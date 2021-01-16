Jeffrey Acura
Customer Reviews of Jeffrey Acura
2013 ILX
by 01/16/2021on
Matt & Brian are very efficient, friendly and professional. They take time time to explain needed work and trouble shoot to help the customer save time and money. I have never experienced such great service anywhere else Keep up the good work, guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/28/2020on
Very thorough and friendly! I appreciated the great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/28/2020on
Very thorough and friendly! I appreciated the great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good place
by 11/19/2018on
They got my oil change done fairly quickly even though I was just a "drop in."
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 10/27/2018on
Jay Garcia did an excellent job in troubleshooting and advising me and giving me the best promotional deal as possible. I think he is hard working and sincere. He went out of his way to assist me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience
by 06/12/2018on
After having been to 8 dealerships, I met Nick at Jeffery Nissan in Roseville. I told him what I was looking for and how much I wanted to spend a month to lease a vehicle. He said, I can help you!!!!! And, he did!!!! He knew his vehicles, was prompt with pricing, and made the whole experience easy. Picking up my new Nissan Rogue also went very smoothly and in a timely fashion. Nick reviewed the operation of the vehicle before leaving the car lot, and has followed up with emails and phone calls....making it a very personal, caring experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellant
by 03/14/2018on
My Service is what has kept me with Nissan all this time. I wouldn't go any where us as long as Christian is there his name is how he treats me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great review
by 01/16/2018on
I have had multiple Acuras and the reason I continue with Acura is because of the service. I feel as if they are family and I have complete trust in them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Your service is tops!
by 01/06/2018on
Gil and Tony are an unbeatable team. They always take good care of me. This was a battery replacement under warranty but they were helpful as usual.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Nissan!!
by 09/17/2017on
Have nothing but good things to say! Nick L. Was GREAT! He truly went out of his way for me and never made me feel rushed or pressured,treated me like family. As for the Rogue sport luv my new ride! Its got pep its fun to drive very comphy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Completely Satisfied
by 09/08/2017on
I was able to schedule my service the next day at a time that was convenient for me. Very friendly staff. They were very fast and asked my car too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
180,000 miles strong with Jeffrey Honda Service
by 08/19/2017on
My 2010 Honda CRV just past 180,000 miles and still looks and runs like new thanks to the great maintenance done by the service department at Jeffrey Honda. I have always believed in preventive maintenance on my cars getting it done at the dealer, because they know the cars that they sell. I wouldn't consider getting my service done anywhere else. I had a 2001 Acura TL that was still running strong after 255,000 miles that was always serviced at Jeffrey Acura. I have always gotten good friendly service at a reasonable cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tire Repair
by 07/27/2017on
Matt has great customer skills and I appreciate his friendly attitude at all times. I will continue to bring my vehicle to Jeffrey Acura since my experience was so awesome. Thanks Marc & Vernita Cammon
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
left sliding door fix
by 07/14/2017on
Gil is a good service adviser. He identifies the fault and fix. He also gave me a discount. Good job Gil
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service!
by 05/25/2017on
As always, I'm completely satisfied with the service I received at Jeffrey Acura. Couldn't be more pleased!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
oil change and car wash
by 05/14/2017on
Used my reward points towards the cost of the oil change
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 04/27/2017on
Rec'd first service of oil change and inspection, which was free - I was unaware and it was a very nice surprise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/01/2017on
Great service, fast and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
+100,000 Mile Maintenance
by 01/26/2017on
I brought my 2007 Acura TL Type S in for +100,000 mile maintenance work. The service write up tech Matt Smith and I went over the list of work to be done. He recommended checking, rather than replacing some items and added a few. All in all, the work was thorough and well done. By having some items checked and found not to be in need of replacement, I feel I saved considerable money. I particularly appreciated that Matt kept me updated daily as to the work as it was extensive and required a few days and also that I was provided a very nice loaner. Matt should also be singled out as being personable and knowledgeable. He represented Jeffrey Acura extremely well. This work will allow me to keep this vehicle for at least 2-3 years and when it is time for replacement, it is very probable that I will return to Jeffrey Acura for my next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Honda Dealer in Detroit area
by 12/07/2016on
Great service Great Service Rep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great customer service
by 12/06/2016on
Matt, Todd and their team give excellent service and I would recommend Jeffrey's Acura service department to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes