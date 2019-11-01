I LOVE this dealership
by 01/11/2019on
I searched high and low for a used Murano. I visited many dealerships and talked to many brokers. By far, Quirk Nissan has the best customer service I could ask for. Tommy Yee went anove and beyond to find me the right car for my needs and budget. Fantastic customer service, nice friendly honest people. Just a great car buying experience
This dealership will scam you
by 05/02/2019on
THIS DEALERSHIP WILL SCAM YOU...... I've leased 3 cars from Quirk, they tell you that if you come back and re lease from them they will give special consideration for mileage and ware its all BS. The manager Jerry Dal will deceive you. He went out of his way to make up an entire conversation that NEVR happened to justify a over mileage expense that they specifically agreed to cover. Customer service is a cliché' that they over use. Be careful of the sales conversation that it ends up on a sales document, say one thing to get the sale then switch it to a company favorable document . Don't do business with them they will cheat and lie to get the deal at any cost. Customer service means find a way to fix a problem and not hold the line on behalf of the company. Managers do not solve issues they protect the company at the customers expense. CUSTOMER SERVICE AND RESPECT DOES NOT EXIST AT QUIRK NISSAN.
Worst dealership experience
by 06/30/2017on
I was approved through the internet manager for a new car. When I arrived I was greeted by a salesperson who started 4 months ago. I asked to test drive the two cars I selected and it was declined. I was directed to a $33,000 car with no features I did not want. The salesperson could not even find the keys to the vehicle so I left. It was a horrible customer service experience!
Misleading pricing
by 04/22/2017on
Quirk advertised a $12,015 in Nissan discount on 2017 Nissan Leaf S on their website: http://www.quirknissan.com/inventory/2017-nissan-leaf-s-fwd-hatchback-1n4bz0cp1hc302369 I verified the price via email and scheduled and appointment. When I arrived in the showroom I was informed that the discount does not exist and they have a problem with their website and with training their staff that handles email. Given the confluence of mistakes and the fact their website still shows the discount, I question if they conduct false advertising.
Mixed Bag
by 09/19/2014on
Pretty standard car dealer. If you have no clue what you are doing, they will screw you. I went in with all my research in hand, financial calculator, and notepad. They kept playing the "how much per month game" no matter how many times I told them all I care about is total cost. After several rounds of "let me check with finance", they finally came down to my price when they knew I wasn't a moron. Plus I could tell they much more apt to do business with me when they saw how high my credit score was. One funny side note, I came in for my first scheduled maintenance and thankfully bumped into my salesman. When I told him why I was in, he went over to the service counter and told them to not charge me since it was the first service. I was expecting to pay and didn't really care but was very happy when he did this.
Quirk Pre-owned
by 07/14/2014on
Cy, my sales guy, was awesome...he listened closely to what I was looking for in a "new-old" car to replace my beloved 1999 convertible. He showed me several possibilities patiently...no pressure and when I found "the one"' Cy made sure I got the best price! All the guys at Quirk Pre-owned look like they just walked off the pages of GQ and were just as genuinely friendly...with great comraderie! Cy had promised to have small scratches buffed out to make my "new" 2011 look perfectly new and he followed through with his promise himself in 90* weather...you can't ask for better here!
new car
by 02/05/2014on
Well it started of by me emailing the dealership and getting a answer wright back to me from Brendan .He inviated me to come to the dealer ship so after a few times emailing him back and forth I went to the dealership looking to buy a Nissan Altima .When I got to the dealership I was greated by Chris one of the sales person and started working on my deal with his manager Jerry and after we looked at few cars .I left there getting what I can in for .I want to take the time to thank Jerry for his hard work getting my deal done with the bank you are the best and Chris you where a great sales person never pushed me into anything you helped me out a lot and I want to thank you 3 man for all the work you did for me and I will be a customer for life thank you so much .
Not impressed
by 12/17/2012on
I wanted to test drive a Frontier and possibly a Pathfinder but it was going to be late in the evening, so I called ahead. Brendan B., the internet guy, was very responsive and agreed to have everything ready for me so we could make the best use of the limited time until closing. When I arrived, Brendan handed me off to a sales guy (whose name, I believe, was Tommy). The first thing I noticed is that Tommy seemed completely uninterested in selling to me. I appreciate when salesmen try to be "pressure free" so as not to make their customers uncomfortable, but this guy seemed "interest free" as well. Second, I knew more about the Frontiers and Pathfinders than he did. Third, the vehicle was not ready for me immediately when I walked in (which was why I called ahead in the first place, but whatever), so he had to go back and forth between me and the "big desk" several times. And this is before I even got in the vehicle! I can't imagine what it would be like when it came time to negotiate price - endless running back and forth! Needless to say, I finally drove the Frontier, but there wasn't enough time to drive a Pathfinder as we were already past closing time due to the delays. I just had this impression that I had wasted my time, especially given that I had driven an hour to get there and I really shouldn't have bothered. I won't go there again.
rude
by 06/06/2011on
Upon walking in the door they immediately asked for my license to run a credit check to see if I could afford to test drive a Nissan Altima. It is not like I asked for the keys to a $50K car. I should have walked out after this initial insult but I stayed because I had a Nissan and wanted a new one. After test driving the Altima I intended to buy one. The sales manager was pushy since they were closing soon. After he insisted I name my final price so he could leave soon, he rejected it. I started to walk out and he got mad for not willing to negotiate after he asked for a final price. What a run around. Maybe this was a fluke because other people had good experiences but I sure did not.
The best ever!
by 02/16/2011on
I replace my car every 3 years, this time I leased a Nissan Maxima I realy love it. I called the dealer and talked to George and it hapened to be he is the finance manager so I gave all my information and the option that i was looking for , and he gave a payment its way lower than my base Toyota camry and no comparison. And when I get there the car was already detailed and ready to go,I met Moheb the salesman he was realy helpful I signed my paper work and I was on my way for less than hour. I will come back after 3 years for my next car, and i will send all my family and friends to Quirk that it will realy works for you!!!! Thank You George ,Moheb and Dan Quirk.
easy to deal with
by 02/15/2011on
i have been shopping for 3 months for my new car, nobody get me approve, i went to quirk nissan last week, the same day they help me approve, and i drive my car at the same day, the sale man Jay Li was very good, he help me fine a right car in 10 minus, and Rofreido get me approve, I love my 2010 Altima.
sososohappy
by 02/15/2011on
when i arrived at quirk nissan, i couldnt believe how many cars were on the lot!!! i walked through the front entrance and met mike morris, my salesman. i told mike that i had been shopping all day for a particular murano and that no other dealership close to me had any in stock. mike wasted no time and took me outside to the lot and showed me all the different muranos they had in stock...there had to be close to hundred i mean they had every color, every trim, everything. so of course they had the exact color and trim level that i had been looking all day for. we took it for a drive and i already knew i had fallen in love. we went back inside and mike worked out fair trade value for my old car plus gave us an incredible deal on my new murano that i drove home that day. the reason why i took the time out of my busy day to write a review about quirk nissan was because of how well i was treated while i was there and after i left as well. mike already has called to make sure everything is going good with my murano...which it is!!! amazing, classy staff and no snakes or scumbags in sight. just an overall well run dealership...big place with small place service. i'm hooked on quirk nissan
Thank you guy at quirk nissan
by 02/15/2011on
We got to (QUIRK NISSAN IN QUINCY MASS) me and my wife and no body was at the door of my car wish I like not like others dealer that we went so we walked the parking lot wish is big up and down and then we go inside the dealer and young man by the name of<WILFREDO> approach and said welcome to quirk nissan and he said are you here for the big sale we said (YES) we are.,we are looking for maxima w/ leather and navigation so we sit down and do his thing and in 1 hour we were driving the new car home my wife look at me and said wow to good to be true thank you guys from the sales guy to the finance manager This is one of the best experience aging thank you guys (one happy old guy)and my wife sol
professionalism at its best
by 02/15/2011on
Went to Quirk looking for a used Frontier. The salesman, Mike Georges, explained that he could get me into a brand new one for almost the same price and at a lower monthly payment. The discount and finance rate shocked me. I was driving home in two hours.I could not be happier and have already sent my brother to Quirk for the Maxima he's been looking for. They were respectful of my time and budget. This was my best ever car buying experience. Forget about the BS you get elsewhere, go to Quirk and ask for Mike.
