Nice rides with Brian
by 11/18/2019on
We came in at the beginning of our car shopping experience to try the Mazda Grand Touring and tried both the Grand touring and the Grand Touring Reserve. Brian was knowledgeable and patient, showed us all the different features of the car and how to use them. Good job taking us on a route where we got to try out different aspects of the driving. Very good at pointing out the good features of the car without making us feel pressured. Since we’re at the beginning of the car search, we were certainly not going to make a decision that day and Brian understood that and took his cues from us. Manager coming in at the end and trying to clinch a deal at the end of the experience did not impress us. That is something we dislike about car shopping. When we are ready to buy, we will and the dealership with the car will know it. Pressure with wheeling and dealing will make me less inclined to return, not more. In short: Brian was great but Dan’s pitch at the end rather soured us.
Great Purchase Made Easy by Eric Martiniello
by 04/17/2018on
I recently purchased a 2017 Mazda CX-5 and could not be happier! Eric Martiniello, Bill Iannelli and Dan McBride at North Shore Mazda made it a great experience. Eric was very helpful throughout the transaction and very knowledgeable about the car. At no time did I feel rushed or any pressure to make the deal, we went through the numbers and made it work. This is my 2nd time buying a car there and will go again in the future. I got a great price for my trade-in and a good price on the car itself. Ask for Eric when you go visit, you won't regret it!
tried to buy a car here
by 02/17/2017on
car was mis- repesented on line then had to fight to get deposit back when I saw car not a match to ad run, don't walk!
Beyond Satisfied! LOVED IT!
by 11/02/2015on
I had a wonderful experience at North Shore Mazda with getting a new lease. Dmitry was my salesperson and could not have done a better job. Meeting him felt like my fiance and I had known him for years. His listening, honesty and transparency helped me feel sure and relaxed through the whole process. I am very happy with my vehicle and will be a lifelong customer. Dmitry is now a friend. I absolutely recommend this place and Dmitry!﻿
Low pressure, straightforward, excellent results
by 09/30/2015on
Donovan was great to work with--relaxed, responsive, funny. I shopped one day, and came back to close the deal two days later. Couldn't have been easier, and the price was very good. I recommend this dealership very highly. Happy to make the switch to a Mazda 3 from a Ford Focus.
Great experience
by 04/30/2015on
Very quick and easy cat buy. Never have I been able to walk in and out of a dealership without any stress and badgering. Thank you to my sales consultant Dacota for making the whole process too easy
Recommended Dealership
by 04/29/2015on
After going to a few dealerships and getting the good old run around with my trade and the car we had in mind, my uncle and I were happy when i walked in to North Shore Mazda. Everything was right up front and easy, Dee made the process smooth and kept me informed of what was going on. Great place highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for good customer service!!!!
Amazing experience
by 04/27/2015on
Tony did an awesome job getting me a new Mazda 6. All questions answered diligently and honestly. I know I got a great deal and I had a great time getting it all processed. Awesome dealership & people.
Really Happy With My Car Buying Experience
by 04/24/2015on
I really hate car buying and found myself in the position of having to get a new "mom" car, as my current car was too small. I've never been a fan of larger cars or SUVs, so I ended up going to, pretty much, EVERY dealership of every kind of car on the North Shore. By the time I walked into North Shore Mazda, my defenses were up (very sick of the smarmy, high pressure sales experience at a lot of dealerships), and OMG, was Donovan Dodge and North Shore Mazda was a breath of fresh air. Absolutely no pressure to give my contact info or to make a purchase--he simply helped me measure the car (CX-5) to see if my double stroller would fit in it, gave me the info I needed about the car, was totally relaxed and non-pressurey on the test drive, gave me his card and that was it. The truth is, the CX-5 was not my first choice, I was actually seriously considering a volvo, however trying to get a volvo price quote from various dealers was so irritating, time-consuming, and high pressure, that I decided to look at the Mazda again. When I realized North Shore Mazda did a lot of business with TrueCar buyers, I decided to get a quote, Donovan contacted me the instant my request came in, gave me the price I wanted on a car they had in stock (I already knew what they'd had in stock) and the whole "negotiation" was over in about 5 minutes. Since then, I've picked up the car and been back to the dealership for an additional item I purchased for the car and OMG, walking in there is still a relaxing breeze. And I'm really enjoying the car! I'm one of those people who remember the car buying experience each time I look at my car, so it makes a HUGE difference to me what that experience is like. I'm SO happy with this purchase because it was EASY. If it turns out that service at North Shore Mazda is as easy and genuinely friendly as the sales service I experienced, I would seriously consider another Mazda in the future (assuming my CX-5 does well for me over the next bunch of years--so far, it's great). I highly, highly, highly recommend this dealership and Donovan too. THANK YOU, is all I can say! (And OMG, with buying a car, that's such a relief to say, compared to my other dealership experiences!!!!!).
