicle which they had sitting in front of the dealership with a s sign in the window of vehicle that stated; Reserved for Mr. Patrick Alexander and that us feel real special...Mr. James went over every little detail with the vehicle. He was just like we had been knowing him for a long time...We really enjoyed the visit a Nissan of Picayune.....we will mostly definitely recommend him and Nissan of Picayune... Read more