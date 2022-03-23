Colonial Volkswagen of Medford
Customer Reviews of Colonial Volkswagen of Medford
Steve got me a Tiguan I love!
03/23/2022
After going to several VW dealers on the hunt for a used Tiguan in a tough market, I found Steve Warren at Colonial VW. He was straightforward, transparent, flexible and friendly and made sure I was happy with my deal! The finance & business team were also pros! Got me out quickly the day of purchase with all the info I needed. I can honestly say colonial vw of Medford has a real teamwork vibe, I liked doing business there and will definitely recommend it to friends!
03/23/2022
new VW TAOS
02/01/2022
This is my second time purchasing a new vehicle from VW Medford, this purchase was a 2022 Taos, both times I worked with Paul Lazzaro. Paul is a man who genuinely cares about his customers, I had a few issues after picking up the car and every time I called he would always go the extra step to help me. I would highly recommend working with Paul at Colonial Volkswagen of Medford if you are in need of a new vehicle.
Stress free
09/19/2021
Jason, Stephanie and Kevin made the purchase of our 2021 Tiguan SE easy and stress free. They are knowledgeable, professional, organized and provide world class customer service! We will definitely recommend Colonial Volkswagen to our family and friends. We just can't say enough about how much we appreciated the great purchase experience. Many thanks to Jason, Stephanie, and Kevin!
Best VW dealership
09/15/2021
Colonial VW is the only dealership I will go to to buy a Volkswagen. The customer service is outstanding. They made the process of returning my lease and getting into a new one easy. From start to finish it was an amazing experience.
No OLD SCHOOL Sales BS
09/11/2021
I spent two full days at numerous dealerships, test driving both new and used SUV’s. During this time, I had the opportunity to experience each of the dealership’s customer service. Upon arriving at the Colonial Volkswagen of Medford, MA., I entered the demo room and was immediately greeted by Product Specialist, Greg Cohen. Greg’s customer service focus and overall knowledge of the VW inventory was superior. Furthermore, Greg’s approach forged a trust relationship, and I was certain I wanted to do business with him right from the get-go. Customer service was the #1 deciding factor in my decision to buy at Colonial Volkswagen of Medford as there was NO OLD-SCHOOL SALES GAMES. Although I had never owned an VW, my independent research, along with a strong idea of what I was looking for in an SUV, combined with Greg’s customer service approach . . . I purchased a 2021 VW Atlas Cross Sport SUV. This is the way car buying should be! Christine
Very satisfying sales experience!
09/05/2021
I worked with Keven to lease an Atlas. I have been in touch with other dealerships to find this car and many have not been very responsive at all. Not here. The sales team was very prompt in scheduling my appointment and working with Keven was very straightforward and easy. He was honest and helpful. Very happy!
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
08/08/2021
I cannot say enough about VW of Medford. I just purchased my first VW and Paul was amazing. I strolled in on Saturday afternoon close to closing 😬 but never felt rushed, he was focused on finding me the right car. He really went a above and beyond especially in the time of limited inventory to get me in the right vehicle! I would also like to compliment the financing department and give a shout out to Stephanie!
10,000 Mile Service
06/13/2021
Took my 2020 Cross Sport in for its 10,000 mile service. Greg Cohen (Sales) and Tom Bowes (Service) always go above and beyond. Outstanding customer service and technical support. Thank you so much!!
100% Recommend!
05/03/2021
I had called before I even went in with some questions, and Dan was super helpful so I decided to make an appointment for a test drive that day. I worked with Greg, who worked with me to get the best option and answered absolutely all of my questions. He was super personable and thorough, and I truly felt like he was doing everything he could for my best interest. I think I went there on a Tuesday, left with a down deposit and went back that Thursday to sign the papers. I would absolutely go back there for future cars!! I had such a nice experience overall; all the employees greeted my pup with treats and let him hang out while I got through the paperwork. I got to work with Dan, Greg, Steph, and Ryan briefly. All a pleasure!
Paul Lazzaro Rocks!!
04/30/2021
I just purchased a certified used vehicle from Paul Lazzaro at Colonial VW in Medford and the experience was fantastic! His knowledge and professionalism was top notch! I would recommend buying a car from him and the staff at Colonial VW of Medford to anyone!
Excellent service
04/12/2021
Excelente service. We never felt pressure at all and Steve was very helpful, and so as everyone else. Totally recommended, we received a very good deal.
Kevin is the best!
04/07/2021
Kevin Umana was my sales person and I bought a Volkswagen GLI and it was a perfect experience. He was friendly honest and did what he said he was going to do so I have no problems recommending him to anyone. A big five stars! You can’t go wrong here it’s a nice dealership that is clean and conscientious and I thought it was great.
2019 Golf Wagen Purchase from Steve Warren
03/12/2021
After a very stressful situation with a leaking panoramic sun roof in my Golf that was-not covered under warranty I was connected with Steve Warren in sales to look for a new car. Steve was very helpful. Steve’s relaxed non pressured expertise and his excellent prompt communication made what could have been a very stressful experience much easier. Thanks Steve.
10/10 RECOMMEND
02/26/2021
paul was super helpful and the purchase of our 2021 Tiguan was seamless. we currently work in the automotive industry and had high expectations and Paul surpassed all of our expectation
Car Purchase Experience
02/17/2021
Just picked up a Jetta GLI at Colonial Volkswagen. Steve Warren was my sales person and did a great job at going over the details of the sale with me. I'd recommend him to anyone interested in purchasing a car.
02/17/2021
My First Car Experience!
02/08/2021
I just went to lease my first car at VW Medford. Paul Lazarro took care of us and made the whole experience painless and enjoyable! He's an honest guy who truly works for the benefit of his customers. I'm so happy I went through VW and love my new Jetta! Thanks Paul!
Great service
02/08/2021
I worked with Justin on buying a new car. The process couldn’t have been smoother. The typical car dealership things you think your gonna get I got none of that. The process was respectful and smooth. I would highly recommend coming here.
Superior Sales Experience!
01/24/2021
Great, thoughtful service from Justin! Car received in pristine condition!
Great Experience!
01/24/2021
I bought my first VW over the weekend from Colonial VW of Medford. I think other car dealerships should model how this one operates because Colonial focuses on helping you instead of pushing you into a sale. The salesperson I worked with was Justin Pizzi and he was great to work with. I highly recommend this dealership.
Great experience at VW of Medford
12/30/2020
VW of Medford made the entire leasing process of our new Atlas seamless and very easy. From the initial conversation with Ryan the Sales Manager, to our Sales Representative Steve, to the final step with John in Finance. The entire team was always very transparent and kept us constantly informed throughout every step. If you're considering a new VW, I strongly suggest you check out VW of Medford.