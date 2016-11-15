DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Rockville
Customer Reviews of DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Rockville
MARCELLUS BLANDING Excellent customer service!!!
by 11/15/2016on
MARCELLUS BLANDING!! Please ask for him when looking for your next vehicle! I live over an hour away with a Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership literally right next door to me. After speaking with Marcellus over the phone I figured I had to make the trip just to compliment his customer service. I work 7 days a week so I got there 5 minutes before they closed on Sunday. Marcellus met me outside and not once was I made uncomfortable for coming when they closed. Within 10 minutes of arriving everything was set up and I left feeling confident that I made the right choice. The very next day Marcellus called me to let me know the deal was ready and the car was ready. I didn't get off until 7:30pm and arrived at the dealership at 9:05pm. Again I was treated like I was there early in the morning and they had all day for me. I went straight into finance with IJ Jemli. He laughed me through the whole thing and again never once felt uncomfortable. In and out of finance in 30 minutes? That's worth driving over 70 miles for!! I can't thank Marcellus and IJ enough for my new car! Go see MARCELLUS BLANDING!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Car buying experience
by 09/28/2016on
I had a good experience with my sales person Arthur also with sales manager Justin he was great to include Mr IJ iemli the financial manager he was awesome. Will definitely refer people to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 09/27/2016on
We just traded in a 2004 Jeep Liberty at Darcars in Rockville and purchased a 2016 Jeep Patriot. Ahsan was awesome, making every step of the process quick and easy. He was thorough, knowledgeable and honest and it was a pleasure working with him and the rest of the team there. Ahsan is our new go-to car salesman - he made the car-buying experience a pleasure and we love our new car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great carbuying experience!
by 09/20/2016on
Bought a minivan recently from this dealership and the whole experience was fast, efficient and professional. Ahsan Javeid was our salesman and he was terrific. He listened to our needs and budget and went out of his way to find the perfect car for our family. It is a hassle to buy a car sometimes but Ahsan made it a wonderful experience. Everyone at the dealership was friendly and willing to help but he went above and beyond!! If you are looking to buy a car, please ask for Ahsan, he is simply the best!!
Another Great Buying Experience!
by 09/19/2016on
I have bought several Jeeps from Darcars in Rockville. Each time a great experience. Just picked up my new 2017 Jeep Summit on Friday, and had the same great buying experience. Neil was super as my salesman, Santiago got me in and out of the finance office in less than 30 minutes, and Michael Fastman is an outstanding general manager. Neil and the rest of the staff couldn't do enough to insure I was happy with the deal and the delivery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 09/15/2016on
Bought a Chrysler Pacifica from this Dealership the Sales Consultant Arthur was very helpful and very open with me from the onset. Best Car buying experience i ever had. The finance manager IJ made the process very easy. will definitely buy from them again
Bad Cherokee buying experience
by 09/09/2016on
CAVEAT EMPTOR---We have a used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited lined up at CarMax with 12000 miles on it for $27,000. While researching whether we were getting a good deal, we found some new 2016 Jeep Cherokees with 450 miles on it at a local dealer, DARCARS of Rockville. I submitted the web request and got an email back that they had a new Cherokee Limited with the same Luxury package for just under $30,000. I asked Henry the salesman to email me the specs on the car with his best price and if I liked what I saw I would see him that evening. No email came from Henry so we resigned ourselves to buy the used car. Henry called that night and asked if I was coming. I said no because I didn't receive the requested email from him. He told me that he could get the car to me for $28,000. After some discussion he finally admitted that there was a $995 destination charge on top of the price. When I said I was going to CarMax, he asked if he could speak with his sales manager. When he came back on the line, he said he would match the $27,000 price, with the $995 destination charge still added on. It sounded like a deal, so we arranged for my wife to come by to look at it around noon the next day. I asked him to send me that quote in an email. The quote never came, but my wife went to look at the vehicle anyway. She liked it, even though it did not have the Safety package that the used car did. We agreed to go ahead and buy it. After waiting 2 hours for the finance person to work with her, he was finally brought in to look at the deal. She told me that the offer was for $28,000 plus the destination charge, plus processing, tax, tags, and title. When she said that the price quoted was $27,000, they told her that I must have misunderstood them. She called me and I told her to walk out if they wouldn't honor the price promised the night before. She did walk out but at the same time I called to speak with Henry. When he finally got on the phone (evidently after following my wife out to the parking lot), he told me that I had misunderstood the price offered. I told him I was going to CarMax. A few minutes later the sales manager called me back and insisted that my wife had been offered the $27,000 price but she refused it. It seemed pretty clear to me that they were trying to take advantage of the fact that she was a woman. Unfortunately for them, she has a law degree and runs an office with 20 employees and manages multi-million dollar ad campaigns. She knew exactly what the offer was. They were hoping she wouldn't pay attention to details, but they couldn't slip one by her. Sorry DARCARS, we are buying from someplace that has some honesty and integrity. Remember, CAVEAT EMPTOR -- let the buyer beware!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Totally Shady Dealership
by 10/12/2015on
I purchased a used Jeep Wrangler last year from this dealership and I've been less than impressed. They did suck me in with a very generous offer for my trade-in but things went downhill after that. They found me a Jeep that was just traded in but wouldn't let me test drive it because they had not had a chance to clean it. After much pressure, I insisted that I could not buy a used car that I had not test driven. They assured me that everything was fine with the car and that I should agree to let them write up the paperwork so that they could get credit for a sale to meet their quota. They disappeared with my car and handed me a loaner to drive home until they had a chance to clean up the car I was buying. The salesperson seemed to be [non-permissible content removed] the whole time saying that they were offering me a special price on the car. When I looked up the car online the day after, it was the same special price that they were offering everyone apparently. I was incredibly turned off but when you really want a car and it seems like all the planets are aligned to get you that car, you go along with all the ridiculousness. When I went in to have them make good on a promise they made to fix the bumper that was dented and get parts with my $200 credit they gave me after failing to apply it to my car, my salesperson was no longer there, nothing in my paperwork mentioned my credit or anything about repairing dents. Needless to say, a year later, I refuse to even go to this dealer for the free lifetime oil changes. I am not savvy when it comes to buying cars, I realize this, but this is a really shady dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Dishonest General Manager Worst Car Buying Experience Ever!!
by 10/08/2015on
Few people consider car buying to be a fun and pleasant process, and my experience at Darcars Jeep Rockville is an example of exactly why that is. I recently bought a 2015 Jeep Wrangler and while the overall process was unnecessarily slow and tedious, the real problem happened while completing the paperwork. After consulting with the General Manager, the Finance Manager told me he had good news and that as a goodwill gesture the dealership was offering to provide me free oil changes for 6 years and free road hazard tire protection note, I had previously declined to purchase any of these add-ons earlier in the process. I was told the goodwill gesture was being offered as an enticement for me to use their dealership for modifications to my Jeep, such as lifting vehicle, larger tires, etc.., all of which is very profitable work for the dealer. Much to my surprise, when I was presented the final sales order for my signature, the General Manager had snuck in a miscellaneous charge for $1,895. When I questioned the Finance Manger about this amount, he explained it was for the oil changes and the tire protection the same things I previously declined and he offered for free about 10 minutes earlier! Had I not noticed and questioned this amount (which was not clearly marked and was buried at the bottom of a long list of numbers), they would have succeeded in unethically getting an extra nearly $2,000 from me. Fortunately I caught their trick and the amount was removed, as were the free items they previously promised. Following the purchase, I complained to Darcars Customer Service in Silver Spring, MD and I spoke with 3 separate individuals about this experience. The customer service manager promised a full investigation and an answer/explanation for the dealers conduct. Its been nearly a month, and Im still waiting to hear back .need I say more. My only hope is that other customers are not duped by their unethical tactics .shop carefully at Darcars Jeep Rockville!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
So disappointed service and sales
by 04/16/2015on
