Great Dealership
by 09/01/2020on
Very straight forward and willing to met all customers wants and needs.
Tiguan SE 2020
by 08/30/2020on
Very please by the car, less by the experience of buying. I was interested to buy the SE or SEL Tiguan model but I felt like the seller was more interested to sell the S model instead. (perhaps they had to many on the parking lot or maybe he had an incentive on the S model?) Then the seller asked me to come back to pick up the car with a cashier check. The next day he called and asked me to come back to give the cashier check first and the delivery would happen later. The process is fine, it is just better to have the right information from the start. And then finally the car has been sold above the advertized prize from the vw medford Website. It was 400 dollars above. Not great practice! (It was the same car as it was the same reference number)
VW Atlas Cross Sport
by 08/20/2020on
Had a great experience at Colonial VW. Steve Warren helped us with the purchase of our new VW Atlas. He’s very friendly, knowledgeable and was able to answer all of our questions.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 08/20/2020on
I have bought and sold at least 5 vehicles over my driving life, and my recent experience with Colonial VW was by far the best experience I have had. Working with Jason, Steve and Stephanie was a joy. Happy to write this review so others can get the advice they need to find the right dealership for them!
VW atlas cross sport
by 08/12/2020on
recently bought a VW atlas cross sport, Steve and Stephanie did a great job and made the process super easy. First time with a VW and so far very impressed.
Easy, polite, fun!
by 08/12/2020on
From the moment I walked into the showroom, Neil Peabody was eager to help. And not in a way that felt pushy, either. He was genuinely interested in helping me get the best deal, and he did! The entire process from start to finish felt almost too easy, and every employee I met with was just like Neil. Thank you Colonial VW :)
Greg was great!
by 07/22/2020on
My experience with Colonial VW was great! Greg was extremely knowledgable and helpful throughout my purchasing experience. His years of experience and expertise were evident. I had (possibly) the most clerical issues imaginable (insurance, registration, title, plates, etc.) and Greg advocated for me through it all so I was able to drive my new Alltrack off the lot the same day. Thank you Greg! If I could give you more stars I would!
Awesome!!!
by 06/23/2020on
Absolutely great experience!!! My sales person was unbelievable. I hate buying a new car but Greg Cohen made it a fun and enjoyable experience. I am definitely going back. Top notch customer service.
Just Leased an Atlas with an Excellent Experience
by 03/13/2020on
Colonial VW of Medford was not the first dealer (even VW dealer) we visited. We worked with Paul Lazzaro and as stated in the title our experience was excellent. We did not feel pressured, had every question answered, and truly felt Paul went out of his way to help us with what we needed. Paul also took the time to make sure we fully understood the car (settings, etc.) both before and after we purchased it. On top of that they worked with us to be the best price we found.
Highly Recommend!
by 02/26/2020on
I recently leased a 2020 Tiguan from Colonial VW of Medford and I was beyond pleased with my experience. Toby Simmons and Steve Suarez went above and beyond to ensure that I drove away with exactly what I was looking for. From the color to the options, it was everything and more. Steve took his time to show me everything my new vehicle could do. The entire process was seamless and stress free and I couldn’t be happier. I would highly recommend visiting Colonial Volkswagen of Medford!
Wouldn’t recommend another salesman
by 01/24/2020on
I recently purchased a Tiguan from Paul, And the entire experience was seamless! From the introduction .. kind and professional As well as knowledgeable of the product which was helpful and comforting. He was patient and professional as well as consistent with the entire communication process! Highly recommend Paul at Medford VW Colonial.
Amazing support
by 01/24/2020on
I had a wonderful experience purchasing my new VW Tiguan from Colonial Volkswagen of Medford. Paul Lazzaro helped me find the perfect car for my budget and was extremely transparent and helpful throughout the whole process. He was able to answer any question I had in regards to the car before purchasing and to this day is there for support, he always picks up his phone and is very responsive. I felt very comfortable making my purchase with him and he is extremely knowledgeable about any feature in the car. I will definitely be back for services and plan to buy from Colonial Volkswagen again in the future.
