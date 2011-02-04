Northland Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Northland Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
1 sales Reviews
Excellent customer service
by 04/02/2011on
I went to the dealership with an affordable price for me a new vehicle and a list of all the options I wanted in a vehicle. I was very pleased with my sales car rep. Vince Vitale. He was very Kind, understanding and patient. I test drove several cars and reviewed the specs. Finally i decided on the 200. Thanks to vinces knowledge of the vehicles and his excellent customer service. I am 100% satisfied. If you are in the market for a new or used vehicle I suggest you go see Vince Vitale at Northland Chrysler Jeep Dodge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
