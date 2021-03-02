Skip to main content
Dean Arbour Chevrolet

1859 E US 23, East Tawas, MI 48730
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dean Arbour Chevrolet East Tawas

by Krayola3 on 02/03/2021

They are knowledgeable staff. Friendly, courteous, helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

05 chevy 3500 van repair

by hurleycycle on 05/12/2017

I Had me van towed in because it die on me. And I spent almost $2000.00 to haveit fixed. It die on me after I left and It ended up been a $6.00 ground strap. They don't know what they are doing. i think they should give me all the labor money back..Because they did not fix the problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
