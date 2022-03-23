5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had called before I even went in with some questions, and Dan was super helpful so I decided to make an appointment for a test drive that day. I worked with Greg, who worked with me to get the best option and answered absolutely all of my questions. He was super personable and thorough, and I truly felt like he was doing everything he could for my best interest. I think I went there on a Tuesday, left with a down deposit and went back that Thursday to sign the papers. I would absolutely go back there for future cars!! I had such a nice experience overall; all the employees greeted my pup with treats and let him hang out while I got through the paperwork. I got to work with Dan, Greg, Steph, and Ryan briefly. All a pleasure!