5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Mercedes-Benz of Natick is the best dealership to shop for a new car. The show room is nice and clean with very helpful representatives. Charles E Scrymgeour is a very knowledge sale representative. Once I tell him what type of car I am looking for he will show you what is available and which car will best fit my need. I purchased the model GLB 4matic SUV custom build. Charles goes over the detail with me and setup everything correctly on the system to submit the request. He can answer any question I have so that I can customize my car correctly. Because of the pandemic it take a longer time to build a customize car. Charles follows up with me on all the updates along the process. As soon as the car was delivering to the dealership he calls me right away so that I can finalize some document and complete my purchase. On the day that I pick up the car Charles did a very nice work to transfer my plate from the old car to the new one. I almost forgot my toll transponder from my old car and Charles take good care of that and move it from my old car to my new car. Caroline Eva is Charles teammate at the dealership. She is the expert to go over all the features and functions with me on the day that I pick up my car. It makes it a lot easier for me to know how the new features work without checking on the car manual. I have a very good experience at Mercedes-Benz of Natick and will higher recommend my friend to come here when they need a Mercedes-Benz.