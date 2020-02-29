service Rating

I can't figure this one out. I had a problem with my climate control. Tha drivers side was hot ,the passenger side was cold. Service reflashed the computer and it worked fine. Some time later it started again. I was more than a little put out. When I took it back, I was given a brand new loaner car. A day or so later I got a call saying that a mechanic found the problem by putting a camera down all of the vents. Smart on his part. Get a load of this. My car is a 2018 Cadillac XT5. The rep found an ink pen in a vent that was blocking a heater door from functioning properly. I am in my 70's and have owned cars for over 50 years and have never heard of this. I do have some pens in my console but that is where they stay. My wife was only in the car once before she passed and then the only other passengers were some friends I took to dinner one night. What I am trying to say is when I was told about the problem all I could think of was "This can't be a warranty issue". I know I did not do it but then again they didn't do it either. I couldn't argue the financial aspect of this. My service rep said that they would cover the cost as a good will policy. Do I ever owe them my gratitude. I was treated with respect even when I was mad. Read more