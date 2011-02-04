Skip to main content
  3. Northland Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Northland Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

14100 W 8 Mile Rd, Oak Park, MI 48237
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Northland Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by twoods1 on 04/02/2011

I went to the dealership with an affordable price for me a new vehicle and a list of all the options I wanted in a vehicle. I was very pleased with my sales car rep. Vince Vitale. He was very Kind, understanding and patient. I test drove several cars and reviewed the specs. Finally i decided on the 200. Thanks to vinces knowledge of the vehicles and his excellent customer service. I am 100% satisfied. If you are in the market for a new or used vehicle I suggest you go see Vince Vitale at Northland Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
82 cars in stock
0 new82 used0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
