1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently went into Tony Betten Ford looking for a used Ford Escape. I first worked with Dave H who treated me with respect and did very well with contacting me and talking to me respectfully (He is the only reason for 2 stars instead of 1). On my second trip to the dealership I brought my wife with me and we met with the manager because Mr. H was out-of-town. I am a teacher in my mid-20's and was a serious buyer for the used 2011 Ford Escape. The manager treated me quite poorly, calling me "son" and pushing me into leasing a new vehicle even though I was adamant I wasn't interested in leasing. This interaction not only made me seek out other dealerships, but other vehicles as well. I would not recommend this dealership, especially for buyers of used cars. I ended up buying a 2011 GMC Terrain, (much better gas mileage/ space/ safety) from Fox Buick GMC on Alpine Ave. Additionally I got $1700 more for my trade and they included certification of the vehicle, and 2 yrs worth of oil changes and tire rotations. Obviously, much better service. With many people looking at used cars now, I would advise getting much better service at a different dealership for your used vehicle purchase. Read more