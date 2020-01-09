sales Rating

Very please by the car, less by the experience of buying. I was interested to buy the SE or SEL Tiguan model but I felt like the seller was more interested to sell the S model instead. (perhaps they had to many on the parking lot or maybe he had an incentive on the S model?) Then the seller asked me to come back to pick up the car with a cashier check. The next day he called and asked me to come back to give the cashier check first and the delivery would happen later. The process is fine, it is just better to have the right information from the start. And then finally the car has been sold above the advertized prize from the vw medford Website. It was 400 dollars above. Not great practice! (It was the same car as it was the same reference number) Read more