Happy with my new car
by 04/23/2015on
I recently purchased a brand new CX-9 from north shore mazda. I have to say, the staff there was amazing. I went in to the dealership just to pick up a friend of mine and once I seen some of the cars they were putting out, I had to ask the salesman, Tony, all about it. I hated my previous car and couldn't wait to get out it. The deal was seeming unlikely due to the large inequity in my trade, but brian in finance made it happen. I couldn't be happier.
Becareful - I wasted alot of my time
by 03/16/2015on
I knew the car I wanted, walked in and asked for the price they would sell the care for. I thought we had a agreement. Then when they went to write it up, the added additional 'fees'. I asked for a explnation of what the additional fees consist of. I was told that part of the fee was for paper work processing and also the salesman commission. I have purchased multiple vechiles in my life time and have never heard of the sales commission as a 'fee'.
Great Experience with New-to-Me Mazda 3
by 01/28/2015on
Long story short, it was time for me to get a reliable vehicle after years of driving an old abused car. I saw a 2010 Mazda 3 online and had to go right to North Shore Mazda to get it. Donovan made it painless, AND he's an awesome dude. Everyone I worked with was honest and helpful. I feel like I'm driving a luxury vehicle. THANK YOU Donovan!!!
A Good Experience
by 12/30/2014on
I recently purchased a CX-5 at the North Shore Mazda. My experience was nothing short of ease and simplicity. My salesman Tony Pasuy was more than accommodating and made sure I understood the car thoroughly. I highly recommend trying this dealership out before any others.
Nice experience
by 09/24/2014on
I met with Javon and he showed me the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback and accompanied me for the test drive. He was knowledgeable, courteous, and detailed in explaining the various trim options.
Great Mazda3, Quick & Easy
by 09/20/2014on
I worked with Duarte to get a Mazda3 Hatchback and couldn't be happier. No real pressure. We went out back and figured out what best matched our needs and found the color and trim we were looking for. Then just showed him the pricing and rate I was looking for and we were good to go. Painless buying experience and I would definitely recommend.
Purchase of 2014 Mazda 3
by 09/04/2014on
I would like to thank Duarte B for his outstanding service on selling me my 2014 Mazda3. This was my first new car purchase and there was no pressure to purchase something I wasn't looking for. As I had already been pre-approved for a loan with another financial institution with a great interest rate he was able to get me an even better rate with one of their financial institutions. I picked it up last night (9/3) and he walked me through the books and the car and connected my Bluetooth for me. It was a positive experience and look forward to working with their service department, which is where I had my 2007 Mazda serviced.
Duarte was amazing
by 08/13/2014on
Duarte was great and I wasn't an easy customer. He was patient and worked extremely hard to to find just the right vehicle for me.
no pressure sales
by 08/10/2014on
Went to this dealer(among others) to look at a specific vehicle. The salesman, Duarte B showed us the used car and answered all questions politely and without the usual sales pitches found at other dealers. After looking at numerous other vehicles we made the decision to purchase our car at this dealership. the car was delivered as promised with no problems. Thanks
great dealer
by 07/31/2014on
This was a great dealer to work with. Although it was smaller than some of the other dealerships I've been to, the smaller scale made my car buying experience a pleasurable one. Duarte, the salesman that helped me with my purchase was extremely nice and friendly and was no pushy at all and helped me to get a great deal on my new car. would def recommend to others.
Review for sale agent Dimitri R
by 07/30/2014on
The best sale's person I have met, Straight forward and honest. Keeps in touch and notifies you of the purchase process after sale. Gives advice and makes sure you are happy with a purchase. Dimitri does not rush sale's, he actually cares and wants his customers to be happy. 5/5 Guaranteed, you will think the same if you are lucky enough to do business with him.
great experience
by 07/29/2014on
We have been researching my car purchase on and off for nearly 2 years. I knew that this summer we would pull the trigger, but when we walked into North Shore Mazda in Salem we were not planning on walking out with a car. But Dmitriy walked us through the model we were interested in, and by the time we left we knew we had found the car we wanted. I know the car dealer dance pretty well, but the visit here did not feel scripted. We took the time we needed, and Dmitriy was was nearby when we had questions or were ready to talk. It a great place to buy your next Mazda. Good cars; good people.