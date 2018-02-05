Customer Reviews of Miller Chevrolet
Obvious defective used car was place for sale... without...
by 05/02/2018on
On Friday (3/27), My and my Brother drove an hour (one way) to look at a used car. So after arriving, we started the car and began the basic inspection... Unfortunately, we soon discovered a major mechanical issue... 1) It had oil all over the front of the motor. 2) After driving for less than 5 minutes, you could small the burning antifreeze 3) Obviously a "blown head gasket" 5) Told the sales rep what was wrong with the car and he thanks and he would let "someone know about the issue" 6) Ant average mechanic or human should have found this before it was placed "for sale" 7) Now it is Saturday (24 hours) after we looked at this defective/damaged car... vin# 4T1BF28B11U148186 I would expect this type of "car w/ Obvious and Hidden Problems" to be sold at a "corner lot car dealer", but not a Full-Service Dealer, such as Miller Chevrolet.
Leasing my new Cruze
by 02/23/2016on
I stopped in to inquire about leasing a new car. Everyone, from my sales consultant, Nick, to others whom he consulted, provided excellent information and options for my consideration. I was so pleased to quickly obtain all of the information I required to make a decision. I love my new Cruze!
Great staff
by 02/20/2016on
The staff at Miller Chevrolet is great. When we went to find a Silverado, they were friendly and attentive to our needs. They helped us find the Silverado which was perfect for our family. I would recommend Miller Chevrolet to any of my family and friends.
2016 2500HD
by 01/21/2016on
Sales and Finance staff were great to deal with. We were in and out of the dealership satisfied after purchasing our vehicle.
thanks for everything you people are great at miller
by 11/05/2015on
the little things that I did want, like a spare tire was taken care of in minutes. you should tell GM that there are people from the old school that feel safer with what should be in a car. not for GM to save $ this is not Millers deal it is GM. thanks for the great service and all the people at Miller are great. Don Peterson.
All F's.. Friendly + Fast + Fair + Fun = Fantastic
by 09/25/2015on
Perfect! I found a vehicle online and drove in to test drive it. When I arrived a person asked if there was anyone he could help me find. I thought that was a great way to approach someone. I didn't feel any pressure or like I found a lost dog who was going to follow me everywhere looking for hand-outs. The rest of my experience was just as comfortable as walking in the door. Low pressure, friendly atmosphere. I received a little more for my trade in at this dealer than a couple others I stopped in at. Not much more but more. I thought I was going to get less since their online prices were so good. This all made the decision very easy to purchase out new car from Miller.
Best Buy!
by 09/23/2015on
Exceptional service - everyone we spoke with was helpful friendly & informative! The Miller Chev staff is top notch - I highly recommend stopping in if you are looking to buy
My First Experience with Miller Chevrolet in Rogers
by 08/12/2015on
I was very satisfied with the transition from the online sales reps Brandon and JD to my Sales Associate Kevin. He understood that I traveled a long way that day, and was working hard to ensure the deal was completed quickly and I could get on my way. No Bull, no pressure, friendly people. I am glad I gave Miller Chev a try!
2015 silverado
by 08/09/2015on
Only thing I found on the truck driver door paint is flaking off, and there was a CDe in the CD player. The vehicle was supposed to be new. Now I have to take time to take the vehicle in for service. Otherwise the salesman Aaron S was awesome to work with and all in all would recommend Miller Chevy.
2015 silverado
by 08/09/2015on
Only thing I found on the truck driver door paint is flaking off, and there was a CDe in the CD player. The vehicle was supposed to be new. Now I have to take time to take the vehicle in for service. Otherwise the salesman Aaron Stolp was awesome to work with and all in all would recommend Miller Chevy.
Ryan rocks!
by 07/23/2015on
Our sales rep Ryan really worked to find a solution for our needs and we were very satisfied with the outcome.
satisfied
by 07/09/2015on
I would recommend Miller Chevrolet. Our salesman was very knowledgable & gave us different options to get into our new vehicle. The finance man was also very helpful & made everything go very smoothly. We left their feeling very confident we purchased the right vehicle.
Super happy with my new vehicle
by 05/23/2015on
I'm super happy with my new car and the sales guys. The only thing is I wish the sales guy would have let me do the onstar account myself. My login name isn't even my real email, so don't know if I should be receiving anything about my account or wish I could have picked my own secure questions.
Great experience!
by 05/12/2015on
Salesman Kevin was outstanding. He never haggled us. He was straight forward with us and super friendly. I inquired online about the vehicle. When I got to the dealership, he had it pulled up front waiting on me. He activated OnStar and prepped the truck while I was in the finance office. Great experience with this dealership.
Equinox Purchase
by 04/12/2015on
Nick Belford (Salesman) showed my wife and me the exact vehicles we were interested to see. He did an excellent job explaining the vehicles and processing the sale. Overall we were extremely satisfied with the sales process and our salesman Nick.
The Miller Experience
by 04/02/2015on
After online research, I knew which vehicle I wanted. I contacted the online sales person named Ryan to see if he still had the new car I was interested in, which he did, I told him I was on my way to look at it, he had sales person Ryan Thiebault contact me to let me know he was my assigned sales person. When I arrived 1.5 hrs later from Avon, the car was cleaned up and ready for delivery. Ryan T walked me through the whole process of introducing/showing me around and was very knowledgeable and professional. I believe I was in and out of there in less than an hour and a half. I would buy from you again. Great work team Miller!
2015 Equinox
by 03/18/2015on
First time ever where we truly felt respected as a customer and the sales team were truly remarkable! Never had that at another dealership in Brooklyn Park Luther.
Purchase of a Chevrolet Sonic car
by 03/18/2015on
The entire process went very smoothly and efficiently. We were informed of options such as aftermarket products and extended warranties, but there was never any pressure to buy them. All the people we encountered seemed genuinely concerned to make our experience a positive one. Very nice dealership with a spacious show room.
Great experience
by 11/19/2014on
Aaron did a phenomenal job. He assisted me even when I called him at home by mistake. Was very knowledgeable of the car I was interested in and made sure I got exactly what I wanted. Also the facility was very clean, friendly, and a comfortable environment
My new Silverado Z71
by 11/13/2014on
It was a vary good experience. Brian Gentry was my sales person. He was vary professional. When I test drove the vehicle we whent to my house so I could get my wife's approval. Not many dealer ships would do that. All and all I was vary pleased whit my experience and love my new truck. I chose a chevy, because my last truck went for 16 years and almost 300000 thousand miles and was still strong.
equinox 15
by 10/24/2014on
Our salesman Ryan was great to work with ! You can tell these people love their jobs at Miller Chevrolet !! Great customer service from Ryan to Financer guy Todd ! Never any presure to do what we were not comfortable with...Thanks guys !!
In 1933, John Miller founded the first family-owned car dealership in St. Cloud. Miller sold some of the first classic cars ever built -- Packards and Edsels. He was so successful that at one point, he was the number one seller of Packards in the country. A new brand shortly entered the dealership just decades later: Pontiacs. Tom Miller, John's son, joined the team in 1966. It was only a few years later when Tom opened up a second Chevrolet dealership in ROGERS in 1988.
As the business grew, the location moved from County Road 81 to Interstate 94 five years later in 1993. That's when 3rd generation Mike Miller took over the Chevy dealership. It is now twenty years later, and the business is as strong as ever. In fact, a majority of the employees here are over 15-year veterans! Since the beginning, Miller Chevrolet has kept family values a number one priority. This is why the team has remained strong in community involvement over the years.
