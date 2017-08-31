Mark Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Mark Chevrolet
Great experience !
by 08/31/2017on
I walked into Mark Chevrolet and stood there for a minute when I was greeted by Dane Wittig. Even though I didn't have an authorization number, Dane was able to offer a lease on a 2017 Traverse LT that worked with my budget. I'm really enjoying the Traverse. I must say that I could not be more pleased with the way Dane handled everything. . Everyone there was very friendly and professional....in fact just exactly how Mark Chevrolet wants all their employees to be!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent purchase of Chevy Trax at Mark Chevrolet
by 09/20/2016on
Mason Petty was very pleasant to work with, made great suggestions, was very patient as we worked through all options, and he made the entire process very enjoyable. He is the best. Highly recommend him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes