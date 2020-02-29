My XT5 Purchase
by 02/29/2020on
Everyone was kind, considerate, responsive and experienced. They took the time to show me different options and I did not feel rushed nor pressured. They worked within my budget and timetable. My salesman, Handsome Glover, was great to work with. Very patient, reliable and knowledgeable.
Great experience
by 01/04/2020on
Great experience,and seem like this dealerships really cares for their customers
Service
by 07/07/2019on
Great service vehicle did in a timely manner an service asked me did I have any other questions or issues need to be addressed
Lafontaine Cadillac
by 06/30/2019on
Everyone at this establishment was very professional and willing to help in any way.
Routine maintenance
by 06/25/2019on
Timely and friendly service
Excellent experience
by 06/18/2019on
Henri and John made our buying experience painless and excellent. We would definitely recommend LaFonatine to anyone and everyone.
Great experience!
by 06/06/2019on
We had a great experience leasing our new vehicle. Everyone was very friendly, honest and made the experience enjoyable.
John Arabucki
by 04/15/2019on
I can't figure this one out. I had a problem with my climate control. Tha drivers side was hot ,the passenger side was cold. Service reflashed the computer and it worked fine. Some time later it started again. I was more than a little put out. When I took it back, I was given a brand new loaner car. A day or so later I got a call saying that a mechanic found the problem by putting a camera down all of the vents. Smart on his part. Get a load of this. My car is a 2018 Cadillac XT5. The rep found an ink pen in a vent that was blocking a heater door from functioning properly. I am in my 70's and have owned cars for over 50 years and have never heard of this. I do have some pens in my console but that is where they stay. My wife was only in the car once before she passed and then the only other passengers were some friends I took to dinner one night. What I am trying to say is when I was told about the problem all I could think of was "This can't be a warranty issue". I know I did not do it but then again they didn't do it either. I couldn't argue the financial aspect of this. My service rep said that they would cover the cost as a good will policy. Do I ever owe them my gratitude. I was treated with respect even when I was mad.
Lafontain replaced my QUE screen
by 02/15/2019on
Lafontain replaced my QUE screen. It took about three days, because they had to order it, but I was in no rush. Thease QUE screens are expensive, and so is the labor to fix them. Maybe its because I have certified pre-owned car that I only had to pay a $50.00 deductible. It cost a lot less than I expected. I was happy. And they washed car before they gave it to me.
Service
by 01/05/2019on
Rich provided quality service . Very happy with the work that was done and for sure I will go back for future services.
Superior Service
by 12/01/2018on
As always, I received superior service on my Cadillac. This is my 7th vehicle from LaFontaine (5th Cadillac)!
Replace trim part on car
by 10/26/2018on
Drove 45 minutes to get to the dealer and waited 20 minutes in the customer lounge and was told the part that had been ordered came in damaged and it had to be reordered.. why wasn’t this done before I made a wasted trip?
Service Department screwed me big time!
by 10/23/2018on
After I bought a used Denali in 2017, I decided to trade it in for a 2018 Escalade ESV with 4k miles on it. I paid for the $20 dollar a month upgrade for the Upgraded Windshield with Rain X or whatever the hell it is. I finally get the truck and find that the windshield washer fluid doesn't come out. I make an appt at 3 pm and bring the truck back in on a Friday night. They tell me it will be around 45 mins. After 2.5 hours, I go to check and they look puzzled. A woman goes to check and that's when I see them pull my truck in to work on it. 15 minutes later the woman tells me that the tubes are crushed and asks what I did to cause this. I was flabbergasted because I obviously did not cause that. She said that she needs to order parts to fix it and that I will have to bring it back. I told her that I don't have time for this nonsense and she can send someone to pick up the truck from my house. On my drive home, I figured out that LaFontaine most likely damaged the washer tubes when they installed my upgraded window that I paid close to $600 for. Great service huh?
New Car Purchase
by 04/25/2013on
This was the best experience I have ever had purchasing a new car. Luke F. is a wonderful salesperson. He was knowledgeable about the two cars I was inquiring about, he listened to my needs in a car and came up with several options for me to review. I was so satisfied that I referred a girlfriend and she purchase a buick regal from your dealership. Both of us purchased new cars withing 2 weeks. I will continue to support this dealership and Luke F.
Amazing dealer
by 01/08/2013on
We bought our 2013 Cadillac Escalade from the best LaFontaine sales person Luke F. The dealership was about an hour away and yes there were multiple dealers closer but after contacting Luke we were persuaded to make the visit. This was out 3rd Escaladeso we knew what we wanted and what we wanted to pay. Luke had exactly what we were looking for parked right in front and ready to go just in case. We said write her up! We had a great tour of the facility while the paperwork was completed. WOW 2nd to none here. A cafe, salon, boutique...amazing facility. We felt like family and felt like we received the family deal. LaFontaine is our new dealership. C. Johnson-Chesterfield, MI
Great people to work with!
by 09/16/2007on
I had originally gone through a broker who hooked me up with Dave Forbes from LaFontaine. Dave and his assistant Dan took care fo everything for me. They gave me exactly what I was looking for to trade in my old vehicle. No one threw any punches or tried to pull a fast one on me. SInce I live so far from the dealership they even sent Dan out to my house to complete the deal. I actually took delivery of my new truck right in my living room. I did not have to go back to the dealership and wait around for them to take care of me. They came right out and set everything up for me. Dave handled a good deal of the sale through email with me too. He was prompt at replying and took a lot of time with me after the sale was done. I HIGHLY recommend LaFontaine and Dave Forbes for anyone that is looking for a new GM vehicle! I cannot say enough good things about them.
