Honda of Grand Blanc
Customer Reviews of Honda of Grand Blanc
Nice hometown dealership
by 09/18/2021on
Was looking for a vehicle to replace my lease that was coming to an end. Had the pleasure of working with salesman Sean McDermott who was great. I got a Honda Odyssey Van and so far am pleasantly pleased with the vehicle. The dealership is smaller than a lot of other dealers but don't let that deter you as they are big on service. All aspects of purchase and delivery couldn't have been smoother.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice hometown dealership
by 09/18/2021on
Was looking for a vehicle to replace my lease that was coming to an end. Had the pleasure of working with salesman Sean McDermott who was great. I got a Honda Odyssey Van and so far am pleasantly pleased with the vehicle. The dealership is smaller than a lot of other dealers but don't let that deter you as they are big on service. All aspects of purchase and delivery couldn't have been smoother.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/14/2021on
Everyone was professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to buy a car
by 03/30/2021on
Great car at great price. Smooth buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Grand Blanc
by 03/08/2021on
Always honest and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Grand Blanc rocks!!!
by 03/07/2021on
Great sales staff (Jason) and fantastic sales manager (Travis)!!! They went above and beyond looking at all possible scenarios to get us into a new Honda Passport including giving us more than Blue Book for our lease turn in. Second time we've gotten a fantastic deal with them! Very friendly, easy to work with and do what they say they can. Would highly recommend to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 01/29/2021on
Excellent customer service, timely, and pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good repair, customer must coordinate
by 11/09/2020on
Replacing two headlight bulbs on my 2007 Honda Civic went smoothly, due more to my own efforts than the dealership. Service no longer directly coordinates needed parts, requiring the customer to do that directly. Knowing that reality, I diagnosed my own issue (low-beam headlight out on L side), did my own internet research recommending replacing both of them, even pricing my own purchase of the bulbs if needed. With the left bulb replacement, removal of the battery and perhaps the radiator overflow reservoir was required. So, I decided to seek the services of Honda repair, rather than doing it myself. So, I first phoned Parts and ordered the bulbs. They gave me a price slightly higher than I found online, but not appreciably. I then made my own appointment with Service and spoke with Josh Coles, who is their ace. On the morning of the repair appointment, I had not heard from Parts; no surprise there. They confirmed the bulbs were actually on site when I called them. The rest went well, with Ahmad handling the repair expertly. My reduced rating has nothing to do with Josh or Ahmad. I wish to make that clear. The lower rating has to do with processes that need to change. I have never encountered these processes in any dealership to which I have done business and I've owned vehicles across the brand-name spectrum, and in two states.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Civic
by 09/11/2020on
Mark Johnston, is the best worked with him for 4 days to find a car, We drove from Lake Isabella, Michigan. It was worth every mile to get the car I wanted. I decided to lease and when I’m done I will lease there again. Very happy with my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Honda’s!
by 08/21/2020on
Honda always has great service departments across the nation. I’ve been a loyal Honda customer since 1987 and have owned over a dozen different Hondas, all makes and models, across several states and have always been impressed with both the cars and the dealerships, wherever I was living at the time. Grand Blanc Honda is friendly, clean and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Honda
by 07/02/2020on
In looking for a midsize truck I decided to check-out the Honda Ridgeline. Very highly rated and I can see why. Many excellent features, great ride and the tailgate that also swings out makes this a very practical and enjoyable truck. I purchased a 2019 Certified Ridgeline with the extended warranty and other benefits. Very happy with my decision and with the excellent service I received from Sales Advisor Brandon Mills.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 05/28/2020on
My wife and I just brought a car with them, and we couldn't be happier with their service. Everyone was very attentive, helpful, and ready to answer all of our questions. Jerry was our sales man, thank you for your help. Even though the pandemic, we were gladly surprise with all the safety measures they have in place. Will definitely consider buying another vehicle from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Surprise! We bought a new car!
by 01/02/2020on
I received a letter from the dealership suggesting that I trade in my 2017 CRV for a 2019 model. They were promising a generous trade-in value and gave a bonus $500.00 towards the purchase of the 2019. We came to the dealership with a VERY skeptical attitude (so much so that we didn't even bring the title!). Within a short period of time, we had taken a test drive in a 2019 (it's almost identical to the 2017). When we came back, Jason did a look around at our car and gave us an extremely fair trade-in value. In short, after driving our salesman's (Jerry) demo car home to get the title, we drove home at the end of the day with a brand new car. The '17 had almost 45,000 miles. The '19 had 5! For for $10 more a month, we gained 45,000 miles!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Department
by 12/19/2019on
We have used Honda of Grand Blanc since 1994. Three Crvs and two Odysseys later we are still happy with their Dealership and Service Department. We are greeted and treated very well each and every time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replaced transmission switch and transmission fluid
by 11/04/2019on
Josh my service manager works well to get me the most for my money. He knows his car services. All Dealerships charge to much !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lost trusting
by 10/10/2019on
When I take my vehicle in for repairs I trust that the vehicle well be taken care of and the repairs done properly. I have lost that trust. I have spent a lot of money this past year on my vehicle for maintenance and repair. I plan on keeping it for a long time yet. I could have probably spent more but they have a service advisor that has worked with me and helped out on some of the costs. That is the reason they got 3 stars and not 2.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Civic oil change
by 09/23/2019on
Service write up person was less than customer focused. They tried to charge me $47.00 for an $18.00 convential oil change! I caught the problem prior to paying. What if this had been a person who had no knowledge,of service costs? They would have paid $29.00 more than they should have. There has been a lot of turnover in the service department over the past several years, not for the better.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Customer service oriented!
by 09/18/2019on
We had such a positive experience at Honda of Grand Blanc. We had been shopping around for the best deal on a CR-V, and after a month of looking we decided to drive the distance to Grand Blanc. They did not disappoint! They not only gave us the best deal on a CR-V, but they gave us the best trade in amount for our old car, and on top of all that they delivered it to us!!! They even called us on the day of delivery and offered us $350 towards product! We chose to use it towards a service agreement to which they customized for us by adding an extra 2 years!!! Nowadays who does that?!...no other dealership we've been to!!! Brandon was awesome to work with; he was very knowledgeable and bent over backwards to make it a very pleasant and positive experience. He delivered the CR-V personally, and he sat in the car with us for quite a while going over all the features, helping us program everything, and answered all of our questions. We definitely recommend shopping at Honda of Grand Blanc. Their customer service by far exceeds any other dealership we've been to. Thanks Honda of Grand Blanc!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!
by 09/09/2019on
I have been a satisfied customer of Honda of Grand Blanc since 2005.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Sale
by 09/02/2019on
Mark helped us purchase a new car even though we were out of town. Did a great job and no stress along with fair negotiations on price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service and staff
by 07/01/2019on
Al Serra Honda's Service Department is wonderful. I always feel like a valued customer, and that I can trust the service that they are providing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
B West
by 06/13/2019on
Smooth service....shuttle service is great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes