Quirk Nissan

Visit dealer’s website 
600 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA 02169
Today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Quirk Nissan

3.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

I LOVE this dealership

by LoveMyMurano on 01/11/2019

I searched high and low for a used Murano. I visited many dealerships and talked to many brokers. By far, Quirk Nissan has the best customer service I could ask for. Tommy Yee went anove and beyond to find me the right car for my needs and budget. Fantastic customer service, nice friendly honest people. Just a great car buying experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
28 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

This dealership will scam you

by atrodella on 05/02/2019

THIS DEALERSHIP WILL SCAM YOU...... I've leased 3 cars from Quirk, they tell you that if you come back and re lease from them they will give special consideration for mileage and ware its all BS. The manager Jerry Dal will deceive you. He went out of his way to make up an entire conversation that NEVR happened to justify a over mileage expense that they specifically agreed to cover. Customer service is a cliché' that they over use. Be careful of the sales conversation that it ends up on a sales document, say one thing to get the sale then switch it to a company favorable document . Don't do business with them they will cheat and lie to get the deal at any cost. Customer service means find a way to fix a problem and not hold the line on behalf of the company. Managers do not solve issues they protect the company at the customers expense. CUSTOMER SERVICE AND RESPECT DOES NOT EXIST AT QUIRK NISSAN.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

I LOVE this dealership

by LoveMyMurano on 01/11/2019

I searched high and low for a used Murano. I visited many dealerships and talked to many brokers. By far, Quirk Nissan has the best customer service I could ask for. Tommy Yee went anove and beyond to find me the right car for my needs and budget. Fantastic customer service, nice friendly honest people. Just a great car buying experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Worst dealership experience

by Nlynnimani66 on 06/30/2017

I was approved through the internet manager for a new car. When I arrived I was greeted by a salesperson who started 4 months ago. I asked to test drive the two cars I selected and it was declined. I was directed to a $33,000 car with no features I did not want. The salesperson could not even find the keys to the vehicle so I left. It was a horrible customer service experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Misleading pricing

by Hans_Ham on 04/22/2017

Quirk advertised a $12,015 in Nissan discount on 2017 Nissan Leaf S on their website: http://www.quirknissan.com/inventory/2017-nissan-leaf-s-fwd-hatchback-1n4bz0cp1hc302369 I verified the price via email and scheduled and appointment. When I arrived in the showroom I was informed that the discount does not exist and they have a problem with their website and with training their staff that handles email. Given the confluence of mistakes and the fact their website still shows the discount, I question if they conduct false advertising.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mixed Bag

by logdon17 on 09/19/2014

Pretty standard car dealer. If you have no clue what you are doing, they will screw you. I went in with all my research in hand, financial calculator, and notepad. They kept playing the "how much per month game" no matter how many times I told them all I care about is total cost. After several rounds of "let me check with finance", they finally came down to my price when they knew I wasn't a moron. Plus I could tell they much more apt to do business with me when they saw how high my credit score was. One funny side note, I came in for my first scheduled maintenance and thankfully bumped into my salesman. When I told him why I was in, he went over to the service counter and told them to not charge me since it was the first service. I was expecting to pay and didn't really care but was very happy when he did this.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Quirk Pre-owned

by Nanny22 on 07/14/2014

Cy, my sales guy, was awesome...he listened closely to what I was looking for in a "new-old" car to replace my beloved 1999 convertible. He showed me several possibilities patiently...no pressure and when I found "the one"' Cy made sure I got the best price! All the guys at Quirk Pre-owned look like they just walked off the pages of GQ and were just as genuinely friendly...with great comraderie! Cy had promised to have small scratches buffed out to make my "new" 2011 look perfectly new and he followed through with his promise himself in 90* weather...you can't ask for better here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

new car

by jmc010370 on 02/05/2014

Well it started of by me emailing the dealership and getting a answer wright back to me from Brendan .He inviated me to come to the dealer ship so after a few times emailing him back and forth I went to the dealership looking to buy a Nissan Altima .When I got to the dealership I was greated by Chris one of the sales person and started working on my deal with his manager Jerry and after we looked at few cars .I left there getting what I can in for .I want to take the time to thank Jerry for his hard work getting my deal done with the bank you are the best and Chris you where a great sales person never pushed me into anything you helped me out a lot and I want to thank you 3 man for all the work you did for me and I will be a customer for life thank you so much .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Not impressed

