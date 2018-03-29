Customer Reviews of Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield
deceitful, irresponsible and callous
by 03/29/2018on
I had an appointment to see a 2017 blue, automatic Fiat 500 Pop Hatch tonight at 7:00 at Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield (MA). I confirmed by both email and phone this morning and Brianna Deleon confirmed again this afternoon. When I called to tell them I was a few minutes late they informed me that the car was white, not blue as advertised on their website. I was a little disappointed but thought it was worth a test drive anyhow. When I arrived they told me that the car was a manual transmission, not automatic as advertised, and there was a sign on it saying "reserved for Judy". On my way home, another 35 miles, I called and asked a manager, Vinnie, why the sign was there. He said he didn't know and he'd have to get back to me. The only person who actually seemed to care was Ryan Furbush.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome Awesome Awesome
by 10/22/2017on
Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield was the second dealership that we visited after our current car went dead. We knew what kind of car we wanted and needed one quickly! We went in with the idea to look at a 2013 Sentra that was on the website but unfortunately it was sold. The sales associated Corey, who was very friendly, tried to find us other options including a Versa and other Sentras that may be available. Unfortunately we also had a budget we wanted to stick to. Corey understood our budget and, while there was nothing that fot into our budget he brought up options and explained the benefits of spending a little more and that him and his manager Jovan would work to get us something that may be closer to what we were looking for. After speaking to Jovan, the found that they just took in another car that was listed at $14,900 and online for $13,500. This was out of our budget but they informed us that if we liked it they could see what they could do. Corey went to get the car and Jovan sat with us and engaged in friendly conversation, something much needed during a stressful time! Jovan was great! Corey returned with the car and it was just what we were looking for so we took it for a teat drive and fell in love. Jovan and Corey workes hard to get the car into our price range and even agreed to buff out a scratch. We then went to work with the finance associate Shand. Shand was very friendly and not pushy at all. He explained all options that we had and when we declined he completely understood. Shand engaged us on a personal level and put us at ease. He was fast and efficient at the process and got us on our way very quick. Overall, the folks at Kelly Nissan Lynnfield were all around 5-stars. They understood our needs, worked hard to meet our needs, did not push is in an overly salesy way, and we walked out with a beautiful car for a price that was very reasonable. This is the 3rd car a member of our extended family has bought from Kelly Nissan Lynnfield and it has been a pleasurable experience every time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Overall amazing experience
by 06/04/2017on
Corey Ragusa was an absolute pleasure to work with. Corey made my first car buying experience the farthest thing from stressful. From walking in the showroom to being handed the keys, every detail was attended to and went incredibly smoothly. Corey worked with me every step of the way to ensure all of my needs were met and within my budget. He even took the time to come in on his off day to ensure that I was all set and ready to drive away with my new Sentra. I would highly recommend this dealership and Corey to anyone interested in purchasing or leasing a new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seamless
by 03/16/2015on
Corey and John were personable, patient, and made the experience seamless. I would highly recommend the dealership and sales team, including the finance personnel. Thank you so much!
Smooth and fast experience!
by 02/08/2015on
My husband and I worked with Brad and he was wonderful. He was great the entire process and thoroughly answered all our questions. Everyone was pleasant and understanding of our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience!
by 01/05/2015on
This is my third car from Kelly Nissan. Everything was so easy, pleasant, and pressure-free. I felt like Dan had my best interests in mind and wanted to see me in the right car for the right price. He respected my budget and preferences and showed me a lot of cars that fit what I was looking for, and was *so* patient crunching numbers for me on different options. When I made up my mind, the dealership detailed the car for me on the spot, switched over my plates, walked me through the call I needed to make to insurance, got my new registration and inspection sticker for me...and just like that, I drove off in my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing Sales
by 11/20/2014on
I have got two cars from the same showroom. Their sales perspective is amazing and I would certainly recommend this showroom. Unlike other showrooms I have visited, we were treated very good. Most importantly, the sales person went through the features of the car in this November cold. And I liked Fritz, the sales person's positive approach. He made sure I purchased the car , and he was very polite and of course, he heard all the concerns before breaking the deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They make it easy!
by 08/19/2014on
We came in on Sunday afternoon just intending to look at a few used Rogues and Muranos to get an idea of prices and what we liked. Our salesman Paul greeted us and walked us around, answering any questions we had. When we said that price was important, he suggested considering a lease of a Rogue Select as they had a really great deal going on with a very low payment. We talked about the car a little bit and went for a test drive. We liked the car so came back and picked out the model and color we wanted. Talking numbers was easy and painless. The whole process went by quickly. Paul went above and beyond for us. He was so easy to work with. Never once did he pressure us or make us feel anything but completely comfortable. You can tell he knows what he is talking about. We couldn't be happier with our experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hassle Free
by 08/04/2014on
I only stopped in for a test drive and planned to go back to the Ford dealership. But, Mike S. treated me so unlike the other "sales" people that I went back and bought the Nissan Rogue. It was easy and stress free.
