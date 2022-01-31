5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was my second time working with the dealership and working with the sales rep Deshawnte. I was not planning on getting a new vehicle yet and made that clear to him when we first spoke. Deshawnte still took the time to go over different trucks with my wife and I and got me behind the wheel of one. Deshawnte was not pushy and ultimately went above and beyond to find me a truck I liked because I did not like the colors of the ones they had. After a week, I was able to drive away in my new truck. I highly recommend working with Deshawnte! Read more