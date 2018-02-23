Tony Betten and Sons Ford
Bought new F-150
by 02/23/2018on
Ben my salesman went above and beyond the call of duty to get my truck ready when I needed it. Night and weekends included!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Betten Ford
by 02/12/2018on
We worked with Aaron Powers, who is knowledgeable, responsive to questions, and a pleasure to work with as we purchased a F350
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car purchase
by 01/18/2018on
Great experience. Kris Johnson did a great job getting us the car we wanted and it was a seamless process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treated Great
by 01/11/2018on
My salesman Jim king was my idea of a good salesman base on the fact I'm a salesman too. Every question I had he could answer. Just hope your Service Dept is as good as Jim is!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nicest Salesperson!
by 11/27/2017on
Dan Stachnik was a fantastic salesperson to work with! He is very friendly and super intuitive! We are so pleased with our new used car and will definitely be recommending Dan to all of our friends! Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reverend
by 11/24/2017on
John Brewster was very gracious, knowledgeable and accommodating. The whole process was smooth and surprisingly fast (unlike the drawn out time consumption of past vehicle purchases). The vehicle (2011 F-150) was presented as very clean and attractive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/31/2017on
Had a great experience with Mark VandeVusse. We were pretty sure what we wanted after looking at cars online but Mark helped us confirm that and made the process fairly effortless. Loving my Ford Edge everyday!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 stars
by 07/06/2017on
Great dealing with my salesman...Ben Gardner. He matched the price that I wanted to pay for the Fusion we got, and we were happy to take the car home that same day. Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car lease
by 12/15/2016on
Tyler was exceptional and made the new lease and vehicle excellent. Christine was great on the financial side. Great to see people again. I love your team, great service, no hassle, expedient, serving the customer. Thank you for extraordinary service once again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience
by 12/14/2016on
Tyler Palmer was very helpful. He explained all our options on buying or leasing. We did not feel pressured in either option. Tyler was also very attentive to my son, Andrew. He did a walk through of the vehicle with him and helped him set up his phone using the blue tooth. We will be recommending Tyler to our friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Better ford
by 11/22/2016on
Paris , my sales person,was excellent all through the process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This dealership was clean and inviting.
by 08/31/2016on
Jim did a great job selling me this car. I was very impressed with his knowledge of the product and how to handle people. Thanks !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not the place to buy a used car
by 07/19/2014on
I recently went into Tony Betten Ford looking for a used Ford Escape. I first worked with Dave H who treated me with respect and did very well with contacting me and talking to me respectfully (He is the only reason for 2 stars instead of 1). On my second trip to the dealership I brought my wife with me and we met with the manager because Mr. H was out-of-town. I am a teacher in my mid-20's and was a serious buyer for the used 2011 Ford Escape. The manager treated me quite poorly, calling me "son" and pushing me into leasing a new vehicle even though I was adamant I wasn't interested in leasing. This interaction not only made me seek out other dealerships, but other vehicles as well. I would not recommend this dealership, especially for buyers of used cars. I ended up buying a 2011 GMC Terrain, (much better gas mileage/ space/ safety) from Fox Buick GMC on Alpine Ave. Additionally I got $1700 more for my trade and they included certification of the vehicle, and 2 yrs worth of oil changes and tire rotations. Obviously, much better service. With many people looking at used cars now, I would advise getting much better service at a different dealership for your used vehicle purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable