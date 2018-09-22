Customer Reviews of Champion Buick GMC all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (49)
Recommend: Yes (
49) No ( 0) sales Rating Jon Taulbee's Excellent Service
We've now purchased two used vehicles from Champion since May. Salesman Jon Taulbee sought to understand our family needs, provided perfect pre-owned and pre-owned certified options within our budget, closed the deals, and delivered the vehicles cleanly detailed, and followed up to our satisfaction. When we went shopping for that second vehicle, we went straight to Jon. We plan to do likewise when we have to replace of primary family vehicle within the next few years, and we plan to send our friends to Jon when they're looking for a car.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Work completed on time.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on DB LYONS 07/31/2020
Service manager Tony and Service rep Tom took good care of my problem. Working as it should for my 2017 Sierra. Thank you
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Randy Ballin 03/31/2020
I have been bringing my Saturn to Champion for 6 years now, and have complete confidence in this dealership. Once again, thanks to the professional job Tony did, I got the service I needed promptly done. A pleasure doing business with you.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Kelly is happy 03/22/2020
Turned off all the lights! Ordered my parts under warranty. I am happy!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
I am always quickly served when I arrive and my wait time is minimal.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating GMC Canyon - battery/charging check
by
on Champion GMC service 03/12/2020
Service check was performed promptly & professionally
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Part replacement 03/11/2020
There were no charges for this particular service appointment as it was handled under warranty. A replacement part was ordered and installed in just a couple days.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Tire Fix 02/28/2020
Called with a tire issue. They said bring it in anytime which I did. They fixed the issue within 15 minutes free and I was on my way. Very nice.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Oil change /tire rotation
Service was good and timely
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Champion GMC collision 02/11/2020
Dennis & Kenny were both great to work with, keeping me updated on progress of my vehicle throughout. Excellent job, guys !!!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Recall was completed quickly.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating oil change and tire otation
by
on Linda Van Buren 02/05/2020
Service was good and completed on time
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Oil Change & Tire Rotation
by
on Kyle Shellabarger 02/05/2020
I have always been very well taken care of Champion in Brighton. Very professional and courteous at every level in the service department.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Gordon Niles 01/06/2020
This dealership does an outstanding job of servicing my vehicle in a friendly, professional, and efficient way.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Deanna nellis 12/28/2019
all employees were kind and made sure i was being taken care of.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Susan Mayer 12/16/2019
Exceptional service as always
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Oil Change and Tire Rotation
by
on Service at Champion 12/03/2019
Timely service. Techs professional, and waiting area pleasant.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Service Rating 12/03/2019
I went into to Champion Buick for routine oil change. I called in and was able to change my appointment with very little notice to the dealer. They happily accommdated. At time of service all personnel that I had contact with were extremely professional and friendly. To top it all off, I was out of there in record time. Great Job Champion Buick!!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating followup bumper maintenance
I am not sure if this pertains to my 1230pm 11-8-19 service...(the survey e-mail is timed at 1006am 11-8-19) .. if so, my review is about that.
Busy as the employee was (Kenny), he took the time to personally take care of the cleaning of the bumper and then touched up nicks in the front bumper with paint while I waited, which was a short time (about 30 minutes).
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Champion GMC Buick Service
Champion GMC did a great job fitting my new Sierra 1500 Denali with a new Tonneau cover and floor matts. Chris Browne specifically called or emailed me to advise me of the status of my orders. Definitely made me happy I chose to go to Champion GMC.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Provided routine maintenance
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review See less