Lenzen Chevrolet Buick
Customer Reviews of Lenzen Chevrolet Buick
Good Deal
by 04/05/2017on
Good price on a great car and the dealer went out of their way to fix a minor issue! Would buy from this dealer again...
Purchased 2017 Buick Enclave
by 11/03/2016on
I have purchased a number of vehicles through Lenzen and Tim is one of the best. He does not beat around the bush, he is straight to the point and very matter of fact. I would, and do, recommend anyone I know, friends or family, looking to have work done or is in the market for a vehicle to give John and his crew at Lenzen a chance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevrolet purchase
by 11/19/2015on
Friendly and responsive to my needs. Sales Associate and owner found ways to make the purchaser better for me. I have already made 1 referral (and they bought a car) and will again based on my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership in Southwest Metro
by 10/31/2015on
Lenzen Chevrolet is the best. We have not used another dealer in the 6 years living in this area. We have bought new, bought used, used the service department, and the body shop. All the staff of Lenzen is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 2016 Corvette
by 10/06/2015on
Lenzen Chevrolet was the first dealership I thought of when it came to ordering a new Corvette. My wifes family has used the dealership for over 4 decades. My wife bought her last 3 Chevrolets from Lenzen. It is easy to deal with Jeff Lenzen and my concerns were always addressed. I would buy our next Chevrolet from Lenzen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic dealership
by 07/14/2015on
It was great. Never felt pushed into making a decision. Options information was very well done. Enjoyed having Dan Schrupp as our salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
nateg
by 06/23/2015on
Dan Schrupp is very personable and understands the products he's selling well. He explained all options, programs available , etc. without pushing them on us. Very satisfying experience.
Happy with my Cruze
by 05/17/2015on
The experience I received was truly remarkable. My sales rep Mike was very pleasant and a pleasure to work with.
Great experience
by 04/22/2015on
My salesperson Dan couldn't have been more nice!! He was great,explained EVERYTHING to me regarding my beautiful Equinox. Dan made my purchase very comfortable and there was no pressure. Lenzen is my new Auto needs home!
Buying at Lenzen
by 03/04/2015on
Loved my experience at Lenzen!! No pressure from agent and very helpful. I will definitely buy my next vehicle at Lenzen!!
New Car Experience
by 11/15/2014on
I have known Dan Schrupp for many years. He gave me a great deal and was very helpful since this is my first brand new car experience.
Lenzen Chevrolet/Buick experience
by 11/04/2014on
I am immediately greeted as I entered the showroom and treated with respect. Mr. Schrupp has been excellent to work with.
Lenzen Chevrolet Buick
by 09/11/2014on
This was the best experience we ever had making a vehicle purchase. The information provided was easy to understand, honest and pertinent. The Lenzen dealership was not convenient for us but it was definitely worth the trip.
Great Vehicle - Great Customer Care
by 01/22/2014on
This is our second Buick Enclave. The first ate up miles more comfortably than any other vehicle we've driven. But why Lenzen's? Very simply, they make you feel that you are more important than making a sale. They seemed to be interested in finding the RIGHT vehicle for us. That was appreciated. That,, along with a first rate service department brought us back to Lenzen Chevrolet Buick in Chaska
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments