1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could give this place a negative review. I would. This place is a complete joke. After trying to screw over my boyfriend and I over on a vehicle that we spent $30k on with transmission issues and wouldn't fix it, then tried to give us less than what we payed for the vehicle saying "it's not worth it anymore", well you are the one that sold us the bad vehicle in the first place. Then we had a meeting with the owner who slammed the door in my face, not allowing me in the meeting with my boyfriend when we both purchased the vehicle together and pay for it together. I will never return here. Do not purchase a vehicle from this place unless you want very poor customer service Read more