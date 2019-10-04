Mark Chevrolet

33200 Michigan Ave, Wayne, MI 48184
(888) 924-5972
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mark Chevrolet

4.4
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (1)
service Rating

oil change

by oil change on 04/10/2019

it was only 35 minutes this time but was charged $65 . my husband brought my traverse week before and was charged $55. y

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Daniel H

by Daniel H on 12/07/2018

I alway get great service from Mark Chevrolet!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The place for your chevy

by Chevy Lover on 11/19/2018

Good selections, good people, good environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The best

by Pineapples on 11/14/2018

They do good work their

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lousy management

by Chowderguy on 11/09/2018

Very friendly and helpful service department , had trouble repairing my vehicle but seemed genuinely concerned about my issues and tried to resolve them. The management didnt seem to car that my vehicle had been in numerous times over a 10 month period with the same unresolved issue. Won't purchase another vehicle from this dealer. More attention to patrons well being would be a big plus

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Good service

by rvanwass on 06/04/2018

Had to take my car in for A/C repair. No issues with repairs, prompt follow up. Overall a good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience !

by MaxesMom on 08/31/2017

I walked into Mark Chevrolet and stood there for a minute when I was greeted by Dane Wittig. Even though I didn't have an authorization number, Dane was able to offer a lease on a 2017 Traverse LT that worked with my budget. I'm really enjoying the Traverse. I must say that I could not be more pleased with the way Dane handled everything. . Everyone there was very friendly and professional....in fact just exactly how Mark Chevrolet wants all their employees to be!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Recent purchase of Chevy Trax at Mark Chevrolet

by Rrock2016 on 09/20/2016

Mason Petty was very pleasant to work with, made great suggestions, was very patient as we worked through all options, and he made the entire process very enjoyable. He is the best. Highly recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
295 cars in stock
234 new61 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
63 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
52 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Blazer
Chevrolet Blazer
42 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
