Suburban purchase
by 12/31/2019on
I had a great experience at Suburban Chevrolet. I was in a hurry and it was late in the work day but they should me what they had which was a great selection of Suburbans compared to the prior dealership I had been at. They were easy to work with and they stayed late to complete the paperwork so I could be on my way....quickest car purchase I have ever experienced.
great sales
by 12/20/2019on
My sales guy was great to work with and the closer did not kill us with needless extra options. Our buying experience was good.
Another great experience with Harley at Suburban Chevrolet
by 12/10/2019on
Once again Harley was the man that came through for us for a new car purchase. Not only did he sell us 1 car but he sold us 2 cars. Everything was done ahead of time and it was as easy as signing the paperwork and driving off with our new car.
Willing to help.
by 12/05/2019on
Great service, Michaels was patience listening for the kind of car I was looking for. Happy with my purchase.
Customer
by 10/25/2019on
We are very impressed with our salesman Financial manager and Christine in service departmentAnd Misty in title department all was handled professionally and very quickly
Certification inspection
by 09/10/2019on
The entire process has been smooth and effortless purchasing our CPO 2016 Impala. I was informed that there were a few more things that needed to be checked for the certification and asked when it would be most convenient to be taken care of. We set up a date and when I brought it in I also mentioned that the car didn't have the Android Auto update. Christine in Service and Corey in Sales worked this out and got me the needed update. The inspection and service were done in a timely fashion, as I have become used to from Suburban's Service Dept. Corey and Christine both go above and beyond in their dealings with customers. All businesses should have customer service like this!
Great Experience
by 07/29/2019on
Very pleased with my recent suburban purchase. The process was quick and smooth and Jose was great to work with.
Love my Silverado!
by 06/21/2019on
Overall a great experienec. There were a couple of hicups but they took care of them!
They Know Their Vehicles!
by 05/08/2019on
We recently did some test drives of used Chevy Suburbans and wound up purchasing a 2018 in great condition with low miles... just what we were looking for. I was impressed that Suburban Chev was able to inspect this car and provide a "certified" vehicle... basically extending the warranty period. Corey M was great to work with... I appreciated that he knew all the features of the vehicles we were looking at.
Great experience
by 02/01/2019on
Everyone made my experience wonderful. Everyone was very knowledgeable and treated me very well.
Great Experience
by 01/02/2019on
James at suburban chev was great to work with all around. We were looking for a car for our soon to be 16 year old and James found us the perfect solution. He was great through the entire buying process.
2 thumbs up
by 12/21/2018on
Billy and Steve were great to work with, And will definitely tell all my friends about the great service they do for me!
Yay!
by 12/12/2018on
Our Salesman Corey Minion was an all around great guy. Answered all our questions, not pushy and very helpful. Everyone we worked with was very knowledgeable and nice.
Bought an Equinox
by 11/20/2018on
We had a very good experience with everyone involved in the purchase of our Equinox and trade in of a Suburban
New Car Purchase
by 11/05/2018on
Excellent dealership, positive buying experience.
Sales Rep Shane kept his word to me
by 04/21/2018on
I was in a car accident in January that totaled my car. I needed price range to make a settlement. Shane was willing to work with me. I then told him if he did not keep pestering me with phone calls or emails, that when I was ready I would work with him. He kept his word. I did not receive any more calls, just 1 text. So when I was ready in April to start looking, I went to see him. We found what I was looking for.
fast, easy new car buying
by 02/07/2018on
our salesperson patrick was efficient and knowledgable about the buying experience. the gm kirk was nice and pleasant. overall, a great experience.
Harley made it easy!
by 12/18/2017on
I purchased my second car at Suburban Chev and this time I worked with Harley. He was incredibly knowledgeable and went above and beyond helping me to set up all the new features. I would work with him again in a heartbeat.
Unethical sales practice
by 11/17/2017on
If you want to be taken advantaged of, lied to, and degraded by the sales workers (Alex Z.) then stop by today. And no, I do not recommend this place to anyone. Such a bad experience with him. He made an agreement with us and then after the purchase, a few days later he had the audacity to question my intelligence about the agreement. Had to involve General Manager to handle the situation, no thanks to Alex who deceitfully did not disclose what he did with our purchase without our consent.
great experiance. will buy there again
by 09/30/2017on
Our sales associate Harley was pleasure to work with and we feel we got a very fair deal.Every one there was went out of there way to help you. No complaints at all
Quick and easy at Suburban Chev
by 09/04/2017on
My experience purchasing a used Suburban was quick and easy. No pressure either. Alex was very available and was great at getting things lined up for me with my busy schedule. I also got a great rate to finance my purchase and still use my favorite bank!