My best car buying experience
by 01/23/2020on
I worked with Paul Lazzaro who could not have been more helpful while purchasing my preowned Q5. He answered all of my many questions, put absolutely no pressure on me to purchase and made it my most stress free car buying experience (3rd vehicle purchase). Could not be happier with my new vehicle or the way I was treated. I highly recommend both Colonial VW and Paul.
Exceptional Car Buying Experience
by 01/21/2020on
One of the best car buying experiences we’ve ever had. Our salesman, Steve Suarez was a pleasure to work with. He openly shared information and numbers on the vehicles we were interested in, never rushing or pushing us to make a decision. When we finally decided on a vehicle, he took care of everything and the entire team we interacted with were nothing but helpful, pleasant and very respectful.
Great experience
by 10/23/2019on
Great experience with Paul and Toby at Colonial. From the beginning to end it was a very pleasant experience. We went in and Paul showed us all of the options that were available for a Tiguan with the features we wanted and in my price range. Neither Paul nor Toby gave us any problems when we explained we still wanted to shop around and visit other dealerships. Paul was very helpful in making sure I got everything I needed and wanted. Finance was also very quick and easy with Stephanie. I hope that if/when we need to bring the car in for service we don't encounter any issues. I will leave another review when that time comes.
Justin is awesome!
by 09/27/2019on
We just got our new car and Justin Pizzi was the one who helped us to have a very pleasant experience. He was very knowledgable about all the models, helped to find the color we wanted, and the interior. Stayed in touch and updated about the status for a few days while our car was getting ready. Justin was great in every step of transaction and there was no stressful negotiation or pushing experience. Thank you Justin! You made it happen
Highly Recommend Colonial!
by 08/20/2019on
My first time purchasing a vehicle through Colonial VW was a great one. Justin Pizzi and dealership employees got my new car ready for pickup extremely fast before my previously leased car was due. Great people and I highly recommend Colonial VW!
Paul @ Colonial Volkswagen of Medford
by 08/08/2019on
Paul at Colonial Volkswagen of Medford was a pleasure to work with when buying our 2019 Atlas. He provided a quote on the phone, and held true to his word when we went into the dealership, which is very rarely the case in this industry. He went above and beyond to make sure that the purchasing process was as smooth as possible for us, driving into the city to meet me so I could sign paperwork and avoid another trip to the dealership. Many thanks to Paul for making what could be such a cumbersome process SUPER EASY.
An all-around great dealership!
by 08/02/2019on
An all-around great dealership; had got my first Golf there so I knew where I was going to get a new one. And glad I went there again! I would highly recommend seeing Josh Jeffres if you are heading there. Josh helped me pick my new GTI and it is absolutely awesome! I had done a fair deal of research on the car before walking in but no amount of online research and youtube reviews compares to the hands-on experience Josh set up for me. Asked me a lot of question to find what I prefer, gave me a rundown of all the features and the new safety options available and by the time we went on the test drive I was very comfortable with the car and its features. He went out of his way to make sure I was comfortable and got me a great deal.
Excellent experience
by 06/05/2019on
Had an awesome experience with Caduste! He is hardworking and easy to work with. Love my new car and the services they provided.
Best experince
by 05/24/2019on
In the last 11 years I have bought 9 cars all of them brand new for the most part and I have dealt with all sorts of sales people and managers and dealers. I have to say that VW MEDFORD is by far the beat dealer I have dealt with.i went to Caduste told him what I wanted what I could afford and he delivered no hassle no sales tactics. That is one of the best thing I have to say about this purchase I made. It took me a total of maybe 2 hours for the whole transaction, 2 hours inwas approved given the terms I wanted and the price I wanted on the car I wanted It was all.about what I wanted not what they could fit me in. I will definitely go back to caduste and recommend him to my friends and family, glad he was my sales man