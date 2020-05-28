Jeffrey Acura

30800 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jeffrey Acura

4.8
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
service Rating

Excellent service

by Belkowski on 05/28/2020

Very thorough and friendly! I appreciated the great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good place

by fj on 11/19/2018

They got my oil change done fairly quickly even though I was just a "drop in."

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Review

by Review on 10/27/2018

Jay Garcia did an excellent job in troubleshooting and advising me and giving me the best promotional deal as possible. I think he is hard working and sincere. He went out of his way to assist me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by shopperiroshak on 06/12/2018

After having been to 8 dealerships, I met Nick at Jeffery Nissan in Roseville. I told him what I was looking for and how much I wanted to spend a month to lease a vehicle. He said, I can help you!!!!! And, he did!!!! He knew his vehicles, was prompt with pricing, and made the whole experience easy. Picking up my new Nissan Rogue also went very smoothly and in a timely fashion. Nick reviewed the operation of the vehicle before leaving the car lot, and has followed up with emails and phone calls....making it a very personal, caring experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellant

by Felicia11 on 03/14/2018

My Service is what has kept me with Nissan all this time. I wouldn't go any where us as long as Christian is there his name is how he treats me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great review

by Dsaffady on 01/16/2018

I have had multiple Acuras and the reason I continue with Acura is because of the service. I feel as if they are family and I have complete trust in them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Your service is tops!

by Susie333 on 01/06/2018

Gil and Tony are an unbeatable team. They always take good care of me. This was a battery replacement under warranty but they were helpful as usual.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my Nissan!!

by Sandyc33 on 09/17/2017

Have nothing but good things to say! Nick L. Was GREAT! He truly went out of his way for me and never made me feel rushed or pressured,treated me like family. As for the Rogue sport luv my new ride! Its got pep its fun to drive very comphy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Completely Satisfied

by AcuraComfort on 09/08/2017

I was able to schedule my service the next day at a time that was convenient for me. Very friendly staff. They were very fast and asked my car too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

180,000 miles strong with Jeffrey Honda Service

by BruceAlmighty on 08/19/2017

My 2010 Honda CRV just past 180,000 miles and still looks and runs like new thanks to the great maintenance done by the service department at Jeffrey Honda. I have always believed in preventive maintenance on my cars getting it done at the dealer, because they know the cars that they sell. I wouldn't consider getting my service done anywhere else. I had a 2001 Acura TL that was still running strong after 255,000 miles that was always serviced at Jeffrey Acura. I have always gotten good friendly service at a reasonable cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tire Repair

by Cammon333 on 07/27/2017

Matt has great customer skills and I appreciate his friendly attitude at all times. I will continue to bring my vehicle to Jeffrey Acura since my experience was so awesome. Thanks Marc & Vernita Cammon

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

left sliding door fix

by stevenjr on 07/14/2017

Gil is a good service adviser. He identifies the fault and fix. He also gave me a discount. Good job Gil

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great service!

by KarenEP on 05/25/2017

As always, I'm completely satisfied with the service I received at Jeffrey Acura. Couldn't be more pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

oil change and car wash

by gtwosuckers on 05/14/2017

Used my reward points towards the cost of the oil change

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by laurac118 on 04/27/2017

Rec'd first service of oil change and inspection, which was free - I was unaware and it was a very nice surprise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Unknown00 on 02/01/2017

Great service, fast and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

+100,000 Mile Maintenance

by patflannery on 01/26/2017

I brought my 2007 Acura TL Type S in for +100,000 mile maintenance work. The service write up tech Matt Smith and I went over the list of work to be done. He recommended checking, rather than replacing some items and added a few. All in all, the work was thorough and well done. By having some items checked and found not to be in need of replacement, I feel I saved considerable money. I particularly appreciated that Matt kept me updated daily as to the work as it was extensive and required a few days and also that I was provided a very nice loaner. Matt should also be singled out as being personable and knowledgeable. He represented Jeffrey Acura extremely well. This work will allow me to keep this vehicle for at least 2-3 years and when it is time for replacement, it is very probable that I will return to Jeffrey Acura for my next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Honda Dealer in Detroit area

by Fredsday on 12/07/2016

Great service Great Service Rep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great customer service

by Challynee on 12/06/2016

Matt, Todd and their team give excellent service and I would recommend Jeffrey's Acura service department to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

same good service I always get

by ollie49 on 11/18/2016

came in for works and wiper blades and door latch recall. recall deferred because it would take all day. Tires were not retated becuase they did not need it. Worn ball joint pointed out but not urgernt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
