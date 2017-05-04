Skip to main content
Lenzen Chevrolet Buick

2860 Chaska Blvd, Chaska, MN 55318
Today 8:00 AM - 8:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Lenzen Chevrolet Buick

14 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Deal

by JackTheGMMan on 04/05/2017

Good price on a great car and the dealer went out of their way to fix a minor issue! Would buy from this dealer again...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased 2017 Buick Enclave

by Nathan_H on 11/03/2016

I have purchased a number of vehicles through Lenzen and Tim is one of the best. He does not beat around the bush, he is straight to the point and very matter of fact. I would, and do, recommend anyone I know, friends or family, looking to have work done or is in the market for a vehicle to give John and his crew at Lenzen a chance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chevrolet purchase

by JPKnutson on 11/19/2015

Friendly and responsive to my needs. Sales Associate and owner found ways to make the purchaser better for me. I have already made 1 referral (and they bought a car) and will again based on my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealership in Southwest Metro

by David__ on 10/31/2015

Lenzen Chevrolet is the best. We have not used another dealer in the 6 years living in this area. We have bought new, bought used, used the service department, and the body shop. All the staff of Lenzen is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My 2016 Corvette

by paulechols on 10/06/2015

Lenzen Chevrolet was the first dealership I thought of when it came to ordering a new Corvette. My wifes family has used the dealership for over 4 decades. My wife bought her last 3 Chevrolets from Lenzen. It is easy to deal with Jeff Lenzen and my concerns were always addressed. I would buy our next Chevrolet from Lenzen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic dealership

by CharlotteMG on 07/14/2015

It was great. Never felt pushed into making a decision. Options information was very well done. Enjoyed having Dan Schrupp as our salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

nateg

by Warrior2090 on 06/23/2015

Dan Schrupp is very personable and understands the products he's selling well. He explained all options, programs available , etc. without pushing them on us. Very satisfying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy with my Cruze

by dahlk on 05/17/2015

The experience I received was truly remarkable. My sales rep Mike was very pleasant and a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by mortmor46 on 04/22/2015

My salesperson Dan couldn't have been more nice!! He was great,explained EVERYTHING to me regarding my beautiful Equinox. Dan made my purchase very comfortable and there was no pressure. Lenzen is my new Auto needs home!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying at Lenzen

by Soraida88 on 03/04/2015

Loved my experience at Lenzen!! No pressure from agent and very helpful. I will definitely buy my next vehicle at Lenzen!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Experience

by Mona_B on 11/15/2014

I have known Dan Schrupp for many years. He gave me a great deal and was very helpful since this is my first brand new car experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lenzen Chevrolet/Buick experience

by Fiebe on 11/04/2014

I am immediately greeted as I entered the showroom and treated with respect. Mr. Schrupp has been excellent to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lenzen Chevrolet Buick

by Teresa6516 on 09/11/2014

This was the best experience we ever had making a vehicle purchase. The information provided was easy to understand, honest and pertinent. The Lenzen dealership was not convenient for us but it was definitely worth the trip.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Vehicle - Great Customer Care

by BlacksmithBoy on 01/22/2014

This is our second Buick Enclave. The first ate up miles more comfortably than any other vehicle we've driven. But why Lenzen's? Very simply, they make you feel that you are more important than making a sale. They seemed to be interested in finding the RIGHT vehicle for us. That was appreciated. That,, along with a first rate service department brought us back to Lenzen Chevrolet Buick in Chaska

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
