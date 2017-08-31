5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I walked into Mark Chevrolet and stood there for a minute when I was greeted by Dane Wittig. Even though I didn't have an authorization number, Dane was able to offer a lease on a 2017 Traverse LT that worked with my budget. I'm really enjoying the Traverse. I must say that I could not be more pleased with the way Dane handled everything. . Everyone there was very friendly and professional....in fact just exactly how Mark Chevrolet wants all their employees to be! Read more