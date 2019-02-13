Lakeview Ford Lincoln

2017 Ford Super Duty
295 W Dickman Rd, Battle Creek, MI 49037
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lakeview Ford Lincoln

3.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
sales Rating

Awesome!!!

by Suzi on 02/13/2019

One of the best and easiest deals I’ve ever made. My salesman Mike was amazing!! Everyone one was great to work with!!! Highly recommend no pressure listened to what i wanted.. ten thumbs up!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bait and switch tactics .

by James on 09/05/2018

Was told a vehicle posted on their website was still available. After driving 2 hours to get there, was told it was sold days earlier. Tried selling me a different vehicle with fewer options at a higher price. Buyer beware.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Service at Lakeview Ford

by Grandma247 on 05/06/2018

The maintenance reminder helped me immensely! Getting an appointment to fit my schedule is a blessing. Work was done quickly; what was to be done was discussed prior service and to my agreement. Great job and at a reasonable price!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Service

by Pel1934 on 06/13/2017

The service I received was very prompt and friendly . I had issues with my rear lift gate and those were taken care of also. So I must say that I was very satisfied with this visit!!! My Escape was in there for a recall that took most of the day so Kandi provided me with a Loaner that was needed for the day so Thanks for providing that for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2013 lariate

by Dan on 04/22/2017

I just want to thank the people of Lakeview Ford for the experience of buying a vehicle from them no high pressure I would also like to thank Tony my salesman and Mike and Rob for their assistance in multiple questions thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Won't be back

by lpmosher on 03/10/2017

Extreme high pressure sales tactics, bordering on rude. Ran a credit check without asking AFTER they were told I would not be financing through them. Second worst used car shopping experience in the 50 years I have been driving. I won't be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Great help for a traveller in need

by gcarone8 on 02/25/2017

We were driving from Detroit to Chicago and had a car problem. Spencer in the service department was very helpful- the dealer also provided a ride to and from the location we were at. They got the parts and got our car ready to go in a very short time. I am very impressed with this service department and I want to recommend this dealership to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very courteous and professional

by MajorDad42 on 08/05/2016

Erica was most helpful and informative in her correspondence with me during my recent vehicle search. Although I ultimately elected on a dealer closer to my home, my experience with Lakeview Ford and Erica's professionalism was very positive. I highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Warrantry work

by 350Kingranch on 07/08/2016

Spence got me in and mirror fixed,he is knowledgable and friendly,a good team player and a great hire.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Lakeview Ford

by Grandma247 on 06/02/2016

Absolutely love my Lincoln MKX, the sales staff, specifically Floyd Miller, & the service dept!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always great service

by VVVecchi on 05/26/2016

Always great service. I have always owned Fords and always use a dealership for my service and repairs. Lakeview Ford is one of the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Purchasing a new car at Lakeview Ford

by Joe_Ray on 05/18/2016

Got me the best deal on the vehicle I was looking for. I called five local Ford dealers, gave them all the same info on my vehicle requirements which were very specific and limiting. Waited for them all to get back to me which they all did. Lakeview had the best offer by far. Some of the other dealers wanted to know what their offer was and I told them, some basically called me a liar and said I didn't want "to work with them" I explained it just business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by clutefam on 05/17/2016

This was the best car buying experience I've ever had. They didn't keep you there all day. From start to finish was just over 2 hours. My sales women Kim Welch was very knowledgeable on the 2016 Fusion. She explained all the cool features she even sync my phone. How cool was that. If your looking for a car go to Lakeview Ford and ask for Kim. You'll get a great deal and won't spend your entire day there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service!

by Piptris on 05/16/2016

They made every effort to ensure I got the car with the features I wanted at the best price. Service was was outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

45,000 mile checkup

by ducky4570 on 05/15/2016

The appointment went very well. Thanks for the great service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Part Recall

by MSGMoose on 05/04/2016

The two No answers were not applicable to the work done on my vehicle. Of course the last one should be yes because I did not have to pay for it....God Bless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great Service

by WPUETZ27 on 04/24/2016

Lakeview Ford takes pride in their work. I have several cars there, new and old. They always explain everything and follow though. Main thing that keeps bringing me back, they provide options. Sometimes your vehicle problems are bigger that expected they always search to find options for you to choose what's best for you. Not too many places I found will do that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my new Edge!

by krwelch42 on 01/07/2016

I was very hesitant on buying a new car as i have never bought one before. They went above and beyond! Made me feel super comfortable, answered every single question, and made it so easy! I got such a great price, and will definitely be buying all my cars here! I love my new Edge!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

costly repair.

by bigguy31 on 12/02/2015

Never happy when you need to shell out big money for a repair, so overall the work was completed well. Had to bring it back to fit something they forgot to connect, so I rate the professional service low.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great and fast service

by bvandyke1122 on 10/12/2015

Got a routine oil change. It was quick and everyone was so nice. They recommended something that needs to be fixed soon and let me know what it was and how much it would be so we would know what to expect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fresh Coffee while I waited, clean environment

by scooter9202 on 10/11/2015

quick, courteous, fair, fresh coffee while I waited. What more can I ask for...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Welcome to Lakeview Ford-Lincoln, your Ford dealership in Battle Creek, MI.

Lakeview Ford-Lincoln sells new Ford and Lincoln vehicles and quality preowned cars, trucks and SUV's. We are committed to serving Battle Creek! We are your dealership for Ford F-150, Escape, Fusion, Explorer, Edge, Focus, and more.

We have a friendly, helpful sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive, or inquire about financing.

We also offer an on-site Service Center and Collision Center for all of your needs after your vehicle purchase. We're here for you!

what sets us apart
Where community matters
Amenities
Complimentary Car Wash
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (1)
Spanish