My new Altima
by 06/22/2014on
I am happy with my new Altima purchase: At my 1st visit at Kelly Nissan Sami went around the lot with me to help me pick a car that I liked and that fit my budget as well then he sat down with me and explained and patiently answered every question that popped out of my mind. The financing process was easy and fast. They only sold me what I needed. I will recommend Sami to every car buyer out there specially people like me who don't know much about cars and are on a tight budget. Keep it up Sami, you are the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly Dealership
by 06/20/2014on
Looked on true car for the best price for a 2014 Altima went to Kelly with the information saw Mike S he treated me with respect and he was very knowledgeable about the car he match the price and I got what I wanted for my trade in I'd recommend Mike S to any one who wants to be treated fair and honest
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware from this dealer
by 06/09/2014on
This is my first and last time I would purchase from this dealer. Had a very bad experience and I would not pay retail price for a car. After going through a though time they came down $500 from retail price and kids and wife love the car so I still went with it. Bought the car for a week and wanted to get something bigger for the family, but dealer offer $4000.00 off the car I just bought week ago. They already made profit for selling the car to me in first place and I`m willing to take a loss and just wanted to make it fair and split the difference but manager had a fit and wouldn't go with it. I just never seen a dealer that deal with customer like this. Before you buy make sure you read the reviews on there website. Next 3 days had car back for service and sat and waited for a good 2hrs and talking to some of the customer that was there and WOW I was not surprise hearing all the negative coming from all the other customer. I`m just a parents with 4 kids and just wanted a reliable car and not getting rip off. But I would say it again and again make sure you do your homework and not getting scam.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 03/25/2014on
We bought a new 2013 Nissan Quest SL on 3/17/2014. The experience was awesome. I dealt with Angela H., the internet manager, via email. She was excellent as she answered all my questions and followed up with everything. I dealt with many of the other dealerships through Car.com and Angela was the only internet manger who followed through. She gave us a quote over the phone which was basically the walk out price so basically there was no negotiating that needed to be done when we got to the dealer. We were very happy with the quote. She got us into the dealership. Once we got into the dealership, Mike S. took over. He was awesome and has a great sense of humor! He did everything from soup to nuts. He did the following: - Set up the test drive making sure it was an enjoyable service. - Made sure the car was cleaned up for delivery - Made sure all the paperwork was done quickly so we didn't have to make multiple trips to the dealer. - Got us a complimentary oil change and gave us a tour of the dealership. - Got us a much as he could for our trade-in. - Was very attentive to our needs and made us feel comfortable through the entire process. Overall, he made the whole process an enjoyable experience. In fact, if any of my friends are in the market for a new car, I am sending them Mike and Angela's way. I can't say enough about them. This was the easiest experience my wife and I had in buying a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Customer Service
by 03/02/2014on
I was nervous about purchasing a new vehicle. I had a set budget, and knew my options would be limited. The dealer was professional, and courteous. He never tried to steer me away from my budget, or pressure me into buying. I purchased a 2013 Nissan Versa. I am happy with my purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
They do make it easy
by 02/20/2014on
I had been shopping on line for several months for a particular used vehicle and discovered Kelly Nissan had the vehicle i wanted at a very good price, I inquired on line and made arrangements to take a test ride later that day. I met Mike S at the door and he set me up with a test ride and we made a deal. Mike was honest very easy to deal with. The dealership is in a great location and very clean and professional, Mike and the rest of the staff really do strive to take the hassles out of a car purchase. I will go back .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 02/10/2014on
This was a simple and straight forward buying experience for me. I highly recommend this dealership. Ross C. was great to work with. He was thorough and followed up with me after the purchase to verify that I did not have any issues or questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A quick note of thanks for Sam and Ray!!!
