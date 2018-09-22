sales Rating

We've now purchased two used vehicles from Champion since May. Salesman Jon Taulbee sought to understand our family needs, provided perfect pre-owned and pre-owned certified options within our budget, closed the deals, and delivered the vehicles cleanly detailed, and followed up to our satisfaction. When we went shopping for that second vehicle, we went straight to Jon. We plan to do likewise when we have to replace of primary family vehicle within the next few years, and we plan to send our friends to Jon when they're looking for a car. Read more