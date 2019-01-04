Spirit Ford

4402 N Ann Arbor Rd, Dundee, MI 48131
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spirit Ford

4.3
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (1)
service Rating

Longtime Spirit Customer

by CarmelB on 04/01/2019

Recent service experience was positive. The service advisor was on top of everything and the job was completed quickly, while I waited. I have been a customer at Spirit Ford for 20 years, they take good care of my vehicles and treat me as a valued customer when it is time to purchase a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always a great experience!

by Jim Larcom on 04/01/2019

As usual, the results were as expected. Everything was detailed up-front, and there were no surprises. I will always recommend Spirit Ford, as I have been doing since my first encounter with them nearly 20 years ago.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change. WITH APPOINTMENT

by Mrs. Ro on 11/24/2018

Waiting just over an hour for “The Works Oil Change” with an appointment it’s ridiculous and unacceptable! Brand new truck which we bought there. 4th oil change . Last 3 Oil changes have been like this,that’s unconsiderate and not very professional!!! Our time ( General public )is precious too .

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Sales Engineer

by service call on 09/05/2018

FORD 350 starter went out on a Friday after hours. The warranty i have covered the tow and service replacement of the starter and labor. Terry the service manager helped me right away they did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

n/a

by jensteffen on 08/03/2018

n/a

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Can I give zero stars?

by used2befaster on 01/11/2017

The old saying, ""There's a sucker born every minute" holds true with these [non-permissible content removed]. Make absolutely sure your vehicle has every single option you ordered before signing any papers/contract. I was flim flammed by these [non-permissible content removed], Byers beware.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
about our dealership
Google Map

