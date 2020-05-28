service Rating

I brought my 2007 Acura TL Type S in for +100,000 mile maintenance work. The service write up tech Matt Smith and I went over the list of work to be done. He recommended checking, rather than replacing some items and added a few. All in all, the work was thorough and well done. By having some items checked and found not to be in need of replacement, I feel I saved considerable money. I particularly appreciated that Matt kept me updated daily as to the work as it was extensive and required a few days and also that I was provided a very nice loaner. Matt should also be singled out as being personable and knowledgeable. He represented Jeffrey Acura extremely well. This work will allow me to keep this vehicle for at least 2-3 years and when it is time for replacement, it is very probable that I will return to Jeffrey Acura for my next vehicle. Read more