making a deal
by 02/14/2011on
I would like to thank Andrew Resende-gomes and Ramy for being so patient with me since this was my first time buying a new car! You guys were not pushy and your demeanor was always one of respect and concern. They gave me a great a deal and I Love my new 2011 nissan versa! Overall, quirk nissan is the place to go if you want an amazing deal! You won't be dissappointed.
my dream car
by 02/14/2011on
My experience was amazing. I enjoyed every minute I was there dealing with my salesman andrew Resende-Gomes and manager Paul Butts! I love my new 2011 nissan rogue! Also the deal I got was great I know for a fact you will not find this deal anywhere else! Thanks guys I will be back in 39 months! See ya than. :)
i love my new 2011 nissan sentra
by 02/14/2011on
Overall, I had a great experience dealing with Andrew and Ramy at Quirk Nissan. This is my second nissan sentra I have bought from Andrew Resende-gomes. I got wonderful same day service and they accommodated me with all of my request. I'm very happy with my time spent at qurik nissan in quincy and will do business there again and again! Thanks Andrew and Ramy you guys are the best!
Mike Morris is the guy to see!
by 02/14/2011on
Mike Morris was my salesman. He was very laid back and courteous, definitely not your typical salesman. What stuck out for me was how Mike went to work to get me the best deal possible on my murano. Great experience overall. Thanks Mike and Quirk Nissan.
fantastic experience, highly recommended
by 02/14/2011on
I was extremely pleased with my service experience! Everyone treated me kind and courteously and my service advisor handled everything very calmly and efficiently even though I had what appeared to be a major problem with my car. I think his name was Chris. Anyways I would highly recommend this dealership!!!!
Best Experience
by 01/23/2011on
I purchased a vehicle at Quirk Nissan on Jan 22, 2011. It was a very positive experience. Jay Li the sales person was very knowledgeable and together with Paul Butts the General Manager, they made me feel very comfortable during the whole buying process. They never pressured me and they explained everything and answered all of my questions. I will definitely buy my next vehicle from Quirk. I would recommend Quirks Dealerships to all my friends and family. Jay
Southern hospitality in the north
by 07/01/2010on
I'm from Georgia but staying in the Boston area for five weeks of training for work. Last Thursday when I got in my Maxima to start my day the car wouldn't crank. I went on my computer and looked up Nissan dealers in the area. I don't know if it was because of my accent but I was told by the first 2 that I called that they wouldn't even be able to get a look at it until Monday at the earliest. I was like "are you kidding me?!?". When I called Quirk, I got this guy Marlin on the phone. He gave me the number to a tow company that they deal with and told me to come down and grab a rental car so that I could get on with my day. I figured I still wasn't getting my car back until Monday or Tuesday but at least I had a car and could make it to class... I got a call from him a couple hours later to say that the alternator had quit on me and that they had it in stock and could have it ready for me by the end of the day. I couldn't thank him enough. I thought I was going to get the run-around because I'm not a regular customer but there was none of that. Just a bunch of good 'ol boys to deal with... I don't normally write reviews but after the way I was treated by the first couple dealers that I called I figured that this was the least I could do for these guys. They made this Georgian realize that people from the north aren't all that bad.