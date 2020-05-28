After having been to 8 dealerships, I met Nick at Jeffery Nissan in Roseville. I told him what I was looking for and how much I wanted to spend a month to lease a vehicle. He said, I can help you!!!!! And, he did!!!! He knew his vehicles, was prompt with pricing, and made the whole experience easy. Picking up my new Nissan Rogue also went very smoothly and in a timely fashion. Nick reviewed the operation of the vehicle before leaving the car lot, and has followed up with emails and phone calls....making it a very personal, caring experience.
Have nothing but good things to say! Nick L. Was GREAT! He truly went out of his way for me and never made me feel rushed or pressured,treated me like family. As for the Rogue sport luv my new ride! Its got pep its fun to drive very comphy!
My 2010 Honda CRV just past 180,000 miles and still looks and runs like new thanks to the great maintenance done by the service department at Jeffrey Honda. I have always believed in preventive maintenance on my cars getting it done at the dealer, because they know the cars that they sell. I wouldn't consider getting my service done anywhere else.
I had a 2001 Acura TL that was still running strong after 255,000 miles that was always serviced at Jeffrey Acura. I have always gotten good friendly service at a reasonable cost.
Matt has great customer skills and I appreciate his friendly attitude at all times. I will continue to bring my vehicle to Jeffrey Acura since my experience was so awesome.
Thanks
Marc & Vernita Cammon
I brought my 2007 Acura TL Type S in for +100,000 mile maintenance work. The service write up tech Matt Smith and I went over the list of work to be done. He recommended checking, rather than replacing some items and added a few. All in all, the work was thorough and well done. By having some items checked and found not to be in need of replacement, I feel I saved considerable money.
I particularly appreciated that Matt kept me updated daily as to the work as it was extensive and required a few days and also that I was provided a very nice loaner.
Matt should also be singled out as being personable and knowledgeable. He represented Jeffrey Acura extremely well.
This work will allow me to keep this vehicle for at least 2-3 years and when it is time for replacement, it is very probable that I will return to Jeffrey Acura for my next vehicle.
came in for works and wiper blades and door latch recall. recall deferred because it would take all day. Tires were not retated becuase they did not need it. Worn ball joint pointed out but not urgernt.
