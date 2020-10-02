1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DO NOT BUY A USED CAR FROM HERE! I bought a 2011 Chevy Equinox from Germain back in September 2018 for nearly $11,000. Two days after I took it home, it was making strange gurgling sounds when I turned it on and would idle. Took it back to the dealership, they sent it to Chevy and had it for five days. In those five days not one person contacted me to tell me what was going on, I had to call and inquire myself after 3 days. Got the car back after Chevy supposedly put $1,300 worth of work into it and said that they replaced the AC air compressor. I told them I wanted to return the car and they only offered to give me $7,500 back for it. After only two days with a faulty car they sold me. I kept it because I had just spent most of my savings account on this car. When I went to get my first oil change, there was NO oil in the engine and I wasn't even over 3,000 miles. Every oil change after that, same thing all the oil would be gone and the dip stick had black sludge on it. This weekend I took it in for an oil change and was told this car basically needs a new engine and the AC air compressor needs to be replaced, which I was told had been done eight months ago. I no longer want this vehicle for obvious reasons because Germain sold me a piece of garbage car. They only offered to give me $4,000 back for it. In eight months, I lost $6,500 because Germain sold me a bad car. I am a single mother, I bought this car in cash, $11k in good faith that they were selling me something that would last me at least five years. It's lasted 8 months and Germain is doing absolutely nothing to help me. My family has been buying cars from here for 20 years when it was still Howard cooper. I will never buy another car from Germain, will never suggest anyone buy a car from them, and will make sure other people know what they have done. I am writing this review on every dealership review site possible. This is unacceptable and I will be contacting the better business bureau when the weekend is over. If I can save just one person from losing as much money as I have working with this dealership I will be satisfied. I got up and walked out before my appointment had even ended sobbing because I have no idea what I'm going to do now. Can't afford a new car after being ripped off. Please do not buy used vehicles from Germain. Ever. Edit: I can't believe I didn't read reviews on Germain before working with them. My parents had excellent service when buying with Howard cooper, but since becoming Germain, they have had their own share of issues. I just read every single one and two star review and everything that's happened to me has happened to other people. That being terrible customer service, unreturned calls, losing money, being ripped off and being sold cars that are crap and then telling you that they've been "assessed". They are liars and I can't believe they get away with doing this to people. I'm so upset and am lost as to how I will be able to get a new car since I've lost so much money working with these incompetent liars. Sickening. I could go on but I feel I've made my point. Read more