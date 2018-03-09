2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a Ford Focus 2013 recently, certified by Ford. After 10 days and 600 miles on board, i realize that there were number of issues with the vehicle which were not fixed/told. The car has clearly gone through accidents, which is revealed from the new paint job on the rear right fender and front bumper. The car has a clean CARFAX but the new paint is clearly differentiable from the factory paint. Secondly, the moment i drove the car out, the display started showing low battery. I informed the sales person but the only reply i got was that the vehicle has been idle for a long time and the battery will be fine after driving for a while but still the issue persists. Yesterday the car stopped midway on a freeway. It started immediately but now check engine light is ON. No carpets with the car, low fuel while delivery which i had to ask them to get the gas filled. So in total, a BIG No. Read more