I purchased a Jeep Rubicon X from this dealership in December. When purchased there were several issues that needed repair. The Day after purchase I was told it would be three weeks before I could get an appointment for servise After talking with the general manager that was reduced to two. It is now April 16 and the repairs are still not complete. I have gone all the way up the chain to the general manager of DARCARS itself and still no resolution. I would recommend against purchasing a car or have a car service from this dealership or any other DARCARS ever. I've never posted a review before for anything but I feel so strongly people should be warned that I have written this review.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The Extra Mile
by 07/07/2014on
I recently purchased a new dodge and the situation with my trade had some extenuating circumstances. I spoke to many dealers even closer to where I live, and no one was willing to do what Darcars was. I understood it wasn't impossible, and my experience with Darcars bears that out. They went over and above, and created the several transactions necessary to get me the most for my trade, which in turn gave me the best deal possible on my new car. What they did was truly not easy, and it took extra time, but it shows that they care about their customers and are willing to go the extra mile to sells cars and make them happy. Even at the last minute, when something seemed like it might go awry, the manager fixed whatever was necessary to make it happen and hold to their commitments. I couldn't recommend them highly enough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
no help
by 03/23/2014on
I was interested in a Chrysler 300. I saw one and as I was looking at it a woman shouted the question, "Do you need help?" and I responded yes. I sat in the front and back seats, looked in the trunk and under the hood and then dawdled a bit - a salesperson never came out. I wondered throughout the rest of the lot as I returned to my car. I will never return.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My sons nightmare..
by 10/24/2013on
My sons nightmare.. Whao, this is supposed to be my sons dream car and his first experience buying a brand new car, but this dream turned into a nightmare thanks to the finance guy. First of all, I have to say that I spend 21 years in the army, so I have experience buying cars out of state and all over the USA. I also bought a car overseas (Germany) all with pleasant results or no major issues. Well, after my son who had just joined the Army just called me and told me that he would like to buy this car that he saw on the internet at DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Rockville dealer. The first thing I told him, make sure they help out with the shipping of the car if he decided to go ahead with the purchase of the vehicle and he agreed since he is station in Fort Bragg, N.C. and this dealer is located in Rockville Maryland. During a four-day weekend he takes a trip to the dealership. They received my son in a friendly fashion, showed him the car and let him take the car for a drive test. Then, my son decides to get the car his starts asking question about shipping the car to Fort Bragg. The seller would not give him a straight answer or could provide details, so he asked at least for the dealer to give him the phone number of some of the local car shipping agencies so he could call and find his own transportation company. Anyway, after buying the car and receiving no help with the shipping, he decides to call the shipping company himself. One of the agencies told him that they will pick up the car, but they never showed up. After hes approval to get the car and accepted, the seller acted like it was nice to deal with you but now you on your own. So my son has no other choice to leave the car at the dealership in Maryland and return to Fort Bragg. I called the manager and asked why they didnt make any arrangement to shipped the car to Fort Bragg and he told me that because is weekend they dont have a full staff. But on the other hand, the car was at the dealership the whole weekend and almost an entire week, since I flew from Oklahoma to Maryland to pick up the car and drive it to Fort Bragg, since my son was not able to pick up the car due to some (army field) issues. Whao again, what a disappointment, but this is not the worse part yet. Now to the finance part, issues and delays: It took two days to approve my son for the loan, by the way, the car was advertise as a 5.9 percent, and my son ended up with an almost 10% interest rate. Anyway, a few days later my son faxed me the contract, and my jaw fell to the floor. What? The finance guy sold my son a 3 year guarantee on a brand new car, even though the car is covered for 5 years on a factory guarantee. Hello!!, plus they also sold him a life insurance. My son tried to explain to them the he didnt want this because he has life insurances already. Anyway the finance guy told him that is a requirement. This is where it gets complicated. This man wants my son to pay for tag, tax and title, so he added all this to the contract as well, adding another almost $2000 to the original price of the car. We called the finance guy to figure out this mess and after a few calls and back and forth, finally we convinced the guy that we dont need the life insurances and the car warranty. He gave me a whole bunch of excuses on why they will not remove the tag, tax and title from the loan contract. He stated that the state of Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles