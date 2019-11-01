sales Rating

I wanted to test drive a Frontier and possibly a Pathfinder but it was going to be late in the evening, so I called ahead. Brendan B., the internet guy, was very responsive and agreed to have everything ready for me so we could make the best use of the limited time until closing. When I arrived, Brendan handed me off to a sales guy (whose name, I believe, was Tommy). The first thing I noticed is that Tommy seemed completely uninterested in selling to me. I appreciate when salesmen try to be "pressure free" so as not to make their customers uncomfortable, but this guy seemed "interest free" as well. Second, I knew more about the Frontiers and Pathfinders than he did. Third, the vehicle was not ready for me immediately when I walked in (which was why I called ahead in the first place, but whatever), so he had to go back and forth between me and the "big desk" several times. And this is before I even got in the vehicle! I can't imagine what it would be like when it came time to negotiate price - endless running back and forth! Needless to say, I finally drove the Frontier, but there wasn't enough time to drive a Pathfinder as we were already past closing time due to the delays. I just had this impression that I had wasted my time, especially given that I had driven an hour to get there and I really shouldn't have bothered. I won't go there again. Read more