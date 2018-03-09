Skip to main content
Royal Oak Ford

27550 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Royal Oak Ford

50 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ecosport

by Cheryl B on 09/03/2018

Always a wonderful experience purchasing a car at Royal Oak Ford. Mike Long is our salesman and we love working with him. He always has our best interest at heart. We would never go anywhere else but Royal Oak Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Scout Executive

by VicPBerkly on 08/19/2018

I had a great experience purchasing my new F150

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Larry

by bear1955 on 11/11/2017

was a great experience would tell anybody to go to royal oak ford for a new car talk to Steve Eby he's the man.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

3 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience buying a car

by mkgood2go on 11/10/2017

I had a very positive experience. The sales person worked well with the finance person and each explained everything about my car and loan very thoroughly. I would definitely recommend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Focus ST

by Pavankumar on 11/06/2017

I had a very pleasant experience working with the people at Royal Oak ford, Wielie was very friendly and i would for sure suggest my friends to contact him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best car dealership ever

by MissKTStrong on 10/28/2017

The process was long for me because of the bank but my dealer Willie made sure that I was taken care of and comfortable and I didn't have to worry about anything. He madr sure all my wants and needs were met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

3 grand attempted fraud? Mike McKenzie suing me?

by mimimi123 on 11/03/2016

The used salesman Mike M. just attempted to charge my husband $3000.00 extra, by adding 12 months of payments onto a deal. Now the police are coming, I called the wrong manager Mike M. to complain, manager Mike M. has called me 6 times threatening to sue me, if I put his name in the review. Once we realized they added the additional 12 months onto the price, he had to get his trade in back. The correct manager Mike P. has offered to make the original deal, minus the 3 grand. Manager Mike P. called back again, after I asked him not to, to offer the deal, take names off the review, or be sued. I picked being sued. Mike M. said he will ruin me..

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales experience at Royal Oak Ford

by Klehman507 on 09/23/2016

Excellent...I came in to have my lease checked over for a turn in which was 2 months early. Such a great experience by all sales associates. Turns out I walked out with a new car within a couple of hours. Easiest transition ever!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helpful Staff.

by Katydid43 on 08/19/2016

Everyone kind and helpful. My sales person asked me the right questions...went out of his way to getme in the right vehicl for my needs. From start to finish...a great experience. This is my second car from Royal Oak Ford. Happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommend

by meliandsam on 08/11/2016

We worked with Andrew. We had such a smooth and easy experience. Would definitely recommend and go back for our next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Ford Mustang

by nratay1 on 08/08/2016

Very good service in the sales department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leasing a new 2017 Ford Escape from Royal Oak Ford

by bigrafx on 07/28/2016

The whole process could not have gone smoother thanks to Tommy White, my sales person. He helped turn in my old lease and picked up a new 2017 Ford Escape showing me how to work everything in and on the vehicle. Couldn’t be happier. Thanks Tommy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional customer service

by jennifer1219 on 07/23/2016

I just leased a new 2017 Ford Escape and the process was seamless from start to finish. My dealer rep, Anthony, was extremely knowledgeable and helpful. When it came time to pick up the vehicle, I was dreading a long wait, but Anthony had all the paperwork complete and I was out of the dealership with my new car in less than an hour!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great lease experience

by Ford201693 on 07/19/2016

John Agnello took good care of me as a returning customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Poor customer service

by KevinG197 on 07/01/2016

Price for F150 was great, best around. Salesman Andrew M did fine job. The rest of dealership failed the customer service test. Dealership does not understand Comminication or service. Could not process my application for title properly or at all so far. Cannot get a plate after 17 days with vehicle. Apparently dealership said it is secretary of states fault, then mine. Not sure how that happens when you walk in and lease a truck. Pass the buck kind of dealership... certainlyrics have to reiterate that pricing was great, no complaints. KG

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

never felt more welcomed anywhere else

by seanfranks on 06/16/2016

Royal oak ford is an amazing dealership. I have purchased 2 trucks from this dealership, same car sales guy. This guy should be the manager. I shopped around at other dealerships, high end dealerships, and competitive dealerships. By far the best customer service at Royal oak ford. I have never felt more welcomed anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by LordofLove on 05/12/2016

My salesman Dennis was great. He took a lot of time explaining the functions of my car. They gave me a really good deal for my trade in!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Problem with the certified car

by Sabarish on 05/06/2016

I bought a Ford Focus 2013 recently, certified by Ford. After 10 days and 600 miles on board, i realize that there were number of issues with the vehicle which were not fixed/told. The car has clearly gone through accidents, which is revealed from the new paint job on the rear right fender and front bumper. The car has a clean CARFAX but the new paint is clearly differentiable from the factory paint. Secondly, the moment i drove the car out, the display started showing low battery. I informed the sales person but the only reply i got was that the vehicle has been idle for a long time and the battery will be fine after driving for a while but still the issue persists. Yesterday the car stopped midway on a freeway. It started immediately but now check engine light is ON. No carpets with the car, low fuel while delivery which i had to ask them to get the gas filled. So in total, a BIG No.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and efficient

by Lizh1281 on 05/02/2016

Nice guy, didn't pressure me into something i didnt want.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Ford Fushion SE

by MsLoretta on 04/20/2016

Love this car!!! this our 3rd one. Keep up the great customer service at Royal Oak Ford. We cant' Thank Evilasio Covacha enough for his outstanding work in finding the right car for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Salesman- Evilasio Covacha

by jessirich on 04/18/2016

After visiting several dealerships (GM and Ford), I found that Royal Oak Ford was very professional and rolled out the red carpet treatment. The only reason I marked down was due to the lease turn-in process from a competitor company. Although the salesman presented an acceptable option to turn in my old vehicle, it would have been nice to simply have everything take place at the same dealership. I had previously turned in a Saturn Vue at a Jeep dealership, so I know that dealers can do this. However, I would not let this dissuade you from using this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
