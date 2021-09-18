3 out of 5 stars service Rating

Replacing two headlight bulbs on my 2007 Honda Civic went smoothly, due more to my own efforts than the dealership. Service no longer directly coordinates needed parts, requiring the customer to do that directly. Knowing that reality, I diagnosed my own issue (low-beam headlight out on L side), did my own internet research recommending replacing both of them, even pricing my own purchase of the bulbs if needed. With the left bulb replacement, removal of the battery and perhaps the radiator overflow reservoir was required. So, I decided to seek the services of Honda repair, rather than doing it myself. So, I first phoned Parts and ordered the bulbs. They gave me a price slightly higher than I found online, but not appreciably. I then made my own appointment with Service and spoke with Josh Coles, who is their ace. On the morning of the repair appointment, I had not heard from Parts; no surprise there. They confirmed the bulbs were actually on site when I called them. The rest went well, with Ahmad handling the repair expertly. My reduced rating has nothing to do with Josh or Ahmad. I wish to make that clear. The lower rating has to do with processes that need to change. I have never encountered these processes in any dealership to which I have done business and I've owned vehicles across the brand-name spectrum, and in two states. Read more