5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield was the second dealership that we visited after our current car went dead. We knew what kind of car we wanted and needed one quickly! We went in with the idea to look at a 2013 Sentra that was on the website but unfortunately it was sold. The sales associated Corey, who was very friendly, tried to find us other options including a Versa and other Sentras that may be available. Unfortunately we also had a budget we wanted to stick to. Corey understood our budget and, while there was nothing that fot into our budget he brought up options and explained the benefits of spending a little more and that him and his manager Jovan would work to get us something that may be closer to what we were looking for. After speaking to Jovan, the found that they just took in another car that was listed at $14,900 and online for $13,500. This was out of our budget but they informed us that if we liked it they could see what they could do. Corey went to get the car and Jovan sat with us and engaged in friendly conversation, something much needed during a stressful time! Jovan was great! Corey returned with the car and it was just what we were looking for so we took it for a teat drive and fell in love. Jovan and Corey workes hard to get the car into our price range and even agreed to buff out a scratch. We then went to work with the finance associate Shand. Shand was very friendly and not pushy at all. He explained all options that we had and when we declined he completely understood. Shand engaged us on a personal level and put us at ease. He was fast and efficient at the process and got us on our way very quick. Overall, the folks at Kelly Nissan Lynnfield were all around 5-stars. They understood our needs, worked hard to meet our needs, did not push is in an overly salesy way, and we walked out with a beautiful car for a price that was very reasonable. This is the 3rd car a member of our extended family has bought from Kelly Nissan Lynnfield and it has been a pleasurable experience every time. Read more