Suburban Chevrolet

12475 Plaza Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Suburban Chevrolet

45 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Suburban purchase

by Steve on 12/31/2019

I had a great experience at Suburban Chevrolet. I was in a hurry and it was late in the work day but they should me what they had which was a great selection of Suburbans compared to the prior dealership I had been at. They were easy to work with and they stayed late to complete the paperwork so I could be on my way....quickest car purchase I have ever experienced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great sales

by scott on 12/20/2019

My sales guy was great to work with and the closer did not kill us with needless extra options. Our buying experience was good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Another great experience with Harley at Suburban Chevrolet

by DSaurer on 12/10/2019

Once again Harley was the man that came through for us for a new car purchase. Not only did he sell us 1 car but he sold us 2 cars. Everything was done ahead of time and it was as easy as signing the paperwork and driving off with our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Willing to help.

by Daniela on 12/05/2019

Great service, Michaels was patience listening for the kind of car I was looking for. Happy with my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer

by Diane on 10/25/2019

We are very impressed with our salesman Financial manager and Christine in service departmentAnd Misty in title department all was handled professionally and very quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Certification inspection

by BrianG on 09/10/2019

The entire process has been smooth and effortless purchasing our CPO 2016 Impala. I was informed that there were a few more things that needed to be checked for the certification and asked when it would be most convenient to be taken care of. We set up a date and when I brought it in I also mentioned that the car didn't have the Android Auto update. Christine in Service and Corey in Sales worked this out and got me the needed update. The inspection and service were done in a timely fashion, as I have become used to from Suburban's Service Dept. Corey and Christine both go above and beyond in their dealings with customers. All businesses should have customer service like this!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Steve on 07/29/2019

Very pleased with my recent suburban purchase. The process was quick and smooth and Jose was great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Silverado!

by Ivan on 06/21/2019

Overall a great experienec. There were a couple of hicups but they took care of them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They Know Their Vehicles!

by Matt_in_MN on 05/08/2019

We recently did some test drives of used Chevy Suburbans and wound up purchasing a 2018 in great condition with low miles... just what we were looking for. I was impressed that Suburban Chev was able to inspect this car and provide a "certified" vehicle... basically extending the warranty period. Corey M was great to work with... I appreciated that he knew all the features of the vehicles we were looking at.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by MJ on 02/01/2019

Everyone made my experience wonderful. Everyone was very knowledgeable and treated me very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by NBurke on 01/02/2019

James at suburban chev was great to work with all around. We were looking for a car for our soon to be 16 year old and James found us the perfect solution. He was great through the entire buying process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2 thumbs up

by carlannlvy on 12/21/2018

Billy and Steve were great to work with, And will definitely tell all my friends about the great service they do for me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Yay!

by Schmidt on 12/12/2018

Our Salesman Corey Minion was an all around great guy. Answered all our questions, not pushy and very helpful. Everyone we worked with was very knowledgeable and nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought an Equinox

by Equinox on 11/20/2018

We had a very good experience with everyone involved in the purchase of our Equinox and trade in of a Suburban

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Macsail on 11/05/2018

Excellent dealership, positive buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Rep Shane kept his word to me

by PeggyJos on 04/21/2018

I was in a car accident in January that totaled my car. I needed price range to make a settlement. Shane was willing to work with me. I then told him if he did not keep pestering me with phone calls or emails, that when I was ready I would work with him. He kept his word. I did not receive any more calls, just 1 text. So when I was ready in April to start looking, I went to see him. We found what I was looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

fast, easy new car buying

by mgolpher on 02/07/2018

our salesperson patrick was efficient and knowledgable about the buying experience. the gm kirk was nice and pleasant. overall, a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Harley made it easy!

by ozziesma on 12/18/2017

I purchased my second car at Suburban Chev and this time I worked with Harley. He was incredibly knowledgeable and went above and beyond helping me to set up all the new features. I would work with him again in a heartbeat.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unethical sales practice

by Pictureme on 11/17/2017

If you want to be taken advantaged of, lied to, and degraded by the sales workers (Alex Z.) then stop by today. And no, I do not recommend this place to anyone. Such a bad experience with him. He made an agreement with us and then after the purchase, a few days later he had the audacity to question my intelligence about the agreement. Had to involve General Manager to handle the situation, no thanks to Alex who deceitfully did not disclose what he did with our purchase without our consent.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great experiance. will buy there again

by JerryHR55 on 09/30/2017

Our sales associate Harley was pleasure to work with and we feel we got a very fair deal.Every one there was went out of there way to help you. No complaints at all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and easy at Suburban Chev

by Woodeeee on 09/04/2017

My experience purchasing a used Suburban was quick and easy. No pressure either. Alex was very available and was great at getting things lined up for me with my busy schedule. I also got a great rate to finance my purchase and still use my favorite bank!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Car Wash
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Vending Machines
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

