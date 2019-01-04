Recent service experience was positive. The service advisor was on top of everything and the job was completed quickly, while I waited. I have been a customer at Spirit Ford for 20 years, they take good care of my vehicles and treat me as a valued customer when it is time to purchase a vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
As usual, the results were as expected. Everything was detailed up-front, and there were no surprises. I will always recommend Spirit Ford, as I have been doing since my first encounter with them nearly 20 years ago.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Waiting just over an hour for “The Works Oil Change” with an appointment it’s ridiculous and unacceptable! Brand new truck which we bought there. 4th oil change . Last 3 Oil changes have been like this,that’s unconsiderate and not very professional!!! Our time ( General public )is precious too .
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
FORD 350 starter went out on a Friday after hours. The warranty i have covered the tow and service replacement of the starter and labor. Terry the service manager helped me right away they did a great job.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The old saying, ""There's a sucker born every minute" holds true with these [non-permissible content removed].
Make absolutely sure your vehicle has every single option you ordered before signing any papers/contract. I was flim flammed by these [non-permissible content removed], Byers beware.