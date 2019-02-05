1.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

>Below was copied from the initial email I received in response to an inquiry of what Quirk Nissan would sell me a Nissan 2010 Altima Hybrid for. >06/04/10-Thank you for your inquiry with Quirk Nissan and the '10 Altima Hybrid. I am the Internet Sales Manager at Quirk Nissan, and I am more than happy assist you with your quote. I have listed the vehicle below for your consideration. At Quirk, we have unbeatable bottom-line pricing, selection, service, and Quirk's 7 year/150,000 mile warranty with every new Nissan. That said, we are available M-Th 8:30a-9p, F & Sat 8:30a-6p, Sun 10a-5p. When can you make it in??? Remember, there is also an IRS Tax Credit of $2,350 when you purchase an Altima Hybrid. Regards, Tengah Dai [violative content deleted] Drivetrain: FWD Engine: 2.5L I-4cyl Transmission: Automatic Ext. Color: Silver Ligh Model Code: 14010 Stock Number: NS24362 QUIRK SPECIAL PRICE $18,688 MSRP $27,610 >Seemed quite clear the price would be $18,688. In addition, last line of email stated, "there is ALSO [emphasis added] an IRS Tax Credit of $2,350 when you purchase an Altima Hybrid." >Dealer made follow up call. I asked if there was a doc fee or other dealer fees. Of course there was an additional undisclosed doc fee of $299. No biggie, all the dealers "forget" to include this in the price. >Next I emailed dealer asking if he could do $18,400 (plus the doc fee). >Copy of his reply, "I spoke to my General Manager about your offer, and he said that if you come in to do the deal with us, I might be able to do a little better. You'd have to twist my arm to make it happen, but I'm willing to work with you. We're here until 9pm tonight. When can you make it in??" >06/09/10-As a result I went to the dealership expecting to sign a deal for between $18,400 and $18,688 (plus the doc fee and of course, MA sales tax/title/registration) and make a deposit. I get to the dealer and low and behold the QUIRK SPECIAL PRICE OF $18,688 has now turned into $18,688 PLUS $2,350, the tax credit I may or may not get on my federal tax return depending on my tax situation at the end of 2010 for a new "SPECIAL PRICE of $21,038. Reminding them of what their offer said I asked them if they were kidding, showed the email and read it word for word. Sales Mgr acknowledged what it said, but simply said it was a misunderstanding and no way were they going to lose money on the sale. I advised I would not pay more than the promised price and would be reporting their fraud to BBB, Commonwealth of MA and any dealer review forums available. >That same evening I went to another dealer I had contacted previously who sold me the identical car for $19,388 and I took delivery on 06/12/10. >Quirk emailed me today with new "SPECIAL PRICE" OF $19,999. I responded I purchased elsewhere for $19,388 and that they should reimburse me for the extra $700 I paid over their promised price. I'm not holding my breath. >So, even if you have it in writing, don't expect Quirk Nissan to honor their prices. Also, if you hate intimidating dealerships you will want to avoid them as well. Fancy new facility on 600 Southern Artery in Quincy, big as an airplane hanger with 30 ft. high ceilings and the 2011 GT-R $85,000 sports model on the floor as you walk in-all roped off as if the "common" person vehicle shopping is not even good enough to open its door. Finally, I was there on a Wed. around 1PM. Not a popular time for shoppers. I was the only customer around, but there were at least 8 salesmen in full suits (not to mention additional managers). They were all circling like [violative content deleted] as I drove in the parking lot. One broke away from the pack with me looking like turkey dinner until I gave him the name of the Internet Sales Mgr I was there to see. Very polite, they all followed into the showroom and began looking out the massive windows for their next prey. Bob R. Read more