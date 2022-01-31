Customer Reviews of Hastings Chrysler Center
Yes, you can have a good experience buying a car
by 01/31/2022on
Great experience. Didn’t feel pressured by the sales rep, the management staff or the finance department. Honestly the best car buying experience I’ve had.
Great car buying experience at Hastings Chrysler!
by 05/27/2021on
Great car buying experience at Hastings Chrysler! Brady was awesome. He did a great job finding us a mini van that checked all of the boxes. And the overnight test drive was a HUGE bonus as well! They took the time to answer all of our questions and make sure we were 100 percent comfortable with our new car purchase. It’s great to give our business to a small town, family owned dealership with integrity! Thank you Hastings Chrysler!
Great Sales Service!
by 04/16/2021on
This was my second time working with the dealership and working with the sales rep Deshawnte. I was not planning on getting a new vehicle yet and made that clear to him when we first spoke. Deshawnte still took the time to go over different trucks with my wife and I and got me behind the wheel of one. Deshawnte was not pushy and ultimately went above and beyond to find me a truck I liked because I did not like the colors of the ones they had. After a week, I was able to drive away in my new truck. I highly recommend working with Deshawnte!
Excellent
by 04/09/2021on
They showed us every vehicle we wanted to see. We ended up leaving with a car we love!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A fantastic experience!
by 04/08/2021on
We are from Michigan and visiting family in the area. Had no expectation of buying a new vehicle until we saw the van we bought. Our salesman, Dave, made us so at ease we felt as if we have known him as a close friend our entire lives. Everyone involved with the transition was extremely friendly and helpful. Well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Deshawnte is awesome!
by 04/08/2021on
Very personable! He made the process easy and pleasant!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great place to buy or lease a vehicle!!
by 04/07/2021on
We have bought our vehicles from Hastings Chrysler for over 10years, service is excellent from start to finish! Highly recommend them for YOUR next purchase too!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I got my dream van!
by 04/02/2021on
Anthony and I have been in touch since Aug 2020. He found my van for me! Overall, great crew to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
We are happy with our new vehicle.
by 03/30/2021on
Anthony and the rest of the sales team went out of their way to prioritize Covid safety during the sales process. Anthony quickly answered all of our technical questions. He helped us find exactly what we were looking for. When we picked the car up it was very clean and well detailed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Used and New
by 03/27/2021on
My son bought a used car, assisted by salesperson Steve Keiser, and spoke very highly of him. My son knew I was looking to buy a new Jeep and recommended Steve to me. I had previously bought several Jeep’s from a dealership near me but didn’t always like the customer service received. I made an appointment with Steve, was very happy with the experience, and bought a 2021 Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome service!
by 03/25/2021on
They work with your needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and people.
by 03/24/2021on
Super friendly people. Felt immediately comfortable with everyone I spoke with. I could definitely tell everyone was giving me all the help I needed and was there for me at every moment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
David Walsh
by 03/21/2021on
David Walsh was our salesman. He was very knowledgeable, patient, easy to work with and did an awesome job!!! I would highly recommend him to anyone!! Before leaving he spent time with us inide the vehicle setting up everything we needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A+ service yet again
by 03/21/2021on
Went in knowing what I wanted and yet again they did not disappoint. There is a reason our two vehicles were bought at Hastings Chrysler.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No games No pressure straight to the point
by 03/15/2021on
My wife and I worked with Brady Maus. He was professional and responded to our questions and concerns quickly. There were no games or pressure tactics they used on us, unlike the other dealer we dealt with. Also they listen to uplifting music which is always a plus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Review
by 03/11/2021on
Anthony was super helpful towards me!! I was looking to trade in my car and was struggling to find anything in my price range that I liked! Anthony continued to have my test drive cars until he made sure I was certain on a vehicle!! I really appreciated this and will definitely recommend him to others!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service, no gas
by 03/06/2021on
Mike was an amazing sales guy! We were very happy with his service. Very friendly and honest. Painless process. Had expectations of leaving with some gas after spending $$$$ but they don’t fuel the vehicles for their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Hastings Chrysler Center Sales Department
by 03/06/2021on
Hastings Chrysler Center is a great dealership to work with! Our salesman Steve Keiser was outstanding and down to earth! He took the time to listen to our needs and answered all of our questions! Very friendly atmosphere and fair negotiation. I would recommend this dealership if you are looking for a new or used vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Street Free
by 03/05/2021on
This dealership was great to work with, the website was easy to use and they had the vehicle on the lot I came to see. The environment was relaxed and they worked with my budget. Anthony new a lot about the car and the features. I would recommend them to anyone looking for their next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A great car buying experience
by 03/04/2021on
The customer service was Awesome! They were very informative, and helpful from the second I drove onto the lot!! I would definately recommend all my family and friends to them ♡
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Perfect - Easy, Smooth, and helpful
by 03/01/2021on
Very friendly and easy to work with. Our salesman Jordan was perfect and helpful in every manner without any sales gimics. Everyone was great to talk to and they give you a honest value for you trade in with no low blows. Couldn’t be happier driving away with a new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments