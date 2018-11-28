Skip to main content
Nissan of Picayune

Nissan of Picayune
Nissan Of Picayune offers a 1st class sales process that ensures costumers time and needs are put 1st. We won't disappoint!
239 Frontage Rd, Picayune, MS 39466
Customer Reviews of Nissan of Picayune

57 sales Reviews
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good deal on a nice vehicle

by Shay on 11/28/2018

Everyone was helpful and friendly. Love our vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Jasmine on 10/28/2018

Everyone was very helpful and informative. Thanks to GM Kendall Bussey and Billy S for all the time and patience they show me. I went to (2) other dealerships before this one, and got the run around. Thanks for your excellent service I walked out with my dream car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Lola on 10/26/2018

The easy financing with my rebuilding credit. Ms Lisa called me several times to make sure I still wanted this vehicle. Mr Lewis and Mr Ed made our day taking care of the paperwork. Excellent employees

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy purchase

by Patrick on 09/30/2018

Great people to do business with. Greeted promptly. Knew what I wanted when I walked in and was done quickly. I'll be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

by Micheal on 09/23/2018

The prices were just as they said they worked with me on financing and gave me a great deal on my trade

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Patrick on 09/22/2018

Before we arrived at the dealership my husband call to reaffirm the appointment that was made with the internet sales lady n about 5 minutes a salesman named Mr. James Crowell and he assured us that he would be waiting on us when we would arrive... Mr. James greeted us when we arrived at the Dealership, he introduced us to the internet sales lady. He brought to his office and took our info he needed and then took us to look at the vehicle which they had sitting in front of the dealership with a s sign in the window of vehicle that stated; Reserved for Mr. Patrick Alexander and that us feel real special...Mr. James went over every little detail with the vehicle. He was just like we had been knowing him for a long time...We really enjoyed the visit a Nissan of Picayune.....we will mostly definitely recommend him and Nissan of Picayune...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome crew

by Raymond on 09/08/2018

They were very helpful. They were able to give me exactly what I wanted. They did everything they could to get us in this car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Escape

by Alan on 09/07/2018

Friendly service, no high pressure sales

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Brian on 09/05/2018

I loved our salesman Mr. Billy Ray if we would not have had him probably would not have bought the car. His service was impeccable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quality Experience offered by Qualified People

by Lisa on 08/31/2018

I liked the friendliness, the willingness to help, the knowledge, the speediness of the entire process without skimming or skipping on efficiency.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice

by Cassandra on 08/24/2018

The people were very nice and knew what they were selling. They were very helpful and very fair in their dealing with me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Michael on 08/11/2018

Facility was well maintained and comfortable. Sales team was professional and James was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we purchased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2010NissanRogue

by Bertaleroy on 06/04/2018

Mr Billy Ray, is an asset to your company. He knew what we wanted and didn't waste our time. All the staff was friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Job!

by courtney30 on 05/31/2018

Davon Thornhill was an amazing salesperson, and he guided me through the sale from the beginning to the end. His knowledge and expertise played a major role for me wanting to buy and refer to family, friends and co-workers. He cared about my finances, and treated me with the up most respect. The entire staff did such a great job of communicating with one another to give me the best deal possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by devin_kelly on 05/30/2018

I love the dealership I got to meet and talk to interesting people while receiving fast amazing service! I can't complain about anything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cassie was amazing !

by Colleenh76 on 05/18/2018

Probably the most pleasant car buying experience ever. The whole process was so easy. Even though I lived 2 hours away. My phone calls were always returned promptly. Everyone was very polite and easy to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience!!!

by Latibbieyato on 05/17/2018

Customer service is A1!!!! Our salesman was great and most helpful. We were greeted by him as soon as we pulled into the parking lot, offered something to drink and immediately taken care of. Thank you Chris!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan Rogue

by Karenlee1974 on 05/16/2018

They were super nice and ready to help me . Told me to look around and we could drive anything I wanted to try

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new Rogue

by Juliamc13 on 05/13/2018

The salesman, Mr. Jones was very friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable about the cars that I was interested in looking at. Very patient with me< and now I have a new Rogue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Jaenne_F on 05/10/2018

From Sales to Finance was a great experience, no sales pressure, David was professional and knowledgeable about the Tahoe, Reed was a pleasure and worked with me, and the Finance Department was helpful in determining the best route for me. One of the best car buying experiences I have had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan 2018

by Jerry_Matthews on 04/30/2018

I liked how someone was always with you to guide you through everything. I never felt like I was trying to figure things out on my own.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

Whether you’re looking for a sleek sedan or a powerful crossover SUV, you’re sure to find a great selection at Nissan of Picayune. We carry all the newest models straight from Nissan, including the Rogue, Altima, Sentra, Frontier, Pathfinder, Maxima and Titan. At Nissan of Picayune, our award-winning team of experts is here to help you at every step of the way and can answer any questions you might have. Not only are our experts knowledgeable on the Nissan brand, but they can also help you find the perfect model for your style and budget.

Maybe most importantly, at Nissan of Picayune, you will find that our easy-going, no-hassle shopping environment makes it simple to look for your dream car. Here we are committed to a stress-free, no-nonsense shopping process and do everything we can to ensure that our customers always have a great visit. Our No.1 focus is making the shopping process straightforward, saving you time and money.