by sejordan on 12/17/2012

I wanted to test drive a Frontier and possibly a Pathfinder but it was going to be late in the evening, so I called ahead. Brendan B., the internet guy, was very responsive and agreed to have everything ready for me so we could make the best use of the limited time until closing. When I arrived, Brendan handed me off to a sales guy (whose name, I believe, was Tommy). The first thing I noticed is that Tommy seemed completely uninterested in selling to me. I appreciate when salesmen try to be "pressure free" so as not to make their customers uncomfortable, but this guy seemed "interest free" as well. Second, I knew more about the Frontiers and Pathfinders than he did. Third, the vehicle was not ready for me immediately when I walked in (which was why I called ahead in the first place, but whatever), so he had to go back and forth between me and the "big desk" several times. And this is before I even got in the vehicle! I can't imagine what it would be like when it came time to negotiate price - endless running back and forth! Needless to say, I finally drove the Frontier, but there wasn't enough time to drive a Pathfinder as we were already past closing time due to the delays. I just had this impression that I had wasted my time, especially given that I had driven an hour to get there and I really shouldn't have bothered. I won't go there again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

rude

by mcc7 on 06/06/2011

Upon walking in the door they immediately asked for my license to run a credit check to see if I could afford to test drive a Nissan Altima. It is not like I asked for the keys to a $50K car. I should have walked out after this initial insult but I stayed because I had a Nissan and wanted a new one. After test driving the Altima I intended to buy one. The sales manager was pushy since they were closing soon. After he insisted I name my final price so he could leave soon, he rejected it. I started to walk out and he got mad for not willing to negotiate after he asked for a final price. What a run around. Maybe this was a fluke because other people had good experiences but I sure did not.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The best ever!

by samoraa on 02/16/2011

I replace my car every 3 years, this time I leased a Nissan Maxima I realy love it. I called the dealer and talked to George and it hapened to be he is the finance manager so I gave all my information and the option that i was looking for , and he gave a payment its way lower than my base Toyota camry and no comparison. And when I get there the car was already detailed and ready to go,I met Moheb the salesman he was realy helpful I signed my paper work and I was on my way for less than hour. I will come back after 3 years for my next car, and i will send all my family and friends to Quirk that it will realy works for you!!!! Thank You George ,Moheb and Dan Quirk.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

easy to deal with

by upk1368 on 02/15/2011

i have been shopping for 3 months for my new car, nobody get me approve, i went to quirk nissan last week, the same day they help me approve, and i drive my car at the same day, the sale man Jay Li was very good, he help me fine a right car in 10 minus, and Rofreido get me approve, I love my 2010 Altima.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

sososohappy

by sososohappy on 02/15/2011

when i arrived at quirk nissan, i couldnt believe how many cars were on the lot!!! i walked through the front entrance and met mike morris, my salesman. i told mike that i had been shopping all day for a particular murano and that no other dealership close to me had any in stock. mike wasted no time and took me outside to the lot and showed me all the different muranos they had in stock...there had to be close to hundred i mean they had every color, every trim, everything. so of course they had the exact color and trim level that i had been looking all day for. we took it for a drive and i already knew i had fallen in love. we went back inside and mike worked out fair trade value for my old car plus gave us an incredible deal on my new murano that i drove home that day. the reason why i took the time out of my busy day to write a review about quirk nissan was because of how well i was treated while i was there and after i left as well. mike already has called to make sure everything is going good with my murano...which it is!!! amazing, classy staff and no snakes or scumbags in sight. just an overall well run dealership...big place with small place service. i'm hooked on quirk nissan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank you guy at quirk nissan

by machito_123 on 02/15/2011

We got to (QUIRK NISSAN IN QUINCY MASS) me and my wife and no body was at the door of my car wish I like not like others dealer that we went so we walked the parking lot wish is big up and down and then we go inside the dealer and young man by the name of<WILFREDO> approach and said welcome to quirk nissan and he said are you here for the big sale we said (YES) we are.,we are looking for maxima w/ leather and navigation so we sit down and do his thing and in 1 hour we were driving the new car home my wife look at me and said wow to good to be true thank you guys from the sales guy to the finance manager This is one of the best experience aging thank you guys (one happy old guy)and my wife sol