required that. He then stated it that it was a dealer policy, and finally, he made me call the bank and talk to the finance representative. Anyway, we told to the finance guy that he needed to remove the tag, tax from the contract and told him that we will pay it in cash. Finally he agreed! Anyway I dont understand why they (dealership) have to register my sons car, it will be registered in the state of Oklahoma, which makes no sense to me, and made the process more difficult and time consuming. He asked a local agency there, similar to a titling company, to register the car and it seemed like this agency dont know how to register a car out of state, as it was a back and forth, once again between the agency and our local registration office. We called the representative from the Maryland office and we told her exactly what to do, also we coordinated with our local car tag agency here, giving us details on what to do. After so many headaches, finally the car was registered. Oh by the way my son wanted to register his car in North Carolina and we ended up registering the car in Oklahoma because the finance guy said thats how is supposed to be, but he didnt know that my son is in the ARMY and therefore he dont pay tax, and he could register his car in North Carolina, without any issues. Hope anyone else had a better experience; this was the worse experience of my life, thanks to the finance guy- Mr. Omid A. who talks too much and doesnt know how to listen. Sincerely Andres Romero
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Absolutely the best staff!!
by 09/11/2013on
I went in just to look at the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokees and was greeted curtiously and proffessionally by Alan, the Internet Sales Manager. He quickly found out what my ideal Jeep would be and got me the keys to check it out. He showed me a lot of safety and neat features about the Jeep. I fell in love with it but didn't think that I could get financing. While I was waiting for a response on financing, I wanted to find out what they would give me for my car for trade in. At first I was not too excited about their offer. Bill their pre-owned manager explained to me their "science" behind determining a fair trade value and it made sense. After doing the math with tax benefits I agreed if I was able to finance the Jeep. To my surprise their finance guy got me a great rate and I was driving my new Grand Cherokee the same day!! I am telling everyone to go to Darcars and find out "what it is like to REALLY love the car buying process!"
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome car buying experience!
by 11/17/2012on
I just purchased my first car from Darcars Jeep in Rockville. They really proved an awesome car buying experience. I really will send all my friends and family to this dealership from now on. Thank you very much team Darcars Rockville Jeep!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A true female friendly dealer.
by 11/08/2012on
All staff was great to deal with especially Nick. No pressure and no haggle. I am a single mother and this was my first car buying experience by myself. I did my research by sending emails to several dealers. Rockville Dodge was the only one who did not sound fake. First experience was awesome and the way they treated me was amazing. I will tell all my female firends to go see Nick if they ever even think about a car. Love my new Dodge Dart and love my new friends at Darcars Rockville.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Zero Pressure & Great Customer Service
by 11/06/2012on
I just purchased a 4dr Jeep and this was by far the easiest car purchase I have ever made. I shopped around for the best deal but what attracted me the most to this dealership were the quick and professional online responses to all my needy requests. Even when I visited in person it was nice to purchase a Jeep yet feel like I was in Lexus/Mercedes dealership. I can honestly say I felt great about the entire experience and I LOVE my new Jeep. Highly recommended by me!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Staff
by 11/06/2012on
I inquired online on a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee and heard back immediately from Santiago. He was extremely helpful with great follow up. We exchanged several emails and he provided all answers and costs in timely manner - everything I requested was address immediately. I did not know he was the Manager at the time. Once I found out it made me feel better I was dealing with the right person- not hiding any information or details (unlike another local dealer I was initially working with.) The experience was no hassle and from the moment I came to dealership Santiago welcomed me with a smile. The transaction was smooth - finance department and paperwork flowed nicely with no surprises (Hernan was also great to deal with). Please go and ask for Santiago if you are looking to purchase a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy to purchase
by 04/14/2011on
I puchased a new Jeep Grand Cherokee from Darcars. The information by email including quotes marched the info I got the dealer in person. Buying was easy and I did not feel pressured.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments