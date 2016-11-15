1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My sons nightmare.. Whao, this is supposed to be my sons dream car and his first experience buying a brand new car, but this dream turned into a nightmare thanks to the finance guy. First of all, I have to say that I spend 21 years in the army, so I have experience buying cars out of state and all over the USA. I also bought a car overseas (Germany) all with pleasant results or no major issues. Well, after my son who had just joined the Army just called me and told me that he would like to buy this car that he saw on the internet at DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Rockville dealer. The first thing I told him, make sure they help out with the shipping of the car if he decided to go ahead with the purchase of the vehicle and he agreed since he is station in Fort Bragg, N.C. and this dealer is located in Rockville Maryland. During a four-day weekend he takes a trip to the dealership. They received my son in a friendly fashion, showed him the car and let him take the car for a drive test. Then, my son decides to get the car his starts asking question about shipping the car to Fort Bragg. The seller would not give him a straight answer or could provide details, so he asked at least for the dealer to give him the phone number of some of the local car shipping agencies so he could call and find his own transportation company. Anyway, after buying the car and receiving no help with the shipping, he decides to call the shipping company himself. One of the agencies told him that they will pick up the car, but they never showed up. After hes approval to get the car and accepted, the seller acted like it was nice to deal with you but now you on your own. So my son has no other choice to leave the car at the dealership in Maryland and return to Fort Bragg. I called the manager and asked why they didnt make any arrangement to shipped the car to Fort Bragg and he told me that because is weekend they dont have a full staff. But on the other hand, the car was at the dealership the whole weekend and almost an entire week, since I flew from Oklahoma to Maryland to pick up the car and drive it to Fort Bragg, since my son was not able to pick up the car due to some (army field) issues. Whao again, what a disappointment, but this is not the worse part yet. Now to the finance part, issues and delays: It took two days to approve my son for the loan, by the way, the car was advertise as a 5.9 percent, and my son ended up with an almost 10% interest rate. Anyway, a few days later my son faxed me the contract, and my jaw fell to the floor. What? The finance guy sold my son a 3 year guarantee on a brand new car, even though the car is covered for 5 years on a factory guarantee. Hello!!, plus they also sold him a life insurance. My son tried to explain to them the he didnt want this because he has life insurances already. Anyway the finance guy told him that is a requirement. This is where it gets complicated. This man wants my son to pay for tag, tax and title, so he added all this to the contract as well, adding another almost $2000 to the original price of the car. We called the finance guy to figure out this mess and after a few calls and back and forth, finally we convinced the guy that we dont need the life insurances and the car warranty. He gave me a whole bunch of excuses on why they will not remove the tag, tax and title from the loan contract. He stated that the state of Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles required that. He then stated it that it was a dealer policy, and finally, he made me call the bank and talk to the finance representative. Anyway, we told to the finance guy that he needed to remove the tag, tax from the contract and told him that we will pay it in cash. Finally he agreed! Anyway I dont understand why they (dealership) have to register my sons car, it will be registered in the state of Oklahoma, which makes no sense to me, and made the process more difficult and time consuming. He asked a local agency there, similar to a titling company, to register the car and it seemed like this agency dont know how to register a car out of state, as it was a back and forth, once again between the agency and our local registration office. We called the representative from the Maryland office and we told her exactly what to do, also we coordinated with our local car tag agency here, giving us details on what to do. After so many headaches, finally the car was registered. Oh by the way my son wanted to register his car in North Carolina and we ended up registering the car in Oklahoma because the finance guy said thats how is supposed to be, but he didnt know that my son is in the ARMY and therefore he dont pay tax, and he could register his car in North Carolina, without any issues. Hope anyone else had a better experience; this was the worse experience of my life, thanks to the finance guy- Mr. Omid A. who talks too much and doesnt know how to listen. Sincerely Andres Romero Read more