Quirk Nissan
Customer Reviews of Quirk Nissan
This dealership will scam you
by 05/02/2019on
THIS DEALERSHIP WILL SCAM YOU...... I've leased 3 cars from Quirk, they tell you that if you come back and re lease from them they will give special consideration for mileage and ware its all BS. The manager Jerry Dal will deceive you. He went out of his way to make up an entire conversation that NEVR happened to justify a over mileage expense that they specifically agreed to cover. Customer service is a cliché' that they over use. Be careful of the sales conversation that it ends up on a sales document, say one thing to get the sale then switch it to a company favorable document . Don't do business with them they will cheat and lie to get the deal at any cost. Customer service means find a way to fix a problem and not hold the line on behalf of the company. Managers do not solve issues they protect the company at the customers expense. CUSTOMER SERVICE AND RESPECT DOES NOT EXIST AT QUIRK NISSAN.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I LOVE this dealership
by 01/11/2019on
I searched high and low for a used Murano. I visited many dealerships and talked to many brokers. By far, Quirk Nissan has the best customer service I could ask for. Tommy Yee went anove and beyond to find me the right car for my needs and budget. Fantastic customer service, nice friendly honest people. Just a great car buying experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst dealership experience
by 06/30/2017on
I was approved through the internet manager for a new car. When I arrived I was greeted by a salesperson who started 4 months ago. I asked to test drive the two cars I selected and it was declined. I was directed to a $33,000 car with no features I did not want. The salesperson could not even find the keys to the vehicle so I left. It was a horrible customer service experience!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Misleading pricing
by 04/22/2017on
Quirk advertised a $12,015 in Nissan discount on 2017 Nissan Leaf S on their website: http://www.quirknissan.com/inventory/2017-nissan-leaf-s-fwd-hatchback-1n4bz0cp1hc302369 I verified the price via email and scheduled and appointment. When I arrived in the showroom I was informed that the discount does not exist and they have a problem with their website and with training their staff that handles email. Given the confluence of mistakes and the fact their website still shows the discount, I question if they conduct false advertising.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mixed Bag
by 09/19/2014on
Pretty standard car dealer. If you have no clue what you are doing, they will screw you. I went in with all my research in hand, financial calculator, and notepad. They kept playing the "how much per month game" no matter how many times I told them all I care about is total cost. After several rounds of "let me check with finance", they finally came down to my price when they knew I wasn't a moron. Plus I could tell they much more apt to do business with me when they saw how high my credit score was. One funny side note, I came in for my first scheduled maintenance and thankfully bumped into my salesman. When I told him why I was in, he went over to the service counter and told them to not charge me since it was the first service. I was expecting to pay and didn't really care but was very happy when he did this.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Quirk Pre-owned
by 07/14/2014on
Cy, my sales guy, was awesome...he listened closely to what I was looking for in a "new-old" car to replace my beloved 1999 convertible. He showed me several possibilities patiently...no pressure and when I found "the one"' Cy made sure I got the best price! All the guys at Quirk Pre-owned look like they just walked off the pages of GQ and were just as genuinely friendly...with great comraderie! Cy had promised to have small scratches buffed out to make my "new" 2011 look perfectly new and he followed through with his promise himself in 90* weather...you can't ask for better here!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car
by 02/05/2014on
Well it started of by me emailing the dealership and getting a answer wright back to me from Brendan .He inviated me to come to the dealer ship so after a few times emailing him back and forth I went to the dealership looking to buy a Nissan Altima .When I got to the dealership I was greated by Chris one of the sales person and started working on my deal with his manager Jerry and after we looked at few cars .I left there getting what I can in for .I want to take the time to thank Jerry for his hard work getting my deal done with the bank you are the best and Chris you where a great sales person never pushed me into anything you helped me out a lot and I want to thank you 3 man for all the work you did for me and I will be a customer for life thank you so much .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Not impressed
by 12/17/2012on
I wanted to test drive a Frontier and possibly a Pathfinder but it was going to be late in the evening, so I called ahead. Brendan B., the internet guy, was very responsive and agreed to have everything ready for me so we could make the best use of the limited time until closing. When I arrived, Brendan handed me off to a sales guy (whose name, I believe, was Tommy). The first thing I noticed is that Tommy seemed completely uninterested in selling to me. I appreciate when salesmen try to be "pressure free" so as not to make their customers uncomfortable, but this guy seemed "interest free" as well. Second, I knew more about the Frontiers and Pathfinders than he did. Third, the vehicle was not ready for me immediately when I walked in (which was why I called ahead in the first place, but whatever), so he had to go back and forth between me and the "big desk" several times. And this is before I even got in the vehicle! I can't imagine what it would be like when it came time to negotiate price - endless running back and forth! Needless to say, I finally drove the Frontier, but there wasn't enough time to drive a Pathfinder as we were already past closing time due to the delays. I just had this impression that I had wasted my time, especially given that I had driven an hour to get there and I really shouldn't have bothered. I won't go there again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
rude
by 06/06/2011on
Upon walking in the door they immediately asked for my license to run a credit check to see if I could afford to test drive a Nissan Altima. It is not like I asked for the keys to a $50K car. I should have walked out after this initial insult but I stayed because I had a Nissan and wanted a new one. After test driving the Altima I intended to buy one. The sales manager was pushy since they were closing soon. After he insisted I name my final price so he could leave soon, he rejected it. I started to walk out and he got mad for not willing to negotiate after he asked for a final price. What a run around. Maybe this was a fluke because other people had good experiences but I sure did not.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The best ever!
by 02/16/2011on
I replace my car every 3 years, this time I leased a Nissan Maxima I realy love it. I called the dealer and talked to George and it hapened to be he is the finance manager so I gave all my information and the option that i was looking for , and he gave a payment its way lower than my base Toyota camry and no comparison. And when I get there the car was already detailed and ready to go,I met Moheb the salesman he was realy helpful I signed my paper work and I was on my way for less than hour. I will come back after 3 years for my next car, and i will send all my family and friends to Quirk that it will realy works for you!!!! Thank You George ,Moheb and Dan Quirk.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
easy to deal with
by 02/15/2011on
i have been shopping for 3 months for my new car, nobody get me approve, i went to quirk nissan last week, the same day they help me approve, and i drive my car at the same day, the sale man Jay Li was very good, he help me fine a right car in 10 minus, and Rofreido get me approve, I love my 2010 Altima.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sososohappy
by 02/15/2011on
when i arrived at quirk nissan, i couldnt believe how many cars were on the lot!!! i walked through the front entrance and met mike morris, my salesman. i told mike that i had been shopping all day for a particular murano and that no other dealership close to me had any in stock. mike wasted no time and took me outside to the lot and showed me all the different muranos they had in stock...there had to be close to hundred i mean they had every color, every trim, everything. so of course they had the exact color and trim level that i had been looking all day for. we took it for a drive and i already knew i had fallen in love. we went back inside and mike worked out fair trade value for my old car plus gave us an incredible deal on my new murano that i drove home that day. the reason why i took the time out of my busy day to write a review about quirk nissan was because of how well i was treated while i was there and after i left as well. mike already has called to make sure everything is going good with my murano...which it is!!! amazing, classy staff and no snakes or scumbags in sight. just an overall well run dealership...big place with small place service. i'm hooked on quirk nissan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you guy at quirk nissan
by 02/15/2011on
We got to (QUIRK NISSAN IN QUINCY MASS) me and my wife and no body was at the door of my car wish I like not like others dealer that we went so we walked the parking lot wish is big up and down and then we go inside the dealer and young man by the name of<WILFREDO> approach and said welcome to quirk nissan and he said are you here for the big sale we said (YES) we are.,we are looking for maxima w/ leather and navigation so we sit down and do his thing and in 1 hour we were driving the new car home my wife look at me and said wow to good to be true thank you guys from the sales guy to the finance manager This is one of the best experience aging thank you guys (one happy old guy)and my wife sol
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
professionalism at its best
by 02/15/2011on
Went to Quirk looking for a used Frontier. The salesman, Mike Georges, explained that he could get me into a brand new one for almost the same price and at a lower monthly payment. The discount and finance rate shocked me. I was driving home in two hours.I could not be happier and have already sent my brother to Quirk for the Maxima he's been looking for. They were respectful of my time and budget. This was my best ever car buying experience. Forget about the BS you get elsewhere, go to Quirk and ask for Mike.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
making a deal
by 02/14/2011on
I would like to thank Andrew Resende-gomes and Ramy for being so patient with me since this was my first time buying a new car! You guys were not pushy and your demeanor was always one of respect and concern. They gave me a great a deal and I Love my new 2011 nissan versa! Overall, quirk nissan is the place to go if you want an amazing deal! You won't be dissappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my dream car
by 02/14/2011on
My experience was amazing. I enjoyed every minute I was there dealing with my salesman andrew Resende-Gomes and manager Paul Butts! I love my new 2011 nissan rogue! Also the deal I got was great I know for a fact you will not find this deal anywhere else! Thanks guys I will be back in 39 months! See ya than. :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
i love my new 2011 nissan sentra
by 02/14/2011on
Overall, I had a great experience dealing with Andrew and Ramy at Quirk Nissan. This is my second nissan sentra I have bought from Andrew Resende-gomes. I got wonderful same day service and they accommodated me with all of my request. I'm very happy with my time spent at qurik nissan in quincy and will do business there again and again! Thanks Andrew and Ramy you guys are the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Morris is the guy to see!
