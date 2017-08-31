Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mark Chevrolet

Mark Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
33200 Michigan Ave, Wayne, MI 48184
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mark Chevrolet

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience !

by MaxesMom on 08/31/2017

I walked into Mark Chevrolet and stood there for a minute when I was greeted by Dane Wittig. Even though I didn't have an authorization number, Dane was able to offer a lease on a 2017 Traverse LT that worked with my budget. I'm really enjoying the Traverse. I must say that I could not be more pleased with the way Dane handled everything. . Everyone there was very friendly and professional....in fact just exactly how Mark Chevrolet wants all their employees to be!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recent purchase of Chevy Trax at Mark Chevrolet

by Rrock2016 on 09/20/2016

Mason Petty was very pleasant to work with, made great suggestions, was very patient as we worked through all options, and he made the entire process very enjoyable. He is the best. Highly recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
79 cars in stock
0 new76 used3 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|28 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|9 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for