by 09/19/2013on
Went to this dealer with a friend and am very happy with the overall experience. They have a huge inventory of Nissan and other cars with a very friendly staff. Sam P. the sales guy Sam is an amazingly friendly person (I know most sales guy are like this but he is still different). Right from when we stepped in the showroom he made us very comfortable patiently understanding what we were looking for and suggesting options (not at all pushy like the normal sales guy). Very small thing but he quickly adjusted his schedule and ensured that we got a ride when we had no commute option. He smoothly worked with the finance and delivery team to ensure that we get the car on time. He is an asset for Kelly Nissan and I will strongly recommend you to work with him for your next car. Ray F. the finance guy When Sam introduced me to Ray my first impression was that he is very tough guy and I was mentally ready for a hard time. But as we started to chat he was very friendly (he is a guy who looks tough from outside but very easy to interact). Lots and lots of experience that I could easily tell and he gave me an excellent finance deal. I will definitely recommend everybody to go with him for your finance needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales Experience At Kelly Nissan Lynnfield
by 08/06/2013on
I recently bought a new Nissan Pathfinder at Kelly Nissan Lynnfield. I am 63 years old and always dreaded purchasing new cars from dealerships. Dan S. and the entire crew at Kelly Nissan made it a pleasurable experience. I dont like to be rushed or pressured into a sale. I wasn't sure if I wanted a Pathfinder, CX-9, or Pilot. Dan and the crew answered my questions any time I e-mailed, called or stopped by; they couldn't be more helpful. Dan was interested in what my wife and I wanted & needed for a car. He was sincere & honest and earned our trust. Dan gave us a great deal and exceeded our expectations. I highly recommend Dan and the crew at Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield to anyone interested in a great deal & car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My experience with Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield
by 08/03/2013on
As I walked into the showroom of Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield on Tuesday, I was immediately greeted by a lovely receptionist who then quickly introduced me to Mr. Amin A. Amin was very friendly and extremely knowledgeable about the Nissan Sentra that I was inquiring about. We took the Sentra out for a test drive and it drove smoothly. I then informed Amin that I had just started looking for cars and that I wanted to continue my search with other dealerships. He in turn gave me his business card and told me to not hesitate in contacting him again. I went to two other dealerships the same day where one of the sales representative was extremely pushy and overbearing and the other dealership just didn't have what I was in the market for. After visiting the other two dealerships when I got home I immediately called Amin back and explained to him that I would like to come back to Kelly Nissan and purchase the Nissan Sentra from him. I made the appointment to go back the next day which was Wednesday. While we were looking at the Sentra's I made a discovery that I had myself neglected to inquire about previously, I needed the seats to be automatic because of my arthritis in my left arm/hand and unfortunately in the Sentra's the seats are only manual. At that point in time Amin suggested the Nissan Altima as a consideration for me. We looked at the Altima and upon me sitting inside I was sold, especially because Amin informed me that the Altima's come equipped with factory installed automatic starters and I was going to have to pay to have one installed to the Sentra because the Sentra's do not come factory equipped with automatic starters. By the time I left Kelly Nissan that evening, I was pleased with my purchase of the 2013 Altima and especially overjoyed with the level and degree of professionalism and how much Amin bends over backwards to accommodate his customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
buying a car was never so easy!
by 08/02/2013on
My 1998 Nissan Maxima has 215,000 miles on it and we felt that it was time to consider replacing it. My husband and I saw an ad for a new Altima in the local paper and went to look at it. That was when we met Fritz. We didn't purchase the advertised car and Fritz didn't pressure us, or give us some of the usual car sales talk that is generally very frustrating. He respected our needs and didn't pressure us into buying a car we didn't want. Within a week a used Altima with everything we wanted was advertised and we returned to Kelly Nissan in Lynnfield, sought out Fritz and did purchase the car. He made it the best car buying experience we have ever had. He has our highest recommendation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kelly Nissan is awesome - Thanks Josh C. and Jason K!
by 07/19/2013on
Josh C. (and Jason K) were excellent. Alleviating our fears and putting up with a TOUGH sell from my wife and me. They spoke down to earth and not like a few sleazy car salesman we dealt with that IRA. Josh never lost his cool...I wouldnt have lasted as long as he did. My wife never lets up and Josh rolled with it. We spent a ton of time with them the first day and when I said I wasnt comfortable signing away on the first day, he didnt push. We even left put a deposit down on an MDX, came back to Kelly the next day for one last look before we sealed the MDX deal, left again, came back again, left again...and Josh was mild mannered the whole time never pushing us or showing that he was annoyed (he must have been!) when it looked for certain we were not going to buy it. Because he was so great and took the time to work us through some issues we had, he made the sale. We did our homework. there is no doubt he got us the best deal possible...even compared to my company's buying program that I shopped out to other dealers. Give this guy a bonus. Jason is excellent as well. He helped make the initially uncomfortable negotiating experience great. Josh and Jason left us feeling great as we drove off the lot. Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