by 02/14/2011on
Mike Morris was my salesman. He was very laid back and courteous, definitely not your typical salesman. What stuck out for me was how Mike went to work to get me the best deal possible on my murano. Great experience overall. Thanks Mike and Quirk Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experience
by 01/23/2011on
I purchased a vehicle at Quirk Nissan on Jan 22, 2011. It was a very positive experience. Jay Li the sales person was very knowledgeable and together with Paul Butts the General Manager, they made me feel very comfortable during the whole buying process. They never pressured me and they explained everything and answered all of my questions. I will definitely buy my next vehicle from Quirk. I would recommend Quirks Dealerships to all my friends and family. Jay
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
False, fraudulent & deceptive internet pricing=avoid this dishonest dealer
by 06/14/2010on
>Below was copied from the initial email I received in response to an inquiry of what Quirk Nissan would sell me a Nissan 2010 Altima Hybrid for. >06/04/10-Thank you for your inquiry with Quirk Nissan and the '10 Altima Hybrid. I am the Internet Sales Manager at Quirk Nissan, and I am more than happy assist you with your quote. I have listed the vehicle below for your consideration. At Quirk, we have unbeatable bottom-line pricing, selection, service, and Quirk's 7 year/150,000 mile warranty with every new Nissan. That said, we are available M-Th 8:30a-9p, F & Sat 8:30a-6p, Sun 10a-5p. When can you make it in??? Remember, there is also an IRS Tax Credit of $2,350 when you purchase an Altima Hybrid. Regards, Tengah Dai [violative content deleted] Drivetrain: FWD Engine: 2.5L I-4cyl Transmission: Automatic Ext. Color: Silver Ligh Model Code: 14010 Stock Number: NS24362 QUIRK SPECIAL PRICE $18,688 MSRP $27,610 >Seemed quite clear the price would be $18,688. In addition, last line of email stated, "there is ALSO [emphasis added] an IRS Tax Credit of $2,350 when you purchase an Altima Hybrid." >Dealer made follow up call. I asked if there was a doc fee or other dealer fees. Of course there was an additional undisclosed doc fee of $299. No biggie, all the dealers "forget" to include this in the price. >Next I emailed dealer asking if he could do $18,400 (plus the doc fee). >Copy of his reply, "I spoke to my General Manager about your offer, and he said that if you come in to do the deal with us, I might be able to do a little better. You'd have to twist my arm to make it happen, but I'm willing to work with you. We're here until 9pm tonight. When can you make it in??" >06/09/10-As a result I went to the dealership expecting to sign a deal for between $18,400 and $18,688 (plus the doc fee and of course, MA sales tax/title/registration) and make a deposit. I get to the dealer and low and behold the QUIRK SPECIAL PRICE OF $18,688 has now turned into $18,688 PLUS $2,350, the tax credit I may or may not get on my federal tax return depending on my tax situation at the end of 2010 for a new "SPECIAL PRICE of $21,038. Reminding them of what their offer said I asked them if they were kidding, showed the email and read it word for word. Sales Mgr acknowledged what it said, but simply said it was a misunderstanding and no way were they going to lose money on the sale. I advised I would not pay more than the promised price and would be reporting their fraud to BBB, Commonwealth of MA and any dealer review forums available. >That same evening I went to another dealer I had contacted previously who sold me the identical car for $19,388 and I took delivery on 06/12/10. >Quirk emailed me today with new "SPECIAL PRICE" OF $19,999. I responded I purchased elsewhere for $19,388 and that they should reimburse me for the extra $700 I paid over their promised price. I'm not holding my breath. >So, even if you have it in writing, don't expect Quirk Nissan to honor their prices. Also, if you hate intimidating dealerships you will want to avoid them as well. Fancy new facility on 600 Southern Artery in Quincy, big as an airplane hanger with 30 ft. high ceilings and the 2011 GT-R $85,000 sports model on the floor as you walk in-all roped off as if the "common" person vehicle shopping is not even good enough to open its door. Finally, I was there on a Wed. around 1PM. Not a popular time for shoppers. I was the only customer around, but there were at least 8 salesmen in full suits (not to mention additional managers). They were all circling like [violative content deleted] as I drove in the parking lot. One broke away from the pack with me looking like turkey dinner until I gave him the name of the Internet Sales Mgr I was there to see. Very polite, they all followed into the showroom and began looking out the massive windows for their next prey. Bob R.
Pleasantly Surprised!
by 04/13/2010on
went to Quirk expecting the worse after reading reviews. I had already visited Medford and Norwood locations. I was tired and really not in the mood to haggle. I was looking for a Versa 1.8 SL with convenience package. They did not have one on the floor so I was ready to leave. The salesman asked me if I would consider the model without the package and I said sure if the price was right. I offered my price, they accepted it -immediately-and in a matter of minutes (not hours) the deal was closed. Billy did not go back and forth to the manager, he did not talk about invoices and other costs, etc.. I picked up my car the next day with no hassles whatsoever. This was by far the best experience I have ever had at a car dealership. The salesman was pleasant. The deal was fair and quick. Financing was easy and clearly spelled out. Delivery of the vehicle was prompt. Overall sale was peachy. Car Performance after only one day is still awesome. It is a bit shaky when brakes are applied.