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

professionalism at its best

by bocat on 02/15/2011

Went to Quirk looking for a used Frontier. The salesman, Mike Georges, explained that he could get me into a brand new one for almost the same price and at a lower monthly payment. The discount and finance rate shocked me. I was driving home in two hours.I could not be happier and have already sent my brother to Quirk for the Maxima he's been looking for. They were respectful of my time and budget. This was my best ever car buying experience. Forget about the BS you get elsewhere, go to Quirk and ask for Mike.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

making a deal

by deirdrevallely on 02/14/2011

I would like to thank Andrew Resende-gomes and Ramy for being so patient with me since this was my first time buying a new car! You guys were not pushy and your demeanor was always one of respect and concern. They gave me a great a deal and I Love my new 2011 nissan versa! Overall, quirk nissan is the place to go if you want an amazing deal! You won't be dissappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

my dream car

by jbeliveau1 on 02/14/2011

My experience was amazing. I enjoyed every minute I was there dealing with my salesman andrew Resende-Gomes and manager Paul Butts! I love my new 2011 nissan rogue! Also the deal I got was great I know for a fact you will not find this deal anywhere else! Thanks guys I will be back in 39 months! See ya than. :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

i love my new 2011 nissan sentra

by jbaglio on 02/14/2011

Overall, I had a great experience dealing with Andrew and Ramy at Quirk Nissan. This is my second nissan sentra I have bought from Andrew Resende-gomes. I got wonderful same day service and they accommodated me with all of my request. I'm very happy with my time spent at qurik nissan in quincy and will do business there again and again! Thanks Andrew and Ramy you guys are the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mike Morris is the guy to see!

by tlemons on 02/14/2011

Mike Morris was my salesman. He was very laid back and courteous, definitely not your typical salesman. What stuck out for me was how Mike went to work to get me the best deal possible on my murano. Great experience overall. Thanks Mike and Quirk Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

fantastic experience, highly recommended

by smoothcrimin on 02/14/2011

I was extremely pleased with my service experience! Everyone treated me kind and courteously and my service advisor handled everything very calmly and efficiently even though I had what appeared to be a major problem with my car. I think his name was Chris. Anyways I would highly recommend this dealership!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best Experience

by jayduca on 01/23/2011

I purchased a vehicle at Quirk Nissan on Jan 22, 2011. It was a very positive experience. Jay Li the sales person was very knowledgeable and together with Paul Butts the General Manager, they made me feel very comfortable during the whole buying process. They never pressured me and they explained everything and answered all of my questions. I will definitely buy my next vehicle from Quirk. I would recommend Quirks Dealerships to all my friends and family. Jay

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Southern hospitality in the north

by derekg007 on 07/01/2010

I'm from Georgia but staying in the Boston area for five weeks of training for work. Last Thursday when I got in my Maxima to start my day the car wouldn't crank. I went on my computer and looked up Nissan dealers in the area. I don't know if it was because of my accent but I was told by the first 2 that I called that they wouldn't even be able to get a look at it until Monday at the earliest. I was like "are you kidding me?!?". When I called Quirk, I got this guy Marlin on the phone. He gave me the number to a tow company that they deal with and told me to come down and grab a rental car so that I could get on with my day. I figured I still wasn't getting my car back until Monday or Tuesday but at least I had a car and could make it to class... I got a call from him a couple hours later to say that the alternator had quit on me and that they had it in stock and could have it ready for me by the end of the day. I couldn't thank him enough. I thought I was going to get the run-around because I'm not a regular customer but there was none of that. Just a bunch of good 'ol boys to deal with... I don't normally write reviews but after the way I was treated by the first couple dealers that I called I figured that this was the least I could do for these guys. They made this Georgian realize that people from the north aren't all that bad.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
36 cars in stock
0 new0 used36 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes