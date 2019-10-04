Very friendly and helpful service department , had trouble repairing my vehicle but seemed genuinely concerned about my issues and tried to resolve them. The management didnt seem to car that my vehicle had been in numerous times over a 10 month period with the same unresolved issue. Won't purchase another vehicle from this dealer. More attention to patrons well being would be a big plus
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I walked into Mark Chevrolet and stood there for a minute when I was greeted by Dane Wittig. Even though I didn't have an authorization number, Dane was able to offer a lease on a 2017 Traverse LT that worked with my budget. I'm really enjoying the Traverse. I must say that I could not be more pleased with the way Dane handled everything. . Everyone there was very friendly and professional....in fact just exactly how Mark Chevrolet wants all their employees to be!
Mason Petty was very pleasant to work with, made great suggestions, was very patient as we worked through all options, and he made the entire process very enjoyable. He is the best. Highly recommend him.